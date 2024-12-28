Soft on Crime: MN Criminal Helped by Tim Walz and Kamala Harris Arrested AGAIN on Gun, Drug Charges

Community Notes FTW! Newsom Plays Semantics With California Homelessness, Gets Bodied by F...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on December 28, 2024
Twitchy

One of the things that Kamala Harris never really had to answer for -- and there's a long list, mind you -- and one of those things is her vocal support of the Minnesota Freedom Fund (MFF), an organization that raised bail money for Minneapolis George Floyd rioters.

The MFF helped the people who burned Minneapolis to the ground get out of prison, and some of the people it bailed out were the absolute dregs of society.

Here's another fine, upstanding citizen helped out by Kamala Harris and Tim Walz:

Just so we're clear: Tim Walz, America's supposed folksy Midwestern Dad, commuted the sentence of a man who murdered an 11-year-old child.

This writer's youngest son is 11-years-old.

Tim Walz is a monster.

More from CBS News:

A Minnesota man yelled "Y'all don't stop fighting" to his supporters after a judge decided Thursday not to free him from custody as he appeals his conviction in a gun and drug case that drew attention because it followed the commutation of his life sentence in a high-profile murder case.

Myon Burrell was locked up at 16 for the 2002 death of 11-year-old Tyesha Edwards, a Minneapolis girl who was hit by a stray bullet. He maintained his innocence. The Associated Press and APM Reports in 2020 uncovered new evidence and serious flaws in that investigation, leading to the creation of an independent legal panel to review the case. 

Ultimately, Burrell was freed after 18 years behind bars. But then police in the Minneapolis suburb of Robbinsdale found drugs and a handgun in his SUV during a traffic stop last year. That was a problem because, while a state pardons board had commuted Burrell's sentence, his pardon request was denied. That meant his conviction for first-degree murder remained on his record, making it still illegal for him to have a gun.

Community Notes FTW! Newsom Plays Semantics With California Homelessness, Gets Bodied by FACTS Instead
Amy Curtis
What a peach.

They need to be held accountable.

Because it is.

None whatsoever.

Amen.

So are we.

Remember guys like Burrell when the Democrats lecture us on gun violence and the need to ban guns: they let a guy with a record of gun crimes go free.

Multiple times.

Neither can we.

$100,000. Just amazing.

Yes they do.

Crime will go down when we stop coddling criminals.

