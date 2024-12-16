VIP
'Better Off Saying What It Is': Trump Says Biden Admin Won't Divulge What's Known About the Drones

Doug P.  |  12:36 PM on December 16, 2024
meme

The sightings of mysterious drones continue on the east coast:

A large number of mysterious drones have been reported flying over parts of New Jersey and have been spotted in recent days across the eastern U.S., sparking speculation and concern over where they are coming from and why. 

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and U.S. Sen. Andy Kim have both gone out on drone hunts, hoping for answers.

 Murphy posted on X Sunday night that he went out with state police officials in West Trenton, New Jersey, surveying the area for drones. “The public deserves clear answers — we will keep pushing the federal government for more information and resources,” he said.

Homeland Security Director Alejandro Mayorkas tried to downplay the sightings over the weekend:

President Elect Donald Trump is having a lengthy press conference in Palm Beach, Florida today, and he's already seemingly taken more questions just today than Biden has in nearly four years.

One of the topics asked about was the drone sightings, and Trump said the following:

“Our government knows exactly where the drones are coming from and where they took off from.”

The lack of transparency is the Biden administration in a nutshell. But keep in mind this is the same bunch that allowed a Chinese spy balloon to float its way across the entire continental U.S. and didn't do anything about it until the spy mission was over.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
The Biden years have brought neither of those. Actually it's worse on both counts now.

That's so true.

