Democrat Jasmine Crockett Shows Off Her Special Brand of Stupid on MSNBC in Lame Attack on Trump

Warren Squire  |  1:00 AM on December 29, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Democrat Representative Jasmine Crockett of Texas is giving Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a run for her money as the dumbest politician in Washington, D.C. Crockett was on MSNBC Saturday. She had trouble finding the words to call President-Elect Donald Trump a big dummy.

Check her out. (WATCH)

It’s pretty clear Crockett doesn’t know what’s she talking about. These posters hear it.

Crockett’s tired shtick is that she’s oppressed and had things hard in her life because of racism. Commenters say that’s complete bunk.

Some say she’s over the top because she’s desperate to brand herself and get noticed.

She’s really trying to steal the ‘crazy and stupid’ limelight from AOC. She’s not quite there yet, but she’s making progress daily.

