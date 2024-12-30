'She's Not Real Smart': Tom Homan Responds to Jasmine Crockett's Claim He Doesn't Know What He's Doing

Broadway Actress and Star of TV's 1970s Sitcom 'Alice' Linda Lavin Dead at...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on December 30, 2024
AP Photo/John Bazemore, File

Rep. Jasmine Crockett is really trying to make a name for herself. Unfortunately, it's not the name she wants, because every time she opens her mouth she makes herself look really, really foolish.

She really thinks she knows better than well, pretty much anyone, including that she doesn't think mass deportations will happen.

She also thinks Tom Homan doesn't know what he's doing. Homan has been working in government since 1984, almost as long as Crockett's been alive.

Homan isn't taking her criticisms lying down, however:

Boom.

Guess which group Crockett belongs to.

Even Texas elects bad politicians.

All of this.

She's angling for a leadership position.

Exactly.

Or when an American goes to prison for committing a crime -- we never hear about 'family separation' in those circumstances, either.

We have a little bit of a crush.

She does not know what she's talking about.

