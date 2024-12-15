Selective Activism: Justine Bateman Notices Something Missing After UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder

Justine Bateman has been a bright spot in the election aftermath. More celebrities are comfortable speaking out about their support of Trump and Right-wing politics, and Bateman is one of them.

She noticed something about the Left's reaction to the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Something this writer noticed, too.

No, it's not how the Left thinks shooter Luigi Mangione is hot or that he was justified because health insurance is too expensive.

It's the complete lack of calls for gun control:

The murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was the first time I can remember where a shooting wasn't immediately followed by a demand for gun control.

Selective Activism. — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) December 15, 2024

Very selective.

It's what the Left does best.

Yes, well the killer 3D-printed the frame of the gun and the suppressor. That broke both New York (Untraceable Firearms Act) and federal (National Firearms Act) laws.



It's hard to believe, but maybe the gun control industry actually played it smart here.



They may have decided… — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) December 15, 2024

You give the gun-control crowd too much credit.

They're quite about gun control because a lot of them agree with what Mangione did.

And just like that libs are pro gun. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) December 15, 2024

They also do this when they say Blacks and gays should buy more guns, because it'll make conservatives anti-gun.

They're too busy celebrating a violent death by gunfire (but you know this). — Dave Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) December 15, 2024

The 'right' kind of death.

Because they're ghouls.

That's because it isn't about "saving" anyone. It is about disarming their political enemies. — My Name is Nobody (@F3_Haskell) December 15, 2024

Ding! Ding! Ding!

Or the two sweet children shot and injured at a religious school in California by a pro-Palestinian gunman.https://t.co/b2da2rGio3 — Megan X (@MeganX371040) December 15, 2024

Yeah, that story got swept under the rug right quick, didn't it?

One of the defining characteristics of the Woke left is selective empathy. — The Universalist (@_universalist) December 15, 2024

Pairs well with their selective activism.

I’m starting to fall in love with Justine again https://t.co/Gsy7drKDbE — DaveMedia_INK (@DaveMedia_LNK) December 15, 2024

This writer kinda has a little fangirl crush on her, not gonna lie.

For the most part it was absent, except for a bit of low-level hysteria over "ghost guns." https://t.co/jhH6oclQ3D — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) December 15, 2024

Glaringly absent.

Also different than most murders because the cold-blooded execution in the middle of an American city was lauded by large numbers of Democrats. https://t.co/NVE7xNVjoo — Max Abrahms (@MaxAbrahms) December 15, 2024

The Left are appalling.