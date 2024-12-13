Lefties Suddenly Shocked to Find They're Not the Only Ones Who Can Topple Statues

Rob Schneider and British Comedians Team Up For New Comedy
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on December 13, 2024

During and after the 2020 George Floyd riots, the Left made it very clear they not only had a right to remove statues they didn't like, but a moral imperative to do so.

They also decided they had a right to destroy those statues, including the statue of Robert E. Lee that stood in Virginia. Activists took it down and melted it, and felt they were morally superior in doing so. The spot stands empty, which is a perfect symbol of Leftist ideology: it can only destroy, and leave an empty wasteland.

No one was arrested or punished for the vandalism.

But some statutes are (D)ifferent, and if you damage or remove those statues, the police will investigate:

Here's more from New Hampshire Public Radio (emphasis added):

The legs of the black Baphomet outside the State House stood standing, but its head was on the ground, robes crumpled and panel of Seven Fundamental Tenets shattered.

On Tuesday morning, Rep. Ellen Read, a Newmarket Democrat, was picking up the pieces of the vandalized goat-headed figure, three days after it was first unveiled on Main Street in Concord.

The base was heavy to move and passerby had left a Santa hat, a cross and a Christmas ornament on the statue. Read thought the statute would have lasted longer than three days, but there she was returning the remnants to leaders from The Satanic Temple in New Hampshire and Vermont. It’s up to them if the downtown statute will be replaced, she said.

'Nobody would have batted an eye two months ago at a mannequin in a goat mask when it was Halloween. Nobody would have been upset,' she said. 'Two months later its the most offensive thing imaginable.. they just have an emotional reaction and their only response is destroy.'

You mean like those Leftists who took down or defaced statues the last four years because they were 'racist'? 

This harkens back to the Satanic statue in Iowa, which was beheaded by a veteran who was charged with a hate crime for his actions (those charges were later dropped).

We're sure there will be charges filed against whoever defaced this statue.

Someone who was likely fine with the destruction of the Robert E. Lee statue.

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Yep. Nailed it.

It was meant to be offensive and provactive.

Your rules, Lefties.

We're okay with that.

Heh.

This is a very good point.

