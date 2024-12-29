Democrat Jasmine Crockett Shows Off Her Special Brand of Stupid on MSNBC in Lame Attack on Trump

Democrat Representative Jasmine Crockett of Texas is giving Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a run for her money as the dumbest politician in Washington, D.C. Crockett was on MSNBC Saturday. She had trouble finding the words to call President-Elect Donald Trump a big dummy.

Check her out. (WATCH)

NEW: Rep. Jasmine Crockett has a hard time getting words out of her mouth as she suggests Trump is dumb & needs to be talked to like he is in elementary school.



If you’re going to say something like that, maybe don’t talk like you’re in elementary school.



“I, I, I, I don't… pic.twitter.com/Aru1TtF44m — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 28, 2024

It’s pretty clear Crockett doesn’t know what’s she talking about. These posters hear it.

“Putin invaded Ukraine to bring back the coalition.”



What — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 28, 2024

This is a very nonsensical answer from a very unintelligent member of Congress.



To even suggest Trump in his relationship w/Putin had any part in the Russian invasion of Ukraine is mind blowing. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) December 28, 2024

He started no new wars unlike every other president. — Michelle Maxwell (@MichelleMaxwell) December 28, 2024

Crockett’s tired shtick is that she’s oppressed and had things hard in her life because of racism. Commenters say that’s complete bunk.

I think my favorite is that this woman constantly yammers on about oppression, yet every time we see her, she’s wearing Gucci or Chanel… — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) December 28, 2024

She grew up going to a private elementary school and then to an elite private high school.



There is nothing 'oppressed' about her. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 28, 2024

She's a member of the House, she's on national TV and she gets paid $174K per year, so where is the oppression? — Caroline Kliby (@SchnurreZueri) December 28, 2024

Some say she’s over the top because she’s desperate to brand herself and get noticed.

The lady is clueless. Like seriously why are they trying to make her a part of the forward facing part of the resistance? It’s hard to watch. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) December 28, 2024

She's trying to "brand" herself so she is unforgettable like AOC did.



AOC is a much better marketer imo. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 28, 2024

She’s by far the dumbest member of Congress. — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) December 28, 2024

She’s really trying to steal the ‘crazy and stupid’ limelight from AOC. She’s not quite there yet, but she’s making progress daily.