DENY DEFEND DEPOSE: Investigators Reveal Words on Shell Casings Left by Gunman in Murder of UHC CEO

DENY.

DEFEND.

DEPOSE.

Those are the three words detectives are saying were on the shell casings left behind by the suspected shooter of UnitedHealthcare CEO, Brian Thompson, Wednesday morning in midtown Manhattan.

ABC News has more details here.

JUST IN: NYPD detectives discover words "deny," "defend" and "depose" written on shell casings found at the scene where the United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson was killed, police say.https://t.co/gi1o4KrCdF — ABC News (@ABC) December 5, 2024

Many speculate the three words on the casings refer to the process insurance companies go through to deny claims. The practice is outlined in books like the one pictured below.

The high-profile nature of the killing and how it was carried out seems the stuff of Hollywood or television, according to some commenters. Others wonder why detectives are sharing the casing info since the investigation in ongoing.

This is starting to seem like a movie script 🤔

Weird NYPD released that info with suspect on the run — MAGA M&M (@MAGAmegaMAGA) December 5, 2024

Why would they even release those kinds of details when they don’t have the suspect? Makes zero sense. — 🇺🇸 Brook 🇺🇸 (@BrookEss777) December 5, 2024

WHY would they make that public before he's caught? — Sithrak (@averygoodhandle) December 5, 2024

Weird to disclose this in an ongoing investigation with killer lurking about. 🤷🏽‍♀️ — LibertyBell47 (@again_margaret) December 5, 2024

There is a lot of speculation as to motive on X and other social media platforms. We will not share that as none of it is confirmed. The gunman is still at large and authorities say his motive remains unknown.