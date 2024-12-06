Bouncing Off the Walz: Kamala’s Wacky High-Kicking VP Choice Surprised They Lost The...
Is Pete Hegseth Getting the Brett Kavanaugh Treatment?

WATCH: 'The View' Panelists Justify Murder of UHC CEO As Sunny Hostin Calls for Universal Healthcare

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on December 06, 2024
Townhall Media

Never let a crisis go to waste, right? The Left were very quick to use the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson for political gain. They argued Thompson had it coming because health insurance is expensive and it denies claims, and as a springboard to renew calls for universal healthcare (because they totally wouldn't politicize that).

We shouldn't be shocked by the fact the ladies of 'The View' are largely on board with openly murdering people in the streets because we don't like their legal jobs, but to watch them justify it is a sight to behold:

Wow.

Sunny is an awful, awful person.

Thompson had a family -- a wife, two high school aged sons -- and Sunny says this on national television.

She's not wrong.

Really, Joy? REALLY?

Lorenz is literally posting this online and doubling down on it.

Farah Griffin is also right. She and Haines are the least ghoulish of the panel.

Of course she blames the GOP.

Obamacare was supposed to bring prices down and they've skyrocketed.

Blame the Democrats, Joy.

This was a very intentional name drop.

Shame on Sunny.

Blue Cross Blue Shield had announced it was going to only cover anesthesiology charges for certain amounts of time during surgeries. The claim came from an anesthesiologist association and BCBS changed the policy following public backlash.

Wow. Just wow.

That's putting it mildly.

Exactly.

Sunny wants universal healthcare so she can go on TV and argue the government should deny Trump supporters healthcare because of their political views.

(Because we all know that's exactly what she'd do)

That would be an egregious attack on the media, also racist and sexist. Because it's (D)ifferent.

As awful as ever.

Sunny would never have government healthcare. That's just for the rest of us.

