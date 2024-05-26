Not Today, Satan: Hate Crime Charges Dropped for Iowa Vet Who Beheaded Satan Statue

Back at the end of January, we told you about Michael Cassidy, the Iowa vet who knocked down and beheaded a statue of Satan that was erected in the Iowa Capitol.

Cassidy was arrested, charged with misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal mischief, but the was later charged with felony third-degree criminal mischief for acting 'in violation of individual rights.'

The outrage was palpable, and justified, especially after years of the Left defacing and tearing down statues they didn't like.

Thankfully, the charges against Cassidy have been dropped and he faces no jail time.

Hate crime charges DROPPED, no jail time for Christian vet who beheaded Satan statue at Iowa Capitol https://t.co/HaaFSGKRaP — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 26, 2024

More from The Post Millennial:

Iowa prosecutors dropped hate crime charges against Michael Cassidy on Friday in exchange for a guilty plea to a less severe misdemeanor charge, The Sentinel reports. Cassidy is the Christian US military veteran who beheaded a statue of Satan inside the Iowa Capitol last year.



Polk County Democratic Attorney Kimberly Graham enhanced Cassidy's charges to include hate crimes, thereby increasing the potential sentence to five years in prison had he been convicted. On Friday, he entered a guilty plea for third-degree criminal mischief. In return, he avoided prison time in exchange for the payment of a fine and the dismissal of the hate crime enhancements.

He shouldn't have been charged with anything, given how prosecutors pick and choose who does and doesn't get charged for crimes.

But we digress.

As long as people are also allowed to behead statues of Jesus or Mary or Buddha, or Muhammad; you get the gist. The law should apply to everyone or no one. — Lifestronaut (@Lifestronaut) May 26, 2024

Your daily reminder: Tolerance of the demonic is NOT a Christian virtue. https://t.co/2CWvduwU4U — Sloane (@OC_Expat) May 26, 2024

Wellllllll... Finalllllly! The "hate crime" charges should never have been brought to begin with! NOTHING should have been charged as far as I'm concerned! I'm so sick of this demon worship which is HATE itself being deemed "ok". That's part of the problem! https://t.co/B91FXGkkjX — Selena Shadix (@BowTieHvn) May 25, 2024

🚨 BREAKING: Hate crime charges DROPPED, no jail time for Christian vet who beheaded Satan statue at Iowa Capitol



https://t.co/kL6vxveERi — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 25, 2024

We'll take the wins where we can get them; Cassidy faced five years if convicted of the felony.

Who ever thought that we would be living a world where smashing a Satanic alter would be considered a hate crime. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) May 25, 2024

Michael Cassidy beheaded a statue of satan in the Iowa state capitol building.



He was charged with hate crimes.



The hate crimes were just dropped by the court.



Michael responded by saying: “not today, satan!”



Praise God! pic.twitter.com/jAmQIqqZlI — Myles Vosylius (@TheMylesV) May 26, 2024

He had to plead to a misdemeanor and pay a fine, but it could've been so much worse.

And here is Cassidy himself:

Not today, Satan.

Pleased to announce the Iowa DA just dropped their absurd felony hate crime charge and instead offered a deferred judgement misdemeanor (a fine, no jail time, nothing permanent on my record), which I accepted. Many thanks to my family, my lawyers, my community,… — Michael Cassidy ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@Mike_Cassidy_MS) May 24, 2024

The entire post reads:

Not today, Satan. Pleased to announce the Iowa DA just dropped their absurd felony hate crime charge and instead offered a deferred judgement misdemeanor (a fine, no jail time, nothing permanent on my record), which I accepted. Many thanks to my family, my lawyers, my community, and the many Christians who have supported us morally and financially over the past several months. When Christians stick together, we can, and we will, win. I’ll have more to say in the weeks ahead, in the meantime please use this Memorial Day Weekend to remember and honor those who gave their lives in service of our nation. Thank you.

We're glad it worked out.

I'm so happy you have the outcome you wanted. I still believe that what you did was a service to God and not a crime. Thank you for doing the work for the Lord. — Stacey Celebrates (@SunlightShine55) May 24, 2024

As we said -- given the crimes the Left commits, the charges were bogus to begin with.

In a sane country Michael would have never faced any of this https://t.co/YcTFkEkZKS — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) May 24, 2024

We do not live in a sane country, alas.