Christian Veteran Knocks Down, BEHEADS Statue to Satan in Iowa

Hey, remember that statue that the Satanic Temple put up in Iowa? People have been buzzing about it for a while now ever since it was installed in the Iowa State House, apparently to counter a Nativity scene installed in the State House by the conservative Thomas More Society. Sam J. wrote about the statue a about it, discussing why and how it ended up being installed if you need a refreshed (but it's a VIP post, so if you want to read it you'll have to pony up!)

Advertisement

Anyway, the weird statue has been quite the talk of the town for a bit, and today is no different... but now we're talking about it for a different reason, because a Christian veteran has apparently knocked the thing down and beheaded it.

BREAKING: @RepubSentinel can reveal that Michael Cassidy, a Christian and former military officer, tore down and beheaded the Satan altar in the Iowa Capitol:https://t.co/rIYIdZOzee pic.twitter.com/tZDsmKM5Pm — The Sentinel (@RepubSentinel) December 14, 2023

That's one way to deal with a problem! The Sentinel goes on to give a partial statement from Mr. Cassidy:

"The world may tell Christians to submissively accept the legitimization of Satan, but none of the founders would have considered government sanction of Satanic altars inside Capitol buildings as protected by the First Amendment," Cassidy told @RepubSentinel. pic.twitter.com/2GBonqAbIs — The Sentinel (@RepubSentinel) December 14, 2023

Needless to say not many people are losing sleep over the destruction of the ode to maybe Baphomet.

There can be only one. pic.twitter.com/EySAcuYcnu — Emrys MacDonnachaidh, Earl of Atholl (@CountEmrys) December 14, 2023

Fortunately in a situation like this there's going to be no shortage of evocative imagery available, both old and new.

The poor guy will probably be charged with a hate crime for desecrating an idol representative of evil. We live in a 🤡🌎 — Jimmy Fistman (@JimmyFister) December 14, 2023

Give that man a medal. — 𝘉𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘚𝘤𝘰𝘵𝘪 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@ScottishRidire) December 14, 2023

Isn’t sacrifice a form of honoring satanists? Should they be thanking him? — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller_USMC) December 14, 2023

Gee, that seems like a great point! Mr. Cassidy probably should be spending his time waiting by the mailbox for that thank you note to arrive though, word of advice.

This should be obvious. Many, many, many things were taken for granted back when the Constitution was written. https://t.co/ATcZ5qxBZq — BasedInUSA 🇺🇸🌴🍹☀️ (@BasedIn_USA) December 14, 2023

If he's smart, he'll say that destroying the statue was "performance art." https://t.co/6ljaZtVzbA — Wade Stotts (@wadestotts) December 14, 2023

I kinda think this is a bad idea because you get ticketed and the statue is so cringe anyway that it’s not doing itself any favors but lol that the statue was made of pool noodles https://t.co/6vJ2fSpvo4 — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) December 14, 2023

Advertisement

Yeah, this this wasn't exactly built to last, it was built to make a point... and it looks like Mr. Cassidy has made a point of his own.

Cassidy reportedly has turned himself in to authorities, who have at this time charged him with fourth degree criminal mischief. Now we'll see if the authorities can find a jury in Iowa that's willing to convict.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!