IMPEACHABLE: Biden-Harris Admin Did NOTHING While Drones Spied on Military Assets for SEVENTEEN DAYS

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on October 14, 2024
Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Remember the spy balloons that floated over the U.S. earlier this year (and late last year)? We do. It was a ridiculous breach of national security and the Biden-Harris administration did nothing about it. Well, that story pales incomparison to what Ben Shapiro and The Wall Street Journal are reporting today:

Holy cow.

More from The WSJ:

Officials didn’t know if the drone fleet, which numbered as many as a dozen or more over the following nights, belonged to clever hobbyists or hostile forces. Some suspected that Russia or China deployed them to test the response of American forces.

Federal law prohibits the military from shooting down drones near military bases in the U.S. unless they pose an imminent threat. Aerial snooping doesn’t qualify, though some lawmakers hope to give the military greater leeway.

Reports of the drones reached President Biden and set off two weeks of White House meetings after the aircraft first appeared in December last year. Officials from agencies including the Defense Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Pentagon’s UFO office joined outside experts to throw out possible explanations as well as ideas about how to respond.

The military didn't know how to respond?!

Shoot. Them. Down.

That's how.

WATCH: Iranian Activist DESTROYS Ta-Nehisi Coates and Trevor Noah Over Their Straight-Up Support of Jihad
Amy Curtis
See?

Not hard to come to that conclusion.

Maybe we should've told them the drones were misgendering people and they would've shot them down.

Terrifying, but not surprising.

Things definitely do not add up here. At all.

They should be.

Or guns. The military still use guns, right?

BINGO.

That's putting it mildly.

Absolutely insane.

Not one ounce of common sense.

