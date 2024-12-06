WATCH: 'The View' Panelists Justify Murder of UHC CEO As Sunny Hostin Calls for Universal Healthcare

Never let a crisis go to waste, right? The Left were very quick to use the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson for political gain. They argued Thompson had it coming because health insurance is expensive and it denies claims, and as a springboard to renew calls for universal healthcare (because they totally wouldn't politicize that).

We shouldn't be shocked by the fact the ladies of 'The View' are largely on board with openly murdering people in the streets because we don't like their legal jobs, but to watch them justify it is a sight to behold:

Sunny Hostin touts some of the heinous comments celebrating the assassination of Brian Thompson: "Isn't that something? I think it's reflective about how people are feeling about their healthcare."

She then calls for universal healthcare. pic.twitter.com/FFQaf3lTnN — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) December 6, 2024

Wow.

Sunny is an awful, awful person.

Thompson had a family -- a wife, two high school aged sons -- and Sunny says this on national television.

Sara Haines points out that killing people is not how to effect good change: "The sheer stupidity that people would turn to violence and think they're effectuating change is the most ghastly part of this."

Adding: "You're not dude. You're not going to change anything." pic.twitter.com/h9cCi2pxRg — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) December 6, 2024

She's not wrong.

Alyssa Farah Griffin calls out the "prominent figures on the far-left who were celebrating this" like Taylor Lorenz:

JOY BEHAR: How do you know that?

FARAH GRIFFIN: It's online. I'm not even going to amplify and say who because it is ghoulish, it is disgusting, it is evil." pic.twitter.com/hJiBKiB93m — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) December 6, 2024

Really, Joy? REALLY?

Lorenz is literally posting this online and doubling down on it.

Farah Griffin is also right. She and Haines are the least ghoulish of the panel.

Behar tries to make it all about the GOP and falsely claims they have "no interest at all" in bringing down healthcare costs.

Farah Griffin reminded: "We complain about our healthcare right now, we are living under Obamacare" and noted the monopolies it created. pic.twitter.com/Ma1MnkBPh5 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) December 6, 2024

Of course she blames the GOP.

Obamacare was supposed to bring prices down and they've skyrocketed.

Blame the Democrats, Joy.

Proposing a new target?

Hostin says her "fear" when reading the assassination story is how RFK Jr. will damage America's healthcare system:

"RFK Jr. really is more into holistic things...If you're angry at what's happening now, I'm nervous about what could happen." pic.twitter.com/JG4dUKqdBp — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) December 6, 2024

This was a very intentional name drop.

Shame on Sunny.

Ana Navarro touts that the assassination may have lead to Blue Cross Blue Shield changing a policy:

"They reversed course on that announcement that they had made. So, I think this has definitely shined light on our health crisis." pic.twitter.com/eXU9OfMUpY — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) December 6, 2024

Blue Cross Blue Shield had announced it was going to only cover anesthesiology charges for certain amounts of time during surgeries. The claim came from an anesthesiologist association and BCBS changed the policy following public backlash.

Hostin claims she hopes that the BCBS decision wasn't influenced by the assassination.

"I'm not sure I would guarantee anything," Navarro said. pic.twitter.com/fWrnY0Q4ax — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) December 6, 2024

Wow. Just wow.

That's putting it mildly.

Ah yes, let’s murder our way into universal healthcare. 🤯 — SilverPatriot (3rd iteration) (@ReduxPatriotToo) December 6, 2024

Exactly.

Sunny wants universal healthcare so she can go on TV and argue the government should deny Trump supporters healthcare because of their political views.

(Because we all know that's exactly what she'd do)

If Sonny were to suffer the same fate and nutty right wingers said the media had it coming, would that be a reflection of how people feel about the media? Would that be worth a discussion for the hags on the view? — Derik Lolli (@deriklolli) December 6, 2024

That would be an egregious attack on the media, also racist and sexist. Because it's (D)ifferent.

As awful as ever.

They might hate private health care until they find out what government health care is like. https://t.co/D0p4pXJoQ8 — ericontrarian (@eriContrarian) December 6, 2024

Sunny would never have government healthcare. That's just for the rest of us.