Gov. Kathy Hochul Calls on Congress to Deal With Those 'Mystery Drones'

As Twitchy has reported, there have been multiple sightings of SUV-sized drones along the East Coast, including New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, and now Pennsylvania. Rep. Jeff Van Drew told Fox News' Harris Faulkner that these drones are coming from an Iranian "mothership" off the coast, but a Pentagon spokeswoman came out the following day and said there was now Iranian vessel of the coast.

White House National Security Advisor John Kirby addressed questions about the mystery drones on Thursday and said they've "not been able to corroborate any of the reported visual sightings." Homeland Defense Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has since said, "We haven't seen anything unusual."

Mayors, members of Congress, and now New York Gov. Kathy Hochul are demanding more information. Hochul says the runways at Stewart Airfield were shut down Friday night due to drone activity in the airspace. "This has gone too far," she said in a statement Saturday.

Hochul is calling on Congress to pass the Counter UAS (Unmanned Aircraft Systems) Authority Security, Safety, and Reauthorization Act.

🚨BREAKING: New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is calling for federal action after drone activity caused Stewart Airfield to shut down for an hour. pic.twitter.com/QndTuJnDAV — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 14, 2024

Everyone seems concerned about these drones except the Biden-Harris administration.

Listen to New Jersey State Sen. Jon Bramnick tell News Nation "it's almost reached the point of insanity."

🚨BREAKING: A New Jersey State Senator accuses the federal government of a massive coverup involving the drone situation.

pic.twitter.com/KyZD9C6qHh — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 14, 2024

The feds would prefer everyone just ignore the issue.

But KJP said there was no danger? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 14, 2024

Something is going on and only a few elites are privy to the information. — Lost (@lostpatriotdad) December 14, 2024

Its ridiculous that nothing is being done with this. If they're not registered and flying in spaces that are not allowed, they need to be taken down. Hopefully the airport shutting down will press them to take some action — Rebel Man (@RebelMan32) December 14, 2024

Didn't Mayorkas say they couldn't do anything about it? — MAGA_Mind1776 (@MAGA_Mind1776) December 14, 2024

She's trying to get that bill reauthorized and that's EXACTLY why they're letting the HGE Radiation drones float around all these air spaces. It's just to get the bill passed before it hits the Dec 20th deadline. — Revelation (@Apokalypsis_Sol) December 14, 2024

The "FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018" expires on December 20th of this year.



So the Federal Government is literally using a terrorism drone mystery psyop against you to manipulate Congress into passing the new H.R.8610 (Counter-UAS Authority Security, Safety, and… — Wyatt (@austerrewyatt1) December 14, 2024

… Security, Safety, and Reauthorization Act of 2024) which will include appropriations and enhanced government powers to control you, and they're even going so far as to use it to push for acts of war against other countries. This is directly related to the Smith-Mundt Act being repealed, which prohibited the government from broadcasting propaganda.

That's one theory.

They know EXACTLY what's up with those drones. They have made their careers about deception. This stinks of corruption. — Brandon Comeau (@ComeauB36) December 14, 2024

This has gotten obvious at this point. — Michael Casey (@MichaelCaseyIRL) December 14, 2024

It’s obvious the drones are US military drones. If they were foreign drones, the military would blow them out of the sky. — James (@Dean_James_1) December 14, 2024

It has to be a coverup. The alternative would be that they’re just a bunch of idiots. — Intentionally_Unintentional (@no_tread_76) December 14, 2024

People like Hochul are now demanding action. The feds have assured us that they're not Iranian and that they're not doing anything that should cause concern, so just calm down and forget about it.

