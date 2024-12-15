Infectious Disease Doc Gets WRECKED for Calling Lockdowns a 'Necessary Evil'
J. K. Rowling Pitches an Amazing New Action Series
Set Phasers to BURN: Captain Kirk Throws Some MAJOR Shade at Luke Skywalker...
MAID in the Great White North: Canadian per Capita Euthanasia Deaths Now Beat...
Impostor Syndrome! NY Post Gets Ejected Into Orbit Over Headline About CEO Killer's...
Selective Activism: Justine Bateman Notices Something Missing After UnitedHealthcare CEO M...
Your Terms Are Acceptable: X Users Tell Lefty They're FINE With More Guys...
Thanks, Captain Obvious! New York Post ROASTED for Headline About Jimmy Carter Not...
Sen. Tim Scott: 'Never Take Our Essential Rights and Liberties for Granted'
VIP
JoJoFromJerz's Unoriginal Video About Spending Christmas With Her Trump-Supporting Family...
WATCH Stephanie Ruhle as Even the Members of Her Obnoxious Panel Don't Buy...
HA! Chris Rock's SNL Monologue BRUTALLY Honest About Biden and Democrats and Lefties...
BASED! Kellyanne Conway Is Straight-FIRE Explaining Why Women Did NOT Turn out for...
Sore LOSER George Stephanopoulos Takes His Little Ball and Goes Home (Leaves X)...

BUT, BUT, BUT: Yet Another Democrat Defends Murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on December 15, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

The Democratic Party has a new hero: alleged CEO murderer Luigi Mangione. 

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was gunned down by Mangione on the streets of New York City and since that day not an insignificant number of Leftists have come out to defend Mangione's actions including AOC (who called denying health insurance claims an 'act of violence'), Elizabeth Warren said people can only be 'pushed so far', and the panel of 'The View' said Mangione's actions show people are fed up with healthcare.

Advertisement

Now Bernie Sanders has joined that club:

The guy has three homes, a bunch of cars, and was so lazy a socialist he was kicked out of a commune.

Everything after the 'but' negates everything before it.

We're not the only ones who noticed the dearth of calls for gun control this time around.

Truly sick people.

Because they're fine with what Mangione did.

Recommended

Set Phasers to BURN: Captain Kirk Throws Some MAJOR Shade at Luke Skywalker and We Are HERE for It
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Sanders, like AOC and Warren, should be censured in the Senate (or House) for these comments.

YUP.

Very much so.

They sure are.

Pathetic is an understatement.

Tags: BERNIE SANDERS CEO HEALTH INSURANCE MURDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Set Phasers to BURN: Captain Kirk Throws Some MAJOR Shade at Luke Skywalker and We Are HERE for It
Amy Curtis
J. K. Rowling Pitches an Amazing New Action Series
Gordon K
MAID in the Great White North: Canadian per Capita Euthanasia Deaths Now Beat U.S. Gun Deaths
Amy Curtis
Infectious Disease Doc Gets WRECKED for Calling Lockdowns a 'Necessary Evil'
Amy Curtis
Mike Lee DECIMATES Liz Cheney With 1 of Her Own Posts After BOMBSHELL J6/FBI IG Report Drops and DAMN
Sam J.
Selective Activism: Justine Bateman Notices Something Missing After UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Set Phasers to BURN: Captain Kirk Throws Some MAJOR Shade at Luke Skywalker and We Are HERE for It Amy Curtis
Advertisement