ABOUT TIME: FAA Finally Threatens to Use Deadly Force on NJ Drones, Citing 'Imminent Security Threat'

For a while now, there have been drones popping up over New Jersey and other East Coast locations. The Biden administration has been either tight-lipped or dismissive of the aircraft, depending on which member of his staff you talk to (or if you ask Biden himself). New York governor Kathy Hochul called on Congress to do something about the drones, and one Congressman blamed the drones on Iran.

Advertisement

Now it finally seems the FAA is taking the drones seriously, calling them an 'imminent security threat' and threatening 'deadly force':

🚨 #BREAKING: The FAA has just BANNED drones over large portions of New Jersey, threatening “dėadly force” over “imminent security threats”



What the hell took so long? Why now? pic.twitter.com/LiiciIR8Zt — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 19, 2024

More from The New York Post:

The Federal Aviation Administration has temporarily banned drone operations over parts of New Jersey until mid-January and warned that the government may respond with “deadly force” against drones that pose a threat. Beginning on Wednesday and through Jan. 17, unmanned aircraft are barred from flying within a nautical mile of specified airspace outlined in an FAA Notice to Airmen, or NOTAM. The government may use “deadly force” against the drones if they present an “imminent security threat,” the NOTAM said.

We wonder what changed? The Biden administration was pretty blasé about these things until today, and now they're an 'imminent security threat.'

I thought it was all a hoax. Why would the FAA ban something that isn't happening? — @amuse (@amuse) December 19, 2024

Weird, right?

Mayorkas said a few days ago that we (feds) don't have the authority and Congress needs to act.



Now that the drone distraction for the CRamnibus failed, feds all of a sudden have the authority to act. — ElvisUSA (@ElvisUSA) December 19, 2024

The Department of Homeland Security doesn't have the authority to act. The Department of Defense, on the other hand, did. And now the FAA has.

Should not have taken this long.

Hope no one gets a drone for Christmas pic.twitter.com/5QoJCfY71R — Sarah (@Sarah_on_X) December 19, 2024

Okay, that made us chuckle.

Because now the drones have finished what they were doing. Any drones you see now are simply civilians. Then, they can say, see, we told you it was just civilians flying their drones. — RecolonizeMars (@RecolonizeM) December 19, 2024

Would this surprise anyone?

They banned something that supposedly doesn’t exist lol https://t.co/yNF5UmXoXW — Anna (@aanaaxo) December 19, 2024

Make it make sense.

They are so transparent at this time. Last 2 weeks, no threat. Lose the CR battle, imminent threat…they think we are stupid fools.

Sorry, not sorry. Seen this movie, ends different this time. https://t.co/p4SSx0F1nj — AmericanPatriotOH (@LoisDavieau) December 19, 2024

Could be related to the CR (and it's failure).

The thing is: we'll never know. We have an incompetent president, an absent VP, and a corrupt government on its way out the door.