BUT, BUT, BUT: Yet Another Democrat Defends Murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO

The Democratic Party has a new hero: alleged CEO murderer Luigi Mangione.

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was gunned down by Mangione on the streets of New York City and since that day not an insignificant number of Leftists have come out to defend Mangione's actions including AOC (who called denying health insurance claims an 'act of violence'), Elizabeth Warren said people can only be 'pushed so far', and the panel of 'The View' said Mangione's actions show people are fed up with healthcare.

Now Bernie Sanders has joined that club:

BERNIE: "Shooting somebody in the back is totally unacceptable, BUT..." pic.twitter.com/7o9i7LNhCL — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 15, 2024

The guy has three homes, a bunch of cars, and was so lazy a socialist he was kicked out of a commune.

Everything after the 'but' negates everything before it.

Hey @BernieSanders why aren’t you yelling for gun control with the shooting of the CEO? You Dems are all such hypocrites. The party of hate and violence. Disgraceful. — Solena1207🇺🇸 (@solena1207) December 15, 2024

We're not the only ones who noticed the dearth of calls for gun control this time around.

The “but” renders everything he said prior as meaningless. And all his buddies have been saying the exact same thing.

Leftists are truly sick people. — Eddie from Acworth (@eddyfromacworth) December 15, 2024

Truly sick people.

Why is there always a “but?” AOC also rationalized Luigi k-lling Thompson. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) December 15, 2024

Because they're fine with what Mangione did.

The moment anyone says BUT here is completely unserious and is out of touch with civil society. I don’t listen to anyone who says BUT regardless of why someone gets shot in the back. — JMD 🇺🇸 🇵🇱 🇵🇹 🇱🇹 🇺🇸 (@tbbosdcguy) December 15, 2024

Sanders, like AOC and Warren, should be censured in the Senate (or House) for these comments.

YUP.

Very much so.

They’re so disappointed that the Trump assassins failed. https://t.co/ZfMaKUHVez — Sunny (@sunnyright) December 15, 2024

They sure are.

Democrats justify political violence when it aligns with their goals.



PATHETIC. https://t.co/AOXZjv4mdd — The Culture Warrior 🇺🇸🇮🇪🇬🇧 (@VetWarrior76) December 15, 2024

Pathetic is an understatement.