Vance Vindicated! Crazy Cat Ladies Came Out For Kamala Harris in 2024 Presidential...
Seen But Not Heard: Trump Supporters React to Hearing Barron’s Adult Voice For...
Meeting in the Ladies Room: Trans Protesters Takeover US Capitol Restroom in Cringe...
Death Wish: Unhinged Taylor Lorenz Says She Wants Health Insurance Execs to Die
VIP
Mollie Hemingway Tells the Media to Stop Using the Term 'Gender-Affirming Care'
Biden Wasn’t That Bad! Presidential Pardon Whataboutism Gets Historically Hysterical
Seeing Double: Has Scott Presler Finally Found His Perfect Match?
Mittens Out! MAGA Says ‘Good Riddance’ as Mitt Romney Bids Farewell to Senate
The Democrats Post the Truth About Pam Bondi
White House Press Corps ‘Recoils’ Over Proposed Seating Chart Shakeup
Justice Clarence Thomas Argues That 'Gender-Affirming Care' Is Sex Discrimination
VIP
Sotomayor's False Equivalency
James Carville Thinks Journalists Should Look Into Pam Bondi's Ties to Scientology
Dilly Dally Tally: Blue States are Still Counting Votes a Month after Election...

DENY DEFEND DEPOSE: Investigators Reveal Words on Shell Casings Left by Gunman in Murder of UHC CEO

Warren Squire  |  3:43 AM on December 05, 2024
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

DENY.

DEFEND.

DEPOSE.

Those are the three words detectives are saying were on the shell casings left behind by the suspected shooter of UnitedHealthcare CEO, Brian Thompson, Wednesday morning in midtown Manhattan.

Advertisement

ABC News has more details here.

Many speculate the three words on the casings refer to the process insurance companies go through to deny claims. The practice is outlined in books like the one pictured below.

The high-profile nature of the killing and how it was carried out seems the stuff of Hollywood or television, according to some commenters. Others wonder why detectives are sharing the casing info since the investigation in ongoing.

Recommended

White House Press Corps ‘Recoils’ Over Proposed Seating Chart Shakeup
Brett T.
Advertisement

There is a lot of speculation as to motive on X and other social media platforms. We will not share that as none of it is confirmed. The gunman is still at large and authorities say his motive remains unknown.

Tags: CRIME GUN HEALTH CARE INSURANCE INVESTIGATION KILLED

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

White House Press Corps ‘Recoils’ Over Proposed Seating Chart Shakeup
Brett T.
Vance Vindicated! Crazy Cat Ladies Came Out For Kamala Harris in 2024 Presidential Election
Warren Squire
Seen But Not Heard: Trump Supporters React to Hearing Barron’s Adult Voice For the First Time
Warren Squire
Death Wish: Unhinged Taylor Lorenz Says She Wants Health Insurance Execs to Die
Warren Squire
Justice Clarence Thomas Argues That 'Gender-Affirming Care' Is Sex Discrimination
Brett T.
Seeing Double: Has Scott Presler Finally Found His Perfect Match?
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
White House Press Corps ‘Recoils’ Over Proposed Seating Chart Shakeup Brett T.
Advertisement