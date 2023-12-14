Christian Veteran Knocks Down, BEHEADS Statue to Satan in Iowa

A Tired Biden Mumbles About Beating Big Pharma and 'Investing in 3 New...
Coucy
Coucy  |  5:15 PM on December 14, 2023
AngieArtist

Hey, remember that statue that the Satanic Temple put up in Iowa? People have been buzzing about it for a while now ever since it was installed in the Iowa State House, apparently to counter a Nativity scene installed in the State House by the conservative Thomas More Society. Sam J. wrote about the statue a about it, discussing why and how it ended up being installed if you need a refreshed (but it's a VIP post, so if you want to read it you'll have to pony up!)

Anyway, the weird statue has been quite the talk of the town for a bit, and today is no different... but now we're talking about it for a different reason, because a Christian veteran has apparently knocked the thing down and beheaded it.

That's one way to deal with a problem! The Sentinel goes on to give a partial statement from Mr. Cassidy:

Needless to say not many people are losing sleep over the destruction of the ode to maybe Baphomet.

Fortunately in a situation like this there's going to be no shortage of evocative imagery available, both old and new.

Gee, that seems like a great point! Mr. Cassidy probably should be spending his time waiting by the mailbox for that thank you note to arrive though, word of advice.

Yeah, this this wasn't exactly built to last, it was built to make a point... and it looks like Mr. Cassidy has made a point of his own.

Cassidy reportedly has turned himself in to authorities, who have at this time charged him with fourth degree criminal mischief. Now we'll see if the authorities can find a jury in Iowa that's willing to convict.

Tags: IOWA STATUE

