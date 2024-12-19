Gallows Humor for the Win! Marine Vet Joey Jones Cracks Up X With...
POWERLESS to Stop Us! EPIC Thread Takes Democrat's Claims About Who Actually Killed...
'Incredibly Sad List': Poll Shows Top 15 Dems for Party's 2028 Nomination (JD...
ACLU Goes All in on Trans Activism, Files Lawsuit on Behalf of Violent...
You Should Be Mad As Hell
Brian Stelter Teams Up with Jim Acosta to Accuse Elon Musk of Spreading...
The Left ARE the Meme: Luigi Mangione Supporters Straight Outta Central Casting Rally...
BOOM! Jesse Kelly Points to the REAL WH Villain After WSJ's Expose on...
Socialized Medicine SUCKS: Canadian Woman Loses Leg Following Delay in Care
VIP
Expecto Patronum! J.K. Rowling Celebrates Her First Post WHOOPING the Trans Movement and...
'The View' Co-Hosts Have a Theory Involving Musk and Vance That's Basically a...
What Happened to 'Sharp As a Tack'? WSJ Explains How White House Functions...
'UN-AMERICAN': Justine Bateman Describes Past 4 Years of the Woke Mob and It's...
THIS! Larry The Cable Guy Breaks Out Puppets and Crayons Explaining Stand-Alone Bills...

ABOUT TIME: FAA Finally Threatens to Use Deadly Force on NJ Drones, Citing 'Imminent Security Threat'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on December 19, 2024
AngieArtist

For a while now, there have been drones popping up over New Jersey and other East Coast locations. The Biden administration has been either tight-lipped or dismissive of the aircraft, depending on which member of his staff you talk to (or if you ask Biden himself). New York governor Kathy Hochul called on Congress to do something about the drones, and one Congressman blamed the drones on Iran.

Advertisement

Now it finally seems the FAA is taking the drones seriously, calling them an 'imminent security threat' and threatening 'deadly force':

More from The New York Post:

The Federal Aviation Administration has temporarily banned drone operations over parts of New Jersey until mid-January and warned that the government may respond with “deadly force” against drones that pose a threat.

Beginning on Wednesday and through Jan. 17, unmanned aircraft are barred from flying within a nautical mile of specified airspace outlined in an FAA Notice to Airmen, or NOTAM.

The government may use “deadly force” against the drones if they present an “imminent security threat,” the NOTAM said.

We wonder what changed? The Biden administration was pretty blasé about these things until today, and now they're an 'imminent security threat.'

Weird, right?

The Department of Homeland Security doesn't have the authority to act. The Department of Defense, on the other hand, did. And now the FAA has.

Recommended

Gallows Humor for the Win! Marine Vet Joey Jones Cracks Up X With One Word Reply to Meme
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Should not have taken this long.

Okay, that made us chuckle.

Would this surprise anyone?

Make it make sense.

Could be related to the CR (and it's failure).

The thing is: we'll never know. We have an incompetent president, an absent VP, and a corrupt government on its way out the door.

Tags: DRONES FAA NEW JERSEY SECURITY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Gallows Humor for the Win! Marine Vet Joey Jones Cracks Up X With One Word Reply to Meme
Amy Curtis
POWERLESS to Stop Us! EPIC Thread Takes Democrat's Claims About Who Actually Killed Spending Bill APART
Sam J.
The Left ARE the Meme: Luigi Mangione Supporters Straight Outta Central Casting Rally at PA Courthouse
Amy Curtis
Brian Stelter Teams Up with Jim Acosta to Accuse Elon Musk of Spreading Fake News and LOL the Comments
Sam J.
'Incredibly Sad List': Poll Shows Top 15 Dems for Party's 2028 Nomination (JD Vance Will Approve!)
Doug P.
BOOM! Jesse Kelly Points to the REAL WH Villain After WSJ's Expose on 'Diminished' Biden
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Gallows Humor for the Win! Marine Vet Joey Jones Cracks Up X With One Word Reply to Meme Amy Curtis
Advertisement