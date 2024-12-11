Congressman Says Drones Over Trump Estate Came From Iranian ‘Mothership’

OK, something weird is going on here, and not surprisingly, the U.S. government isn't being exactly straight about it.

On Tuesday, the House held a hearing on the possible dangers of drone technology. After all, the Biden administration let a Chinese spy balloon float across the entire country before shooting it down after it had completed its mission. Imagine what drones could do.

As Fox News reported Tuesday, a New Jersey military base near Trump National Golf Club of Bedminster has made 11 sightings of "mystery drones."

First, a Chinese spy balloon drifted across U.S. airspace for a week.



Now, unidentified drones are flying over New Jersey, avoiding radar detection.



Gaps in our airspace are being exploited, and because of it, the safety of Americans is at risk. pic.twitter.com/cqnhdLchtg — Congressman Jeff Van Drew (@Congressman_JVD) December 10, 2024

Rep. Jeff Van Drew told Fox News' Harris Faulkner that these drones are coming from an Iranian "mothership" off the coast.

JUST IN: The drones flying near Trump's New Jersey estate were launched from an Iranian "mothership" according to Rep. Jeff Van Drew.



The development comes after New Jersey has seen "SUV-sized" drones dominating the skies.



Drew says the "mothership" is located off the… pic.twitter.com/BYS54MhTTl — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 11, 2024

… is located off the east coast of the United States. "Iran launched a mothership probably about a month ago that contains these drones. That mothership is off the east coast of the United States of America." "They've launched drones... I don't say this lightly. Now, you know, we know there was a probability it could have been our own government." "We know it's not our own government."

On Wednesday, a Pentagon spokeswoman insisted that no, the drones are not from an Iranian mothership.

🚨 BREAKING: Pentagon Spokesperson says there "is no truth" to Rep. Jeff Van Drew's claim that these unidentified drones are coming from an Iranian mothership and should be shot down.



"There is no Iranian ship off the cost of the United States, and there's no so-called… pic.twitter.com/hgXWqukOSc — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 11, 2024

… there's no so-called 'mothership' launching drones towards the United States."

OK, then, we have a follow-up question.

Then...what are they?! Whose are they? Who is propelling them? https://t.co/eFMFQqWbDW — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) December 11, 2024

Would be nice if we could actually believe anything these Biden Admin spokespersons say, but we know they reserve the right to lie to us whenever they feel it's necessary, and then just change the story later on as needed. That is standard operating procedure for them. — Michael Stepakoff (@StepakoffM) December 11, 2024

I am sure someone will say the administration has been perfectly clear and answered this question previously. — The One True Barrold 🇺🇸 (@BarryHuizenga1) December 11, 2024

We all know the federal government knows exactly where the drones are from and what they are doing here. — Politicat 🇺🇸 For America (@politicat1) December 11, 2024

These are reportedly "SUV-sized" drones … the military base must be tracking them.

I am sorry. The Pentagon said they don’t know what it is, but do know it is not Iranian drones. How is this possible that they don’t know what it is but can unequivocally state it is not something? I don’t follow the logic. — DA Stephenson (@TontoStephenson) December 11, 2024

Have they tried tracing the signals or jamming? — Ken Brisnehan (@KBrisnehan) December 11, 2024

I think I’m gonna choose to believe Representative Jeff Van Drew until I hear convincing evidence otherwise. “Nuh-uh” ain’t gonna cut it. — Patricia Watts (@PatriciaLWatts) December 11, 2024

They know what it isn’t but won’t say what it is. — mik4justice (@mik35045419) December 11, 2024

Until they can say where they are coming from, that answer isn't good enough. — Kev-O (@thekpennell) December 11, 2024

We spend nearly $1 trillion each year on the military, they need to tell us what is going on. We are the client and need to know. — Marine Technology (@MarineTechnolo1) December 11, 2024

Wouldn't it be nice if we could trust the government to tell us what's really going on? We don't know if we buy that they're from an Iranian mothership, but like Van Drew, we're concerned.

