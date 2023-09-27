Kamala Harris-endorsed MN Freedom Fund board chair charged with fentanyl possession

Tucker on X: Bill O’Reilly is NOT doing it live
Amy Curtis  |  11:15 PM on September 27, 2023
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

If you remember the summer of 2020 (and, seeing how tough it was, we wouldn't blame you for trying to forget it), you'll remember the George Floyd riots that burned parts of Minneapolis to the ground. During that time, Vice President Kamala Harris was also advocating for the MN Freedom Fund, an organization that, in the Vice President's own words, would 'help post bail for those protesting on the ground' in Minnesota.

The MN Freedom Fund has a great track record of bailing out criminals who committed awful crimes, including a man accused of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old and a domestic abuser who went on to commit murder after being bailed out by the fund.

So imagine our not-surprise when we learned the chair of the MN Freedom Fund was charged for fentanyl possession.

AlphaNews reports:

The chair of the Minnesota Freedom Fund board was charged Thursday with felony fifth-degree drug possession and a misdemeanor cannabis violation.

Alpha News was the first to report earlier this month that Valentina McKenzie was arrested Aug. 31 by Bloomington police.

According to the charges filed Thursday:

McKenzie was pulled over by police in the area of 700 East American Boulevard around 10:12 p.m. when they observed her vehicle commit a traffic violation. They found a baggie of marijuana that was not properly packaged (i.e. “open container”) in her dash and an overdose kit in the passenger door.

McKenzie grew “increasingly nervous” while speaking with the officers and, when they asked her to remove two large dogs that were in the vehicle, she instead began digging around in her purse and the center console.

Police later found a white powdery substance inside a tightly rolled dollar bill in McKenzie’s purse and a second bill that was folded around several chunks of the substance.

The substance in the rolled dollar bill weighed .04 grams and field-tested positive for fentanyl. The substance in the folded bill weighed .68 grams and also field-tested positive for fentanyl.

McKenzie’s first court appearance in the case is scheduled for Oct. 11 in Hennepin County District Court.

Yikes.

No, you really can't make this stuff up.

But the question is -- will local media report on it? 

This is the most likely outcome.

They're not optimistic.

Others are asking the local media directly.

Maybe if we keep tweeting at local media, they'll pay attention.

But if we were betting people, our money says 'no', they won't.

It really is. Truth is stranger than fiction, and more ironic.

If a Republican advocated for a bail fund that not only let out criminals, but whose chair was arrested, the media would be all over it, and they would hang every misstep and wrongdoing around that Republican's neck. The Vice President pushed people to donate to this fund, and it has been a nest of criminality. Seems a bit newsworthy, no?

As for the MN Freedom Fund, they remain committed to ending cash bail in Minnesota, and released the following statement regarding McKenzie:

“The Minnesota Freedom Fund can confirm that MFF board chair Valentina McKenzie was arrested on Thursday, August 31st, in Bloomington,” the Minnesota Freedom Fund previously told Alpha News in a statement. “Out of respect for the legal process, we will have no further comment at this time.”

We would love, love, love to see someone ask KJP about this at a press briefing, and see how she'd try to spin this.

But we know it probably won't happen.

CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM KAMALA HARRIS MINNEAPOLIS GEORGE FLOYD

