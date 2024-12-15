Selective Activism: Justine Bateman Notices Something Missing After UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder

Your Terms Are Acceptable: X Users Tell Lefty They're FINE With More Guys...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on December 15, 2024
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Justine Bateman has been a bright spot in the election aftermath. More celebrities are comfortable speaking out about their support of Trump and Right-wing politics, and Bateman is one of them.

She noticed something about the Left's reaction to the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Something this writer noticed, too.

No, it's not how the Left thinks shooter Luigi Mangione is hot or that he was justified because health insurance is too expensive.

It's the complete lack of calls for gun control:

Very selective.

It's what the Left does best.

You give the gun-control crowd too much credit.

They're quite about gun control because a lot of them agree with what Mangione did.

They also do this when they say Blacks and gays should buy more guns, because it'll make conservatives anti-gun.

The 'right' kind of death.

Because they're ghouls.

Ding! Ding! Ding!

Yeah, that story got swept under the rug right quick, didn't it?

Pairs well with their selective activism.

This writer kinda has a little fangirl crush on her, not gonna lie.

Glaringly absent.

The Left are appalling.

