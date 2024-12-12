John Kirby Says Government Has Not Been Able to Corroborate Any 'Reported' Drone Sightings

Wall Haul: Biden Moving Border Materials to Be Auctioned for Pennies on the...
Brett T.  |  9:45 PM on December 12, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As Twitchy reported Wednesday, a New Jersey military base near the Trump National Golf Club of Bedminster in New Jersey has made 11 sightings of SUV-sized "mystery drones" over the area. Rep. Jeff Van Drew told Fox News, "Iran launched a mothership probably about a month ago that contains these drones. That mothership is off the east coast of the United States of America." A Pentagon spokeswoman on Wednesday said there "is no truth" to Van Drew's claim that these unidentified drones are coming from an Iranian mothership and should be shot down. So whose are they and where are they coming from?

White House National Security Advisor John Kirby addressed questions about the mystery drones on Thursday and said they've "not been able to corroborate any of the reported visual sightings."

So we guess we can just rest easy, like when that Chinese spy balloon made its way across the entire country.

Back in October, it was reported that the Biden-Harris administration chose to do nothing as a fleet of a dozen or more drones hovered over American military assets for 17 days.

Exactly … so there's no reason for concern.

***

