Sound Familiar? Gov't Says Balloon Floating Over the U.S. Poses No Threat to Nat'l Security

Doug P.  |  10:15 AM on February 24, 2024
It's been reported that another balloon has been spotted floating high across the United States. According to reports, the government doesn't know anything about it but is positive the balloon doesn't pose a threat to national security:

From CBS News:

The U.S. is tracking a small, high-altitude balloon that is drifting across the country but poses no threat to national security, U.S. officials and the military said Friday.

CBS News first reported that the military was tracking the balloon as it traversed the Western U.S. earlier in the day. NORAD, the military command responsible for air defense over the U.S. and Canada, later confirmed it had detected the object and said it was floating between 43,000 and 45,000 feet. Its presence prompted enough concern that the command sent aircraft to investigate.

"The balloon was intercepted by NORAD fighters over Utah, who determined it was not maneuverable and did not present a threat to national security. NORAD will continue to track and monitor the balloon," NORAD said in a statement. "The FAA also determined the balloon posed no hazard to flight safety."

The story says the balloon was expected to be over Georgia by late Friday night. 

This is getting to be a regular occurrence with Biden in the White House.

Didn't the Biden White House also claim that particular balloon didn't pose any threat to national security?

