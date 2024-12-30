'She's Not Real Smart': Tom Homan Responds to Jasmine Crockett's Claim He Doesn't Know What He's Doing

Rep. Jasmine Crockett is really trying to make a name for herself. Unfortunately, it's not the name she wants, because every time she opens her mouth she makes herself look really, really foolish.

She really thinks she knows better than well, pretty much anyone, including that she doesn't think mass deportations will happen.

She also thinks Tom Homan doesn't know what he's doing. Homan has been working in government since 1984, almost as long as Crockett's been alive.

Homan isn't taking her criticisms lying down, however:

🚨Tom Homan rips Jasmine Crockett in response to her saying Homan “doesn’t know what he’s doing” —



"I forgot more about this issue than she’ll ever know...I don't know who this lady is. Apparently, she's not real smart."



"Their policies are k*lling Americans in record numbers.… pic.twitter.com/IuajGSJkBL — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 30, 2024

Boom.

The more ignorant Democrats don't know what they're talking about. The smart ones have stopped saying these things. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) December 30, 2024

Guess which group Crockett belongs to.

Jasmine Crockett is a disgusting woman.



She promotes illegals knowing very well the harm they’ve done to our country.



Texans should be ashamed of themselves for electing this low IQ disgrace. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 30, 2024

Even Texas elects bad politicians.

I think Jasmine Crockett is an intelligent manipulator. I think she knows exactly what the truth is, but she presents scenarios that are crafted to tug at peoples’ emotions.



I also think she’s a terrible representative because of those things. — markchristenson (@markchristenson) December 30, 2024

All of this.

I mean it is coming from someone that labels everyone as racist, even her peers that she works with. All she is doing is putting on a big show of projection to all the democrats leaders that she’s ready for the bigger leadership positions. — Nathaniel Scates (@natesk8s87) December 30, 2024

She's angling for a leadership position.

Tom Homan just made the most common sense comment about family separation I’ve ever heard. What about the family separation American families feel when they never see a loved one again bc an illegal alien took that person away forever? — Carlos Btno Cigar🇺🇸♥️🍊♥️🇺🇸 (@CarlosBtnoCigar) December 30, 2024

Exactly.

Or when an American goes to prison for committing a crime -- we never hear about 'family separation' in those circumstances, either.

I think I love this man https://t.co/5JZgd2LgbP — Doodlesmom (@realsarcasmhere) December 30, 2024

We have a little bit of a crush.

Another Dems firebrand thinks that Tom Homan doesn’t know what’s he’s doing! Does she knows what’s she’s talking about? https://t.co/0vxaEC2BI1 — gutsyPetr70 (@Petr70G) December 30, 2024

She does not know what she's talking about.