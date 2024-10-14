IMPEACHABLE: Biden-Harris Admin Did NOTHING While Drones Spied on Military Assets for SEVENTEEN DAYS

Remember the spy balloons that floated over the U.S. earlier this year (and late last year)? We do. It was a ridiculous breach of national security and the Biden-Harris administration did nothing about it. Well, that story pales incomparison to what Ben Shapiro and The Wall Street Journal are reporting today:

This story is psychotic. Honestly, it ought to be impeachable. The president of the United States was briefed as drones -- almost certainly spy drones -- hovered over American military assets for 17 DAYS. And then authorized precisely nothing. https://t.co/HBVFEu4iM8 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 14, 2024

Holy cow.

More from The WSJ:

Officials didn’t know if the drone fleet, which numbered as many as a dozen or more over the following nights, belonged to clever hobbyists or hostile forces. Some suspected that Russia or China deployed them to test the response of American forces. Federal law prohibits the military from shooting down drones near military bases in the U.S. unless they pose an imminent threat. Aerial snooping doesn’t qualify, though some lawmakers hope to give the military greater leeway. Reports of the drones reached President Biden and set off two weeks of White House meetings after the aircraft first appeared in December last year. Officials from agencies including the Defense Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Pentagon’s UFO office joined outside experts to throw out possible explanations as well as ideas about how to respond.

The military didn't know how to respond?!

Shoot. Them. Down.

That's how.

Commander-In-Chief, my ass. What could possibly be the problem? Shoot down the damned drones. Don't just sit and look at them or host meetings about sitting and looking at them.



Common sense, there appears to be none. — QuillFire (@QuillFirePoetry) October 14, 2024

See?

The absolute cowardice is infuriating.



At a certain point you have to conclude that Biden is willfully aiding foreign enemies to spy on us. — David Norris (@cdavidnorris) October 14, 2024

Not hard to come to that conclusion.

Inaction is the default position. Incredible. — Steve Maley (@DerekBarge) October 14, 2024

Maybe we should've told them the drones were misgendering people and they would've shot them down.

I believe wholeheartedly that drone parts are being smuggled across the border by enemy cells, assembled in our own backyard, and will be used for surveillance and / or attacks on us. Our government has failed in its most basic duty. — William Wicklow (@WicklowSaidWhat) October 14, 2024

Terrifying, but not surprising.

Rules for thee but not for me. If I flew a drone at a college football game to get some tailgate photos, the police would take my drone out within minutes and I’d likely be arrested. Yet the military allowed active drones in their space for days? That math aint mathen — Ultra MAGA Deplorable No. 567 (@DeplorableNo567) October 14, 2024

Things definitely do not add up here. At all.

Not just the president. Everyone in the chain of command down to the base commander should be criminally prosecuted. — PeterElliotNR (@NRPeterElliot) October 14, 2024

They should be.

Biden NSC: Admiring the problem since January 20, 2021. https://t.co/MbbDna3UQV pic.twitter.com/ycHxV9N3Ud — Morgan Ortagus (@MorganOrtagus) October 14, 2024

Or guns. The military still use guns, right?

BINGO.

That's putting it mildly.

Absolutely insane.

Not one ounce of common sense.