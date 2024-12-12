John Kirby Says Government Has Not Been Able to Corroborate Any 'Reported' Drone Sightings

As Twitchy reported Wednesday, a New Jersey military base near the Trump National Golf Club of Bedminster in New Jersey has made 11 sightings of SUV-sized "mystery drones" over the area. Rep. Jeff Van Drew told Fox News, "Iran launched a mothership probably about a month ago that contains these drones. That mothership is off the east coast of the United States of America." A Pentagon spokeswoman on Wednesday said there "is no truth" to Van Drew's claim that these unidentified drones are coming from an Iranian mothership and should be shot down. So whose are they and where are they coming from?

White House National Security Advisor John Kirby addressed questions about the mystery drones on Thursday and said they've "not been able to corroborate any of the reported visual sightings."

WH NS Advisor John Kirby on drone activity in New Jersey: "We have no evidence at this time that the reported drone sightings pose a national security or a public safety threat..We have not been able to...corroborate any of the reported visual sightings."pic.twitter.com/TOdtJ4n2aP — UAP News (@HighPeaks77) December 12, 2024

White House National Security Advisor John Kirby says the US does not have any of its own imagery of the drones over NJ and NY.



He claims the White House is adequately investigating the drones situation and there is no national security threat. pic.twitter.com/y9OnJRbILy — UAP News (@HighPeaks77) December 12, 2024

So we guess we can just rest easy, like when that Chinese spy balloon made its way across the entire country.

Back in October, it was reported that the Biden-Harris administration chose to do nothing as a fleet of a dozen or more drones hovered over American military assets for 17 days.

Crazy that he could keep a straight face while saying they are unable to corroborate reported visual sightings while they are all over social media sites. — KindmannnMike (@kindmannn) December 12, 2024

Then answer why they are flying in our skies? Are you lying? What are you hiding? — Mary Frost (@mlfrostmi) December 12, 2024

He's telling you by not saying it — Eddie (@TheEdman) December 12, 2024

This confirms that at least part of the government is behind all of this. The big question is, why are these drones up there every night, in this area, and in these numbers. The reason must be important enough to try not to inform the public about it. Whatever that might be. — sandrotto (@sandrotto) December 12, 2024

Kirby’s statement is entirely inconsistent with the information briefed to 500 NJ mayors. — Andrew Byers (@byershistory) December 12, 2024

This guy is a PR mouthpiece. 500 NJ Mayors were briefed and the video+notes are here:https://t.co/N5O3hzLT9z — Richard Geldreich (@richgel999) December 12, 2024

Translation: “these are not the drones you’re seeing with your own eyeballs” — SpaceAce690 (@SpaceAce690) December 12, 2024

The person just told you that even if you saw something, you didn’t see anything, and if you did, it’s nothing, it doesn’t belong to anyone, and it’s not anyone’s. — Neo (@petrovicsrb) December 12, 2024

Exactly … so there's no reason for concern.

If they know that there is no security threat, then they must know what they are. None of this makes sense. — IBPIR (@IBPIR24) December 12, 2024

So, nothing to see here. Please move along. 🙄 — Brent (@BrentKeyes) December 12, 2024

