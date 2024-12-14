Gov. Kathy Hochul Calls on Congress to Deal With Those 'Mystery Drones'

How Tweet It Is! Trump of Old Returns with ‘Mean’ Online McDrone Roast...
Brett T.  |  11:30 PM on December 14, 2024
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, Pool

As Twitchy has reported, there have been multiple sightings of SUV-sized drones along the East Coast, including New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, and now Pennsylvania. Rep. Jeff Van Drew told Fox News' Harris Faulkner that these drones are coming from an Iranian "mothership" off the coast, but a Pentagon spokeswoman came out the following day and said there was now Iranian vessel of the coast.

White House National Security Advisor John Kirby addressed questions about the mystery drones on Thursday and said they've "not been able to corroborate any of the reported visual sightings." Homeland Defense Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has since said, "We haven't seen anything unusual."

Mayors, members of Congress, and now New York Gov. Kathy Hochul are demanding more information. Hochul says the runways at Stewart Airfield were shut down Friday night due to drone activity in the airspace. "This has gone too far," she said in a statement Saturday.

Hochul is calling on Congress to pass the Counter UAS (Unmanned Aircraft Systems) Authority Security, Safety, and Reauthorization Act.

Everyone seems concerned about these drones except the Biden-Harris administration.

Listen to New Jersey State Sen. Jon Bramnick tell News Nation "it's almost reached the point of insanity."

The feds would prefer everyone just ignore the issue.

… Security, Safety, and Reauthorization Act of 2024) which will include appropriations and enhanced government powers to control you, and they're even going so far as to use it to push for acts of war against other countries. 

This is directly related to the Smith-Mundt Act being repealed, which prohibited the government from broadcasting propaganda.

That's one theory.

People like Hochul are now demanding action. The feds have assured us that they're not Iranian and that they're not doing anything that should cause concern, so just calm down and forget about it.

***

