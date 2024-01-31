OUCH! Gov. Ron DeSantis Had a 4-Letter Word Buzzkill for Biden After He...
'Unconstitutional and Unenforceable'! ATF Allegedly Drafting Plans to Ban the Sale of Priv...
'Squawk You!' African Grey Parrots in U.K. Zoo Use FOWL Language & Staff...
The Woke Left Has Found Something New to Be Offended By
Biden Treats Illegals Like Kings and Pro-Lifers Like Criminals
Obviously! Zelenskyy Says All He Needs to Win the War Against Russia Is...
Janai Nelson President and Director-Counsel of LDF (NAACP) Has Thoughts on Texas Defending...
Randi Weingarten Again Proves Self-Awareness Isn't a Job Requirement to Head the AFT
'Whiny Snowflakes': Billionaire Ken Griffin Pulls MILLIONS in Harvard Donations
Joe Rogan Reveals Why He's Not a Liberal Anymore
New York City to Thomas Jefferson: GTFOH After 187 Years at City Hall...
Mass. Gov Isn't Getting Much Sympathy While Weeping About Consequences of Policies She...
WATCH: Security Cameras Capture the Moment Israeli Troops Raid a Hospital to Kill...
'Give Me...': IMAGINE the Dem/Media Freak-Out if Trump Said This Is What He...

'What Has Become of America?' Man Who Defaced Satan Statue in Iowa Charged With a Hate Crime

Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on January 31, 2024
AngieArtist

Back in December, Michael Cassidy knocked down and beheaded a statue of Satan that was erected in the Iowa State Capitol.

Yesterday, he was charged with a hate crime.

Advertisement

Wow,

More from The Post Millennial:

Michael Cassidy has been charged with a hate crime for beheading a statue of Satan at the Iowa Capitol. Cassidy drove up to Iowa after the Satanic display was erected in the state capitol and took it down. He will be arraigned on February 15.

Polk County prosecutors charged Cassidy with felony third-degree criminal mischief, saying that he acted "in violation of individual rights" under Iowa's hate crime statue, the Des Moines Register reports.

Cassidy had been charged with a misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal mischief the day after the beheading but had been informed that he may be liable for further charges. 


Spokesman for the Polk County Attorney's Office Lynn Hicks said that "Evidence shows the defendant made statements to law enforcement and the public indicating he destroyed the property because of the victim’s religion." This is what resulted in the hate crimes charge.

Now, we clearly remember lots of statues being torn down and defaced during the BLM riots in 2020, and in the subsequent years.

Has even one of those people been charged with a hate crime?

Recommended

'Whiny Snowflakes': Billionaire Ken Griffin Pulls MILLIONS in Harvard Donations
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

No, they have not.

There are good faith arguments to be made both for and against displaying a statue to Satan on public grounds. We can't get into them here, but that's beside the point. Why is he charged with a hate crime, but not one of the BLM protesters?

It's a mess, that's for sure.

We just have no words.

We're not kidding. It's also why the Left can block roads indiscriminately, but pro-lifers face 11 years in prison for praying outside abortion clinics.

Advertisement

There are clearly two systems of justice at play here.

One for the Left and their particular causes, and one for everyone else.

Yes, it does. And bias.

Here's a list of the statues toppled. Why no charges?

This is true. But if there are going to be hate crime enhancers, they should be equally applied.

If not, they should be repealed.

And, yet, we have not heard one person -- not from the 'criminal justice reform' Left or the 'constitution' right -- run on a platform of repealing hate crime enhancers.

Advertisement

This is the way.

Yes it is. Peak Western culture.

You won't like it, because if you think things are bad now, you ain't seen nothing yet.

It's what commies do best, alas.

Remember -- Iowa is a red state. And he's still charged with a hate crime.

Advertisement

There's a standard for the Left, and a standard for everyone else.

Yet 'no one is above the law', right?

But look, here's a solution.

Problem solved!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ELON MUSK HATE CRIME IOWA RELIGIOUS FREEDOM STATUE STATUES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Whiny Snowflakes': Billionaire Ken Griffin Pulls MILLIONS in Harvard Donations
Amy Curtis
'Unconstitutional and Unenforceable'! ATF Allegedly Drafting Plans to Ban the Sale of Private Fireams
justmindy
'Squawk You!' African Grey Parrots in U.K. Zoo Use FOWL Language & Staff Hatches Plan to Stop Mean Tweets
Laura W.
'Libs of Tik Tok' Founder Makes Oklahoma State Representative Cry and His Tears Are Delicious
justmindy
Janai Nelson President and Director-Counsel of LDF (NAACP) Has Thoughts on Texas Defending Its Border
RickRobinson
WATCH: Security Cameras Capture the Moment Israeli Troops Raid a Hospital to Kill Hamass Terrorists
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Whiny Snowflakes': Billionaire Ken Griffin Pulls MILLIONS in Harvard Donations Amy Curtis
Advertisement