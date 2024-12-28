Soft on Crime: MN Criminal Helped by Tim Walz and Kamala Harris Arrested AGAIN on Gun, Drug Charges

One of the things that Kamala Harris never really had to answer for -- and there's a long list, mind you -- and one of those things is her vocal support of the Minnesota Freedom Fund (MFF), an organization that raised bail money for Minneapolis George Floyd rioters.

Advertisement

The MFF helped the people who burned Minneapolis to the ground get out of prison, and some of the people it bailed out were the absolute dregs of society.

Here's another fine, upstanding citizen helped out by Kamala Harris and Tim Walz:

One of the criminals who was bailed out by the fund that Kamala promoted was arrested again on drug and firearm charges.



He previously m*rdered an 11-year-old girl and had his sentence commuted by Tim Walz pic.twitter.com/UkBy1pSLAO — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 27, 2024

Just so we're clear: Tim Walz, America's supposed folksy Midwestern Dad, commuted the sentence of a man who murdered an 11-year-old child.

This writer's youngest son is 11-years-old.

Tim Walz is a monster.

More from CBS News:

A Minnesota man yelled "Y'all don't stop fighting" to his supporters after a judge decided Thursday not to free him from custody as he appeals his conviction in a gun and drug case that drew attention because it followed the commutation of his life sentence in a high-profile murder case. Myon Burrell was locked up at 16 for the 2002 death of 11-year-old Tyesha Edwards, a Minneapolis girl who was hit by a stray bullet. He maintained his innocence. The Associated Press and APM Reports in 2020 uncovered new evidence and serious flaws in that investigation, leading to the creation of an independent legal panel to review the case. Ultimately, Burrell was freed after 18 years behind bars. But then police in the Minneapolis suburb of Robbinsdale found drugs and a handgun in his SUV during a traffic stop last year. That was a problem because, while a state pardons board had commuted Burrell's sentence, his pardon request was denied. That meant his conviction for first-degree murder remained on his record, making it still illegal for him to have a gun.

What a peach.

When do politicians who make these decisions start getting charged with murder? I’m serious — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) December 27, 2024

They need to be held accountable.

Why is it that everything Kamala does seem like its only purpose is to destroy America?.. — Hugo Vale (@HugoVale_) December 27, 2024

Because it is.

Repeat offender and one with a m*rder somehow isn’t already behind bars for life? Makes no sense. — American Logic X (@UseCmnSensePlz) December 27, 2024

None whatsoever.

Thank God she lost.. https://t.co/wp5vg848bS — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) December 28, 2024

Amen.

Tim Walz is a danger to the people of Minnesota. I’m just glad he isn’t the Vice President. https://t.co/6WmE8VNulI — Glenn Coles (@Glenn315) December 28, 2024

So are we.

Meet Myon Demarlo Burrell, who was serving a life sentence for m*rdering an 11-year-old. He had his sentence commuted in 2020 by Tim Walz and other members of the Minnesota Board of Pardons.



In 2023, Burrell was arrested again but was bailed out of jail by the Minnesota Freedom… pic.twitter.com/71gjx1O9Jh — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 27, 2024

Remember guys like Burrell when the Democrats lecture us on gun violence and the need to ban guns: they let a guy with a record of gun crimes go free.

Multiple times.

Wow, I can’t believe we still protect these demons. — Bruce Ballou 🇺🇸 (@VetBruce) December 27, 2024

Advertisement

Neither can we.

Oh, how precious. You knew this was going to happen.

MN Freedom Fund paid $100,000 to bail out Myon Demarlo Burrell on his recent charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and 5th degree drug possession. pic.twitter.com/cAkNMX7pIl — World Hall Of Fun (@WorldHallOfFun) December 27, 2024

$100,000. Just amazing.

This needs to stop ASAP.



Criminals need to be held accountable for their crimes and serve their full sentence. https://t.co/XAmxPkxl8J — Yvette Corkrean for CA Senate (@yvettecorkrean) December 27, 2024

Yes they do.

Crime will go down when we stop coddling criminals.