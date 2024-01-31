'What Has Become of America?' Man Who Defaced Satan Statue in Iowa Charged With a Hate Crime

Back in December, Michael Cassidy knocked down and beheaded a statue of Satan that was erected in the Iowa State Capitol.

Yesterday, he was charged with a hate crime.

JUST IN: Christian vet who beheaded Satanic statue at Iowa Capital charged with hate crimehttps://t.co/jXUnpJkYLshttps://t.co/jXUnpJkYLs — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) January 31, 2024

Wow,

More from The Post Millennial:

Michael Cassidy has been charged with a hate crime for beheading a statue of Satan at the Iowa Capitol. Cassidy drove up to Iowa after the Satanic display was erected in the state capitol and took it down. He will be arraigned on February 15. Polk County prosecutors charged Cassidy with felony third-degree criminal mischief, saying that he acted "in violation of individual rights" under Iowa's hate crime statue, the Des Moines Register reports. Cassidy had been charged with a misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal mischief the day after the beheading but had been informed that he may be liable for further charges.

Spokesman for the Polk County Attorney's Office Lynn Hicks said that "Evidence shows the defendant made statements to law enforcement and the public indicating he destroyed the property because of the victim’s religion." This is what resulted in the hate crimes charge.

Now, we clearly remember lots of statues being torn down and defaced during the BLM riots in 2020, and in the subsequent years.

Has even one of those people been charged with a hate crime?

No, they have not.

Violent activists tore down dozens of statues including Columbus, Thomas Jefferson, and George Washington. None were held accountable or charged with a hate crime.



Michael Cassidy knocks over a Satan statue made out of household items and gets charged with a hate crime.



Welcome… pic.twitter.com/NdS70sXQKi — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 31, 2024

There are good faith arguments to be made both for and against displaying a statue to Satan on public grounds. We can't get into them here, but that's beside the point. Why is he charged with a hate crime, but not one of the BLM protesters?

What has become of America? https://t.co/mj0J5zUJA2 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 31, 2024

It's a mess, that's for sure.

BREAKING: Michael Cassidy now faces hate crime charges for beheading a Satan idol at the Iowa State Capitol pic.twitter.com/V5461QGH5x — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 31, 2024

We just have no words.

You’re kidding right? …. Tearing down and defacing historical statues isn’t a crime but beheading a statue of the devil is?!? https://t.co/iEHJsEvM1m — Sam Kinney (@the_realkinney) January 31, 2024

We're not kidding. It's also why the Left can block roads indiscriminately, but pro-lifers face 11 years in prison for praying outside abortion clinics.

The left destroyed dozens of statues just a couple years ago. There are two sets of rules — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 31, 2024

There are clearly two systems of justice at play here.

One for the Left and their particular causes, and one for everyone else.

Justice no longer wears a blindfold; instead, it dons a cloak of hypocrisy. pic.twitter.com/RkqkLXRu4m — ZNO 🇺🇸 (@therealZNO) January 31, 2024

Yes, it does. And bias.

An article which includes statues and states where national statues were toppled, listed below.



If they hold one accountable, it’s time we revisit all the past cases and process charges on the leftist. https://t.co/ZVh8d0A0jL pic.twitter.com/OJJiCePZNQ — Thomas D Murphy For US Senate , SC (@tommurphy8485) January 31, 2024

Here's a list of the statues toppled. Why no charges?

Daily reminder that hate crimes don't exist.



There's just crime. — Ethos (@projectethos5) January 31, 2024

This is true. But if there are going to be hate crime enhancers, they should be equally applied.

If not, they should be repealed.

And, yet, we have not heard one person -- not from the 'criminal justice reform' Left or the 'constitution' right -- run on a platform of repealing hate crime enhancers.

The ruling class hates you, is openly hostile to your beliefs & way of life, and is constantly trying to convey this to you in unmistakable terms.



There's no making peace with them. To preserve our way of life we have make war on the ruling class & dismantle it completely. https://t.co/DuZv4oXOMg — John Daniel Davidson (@johnddavidson) January 31, 2024

This is the way.

Getting charged with a hate crime for knocking over the king of hate is peak western culture in 2024. https://t.co/AqLgfWnP3G — 🇺🇸R.E.D. Patriot🇺🇸 (@jeffanderson42) January 31, 2024

Yes it is. Peak Western culture.

A Cultural Revolution is in its infancy. Wait until it grows teeth. https://t.co/P8NPb6jZ6g — Frank McCormick | Chalkboard Heresy (@CBHeresy) January 31, 2024

You won't like it, because if you think things are bad now, you ain't seen nothing yet.

It's celebrated when statues of our country's founders are knocked down by mobs...



But if you knock down an idol to satan in a state capitol, you get charged with a hate crime.



We're losing this country quickly. https://t.co/ovEfuc4p39 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 31, 2024

It's what commies do best, alas.

Hate crime? Get. A. Grip. Iowa

talk about over charging what should be a vandalism crime https://t.co/oouPNstNTO — Meredith Marshall (@MeredithMarsha1) January 31, 2024

Remember -- Iowa is a red state. And he's still charged with a hate crime.

So they claim it is a hate crime to destroy religious imagery. How come when crosses are destroyed and Bibles burned it’s called “free speech.”



The double standards Christians face is ridiculous in America. The persecution of Christian’s in America is rapidly increasing! https://t.co/8v622lEKs9 — Wendell (@wendelltalks) January 31, 2024

There's a standard for the Left, and a standard for everyone else.

Yet 'no one is above the law', right?

But look, here's a solution.

LIFE HACK: Add Satan Horns To A Founding Father Statue So You Can Charge The Government With A Hate Crime For Tearing It Down pic.twitter.com/g9p6SEunaR — News That Matters (@ThatmattersNews) January 31, 2024

Problem solved!

***

