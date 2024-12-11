Black Teachers Sue School District After Being Scared by Students in MAGA Hats
Congressman Says Drones Over Trump Estate Came From Iranian ‘Mothership’

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on December 11, 2024
AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File

OK, something weird is going on here, and not surprisingly, the U.S. government isn't being exactly straight about it.

On Tuesday, the House held a hearing on the possible dangers of drone technology. After all, the Biden administration let a Chinese spy balloon float across the entire country before shooting it down after it had completed its mission. Imagine what drones could do.

As Fox News reported Tuesday, a New Jersey military base near Trump National Golf Club of Bedminster has made 11 sightings of "mystery drones."

Rep. Jeff Van Drew told Fox News' Harris Faulkner that these drones are coming from an Iranian "mothership" off the coast.

… is located off the east coast of the United States.

"Iran launched a mothership probably about a month ago that contains these drones. That mothership is off the east coast of the United States of America."

"They've launched drones... I don't say this lightly. Now, you know, we know there was a probability it could have been our own government."

"We know it's not our own government."

On Wednesday, a Pentagon spokeswoman insisted that no, the drones are not from an Iranian mothership.

Julie Kelly Torches Christopher Wray's True FBI Legacy, Bids Adieu to Who Else Will Be Leaving VERY Soon
Doug P.
… there's no so-called 'mothership' launching drones towards the United States."

OK, then, we have a follow-up question.

These are reportedly "SUV-sized" drones … the military base must be tracking them.

Wouldn't it be nice if we could trust the government to tell us what's really going on? We don't know if we buy that they're from an Iranian mothership, but like Van Drew, we're concerned.

***

