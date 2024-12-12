POPCORN TIME! Rumors Swirl That Nancy Pelosi Is Trying to Spike AOC's Bid...
BOMBSHELL: Investigation Reveals How Biden's DOE Spent BILLIONS on Left-Wing Indoctrinatio...
China's Xi Jinping Won't Attend President Trump's Inauguration and That Is Great News
Is She Serious?! Watch AOC Justify CEO Murder Because Denied Insurance Claims Are...
Mayor Eric Adams Says Criminal Migrants Will Find No Harbor in His City
KJP Doesn't Want to Preempt the President on Preemptive Pardons
'Shouldn't You Be Making Money?' Watch Donald Trump and J.D. Vance Have FUN...
Dem Sen. Ed Markey Trips HARD Over Biden While Trying to Scare Everybody...
Leftist Dark Money Network Linked to Hamas Backing Communist Outfit
Protect Children: J.K. Rowling Sets the Medical Record Straight for MP Whining About...
ProPublica's Secret Talks Reveal Hegseth Fake News Was Deliberately Manufactured
Biden's Giving Everyone 'Get Out of Jail Free' Cards With Biggest One-Day Act...
America Is Healing: For the First Time Ever, the U.S. Capitol Displays a...
Headlines About IG's J6 Report vs. What's in the Stories Show Why 'Legacy...

Windy City WHOA: Take a Gander at How Much Chicago Spends on Illegal Immigrants

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on December 12, 2024
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

We've told you about the issues with the City of Chicago. Residents are fed up, Mayor Brandon Johnson's poll numbers are in the toilet, and even the city council rejected Brandon's $300M tax hike by unanimous vote.

Advertisement

This news about how much the Windy City spends on illegal immigrants isn't going to help things:

$512M -- and that's probably a lowball estimate, honestly.

They need to vote everyone who allows this out of office.

The GOP needs to put someone on the ballot in these cities, and start acting like they can flip them. Trump showed it's possible.

Remember when we thought Lori Lightfoot was bad?

Whoops.

It is not the job of a city to be compassionate.

Recommended

POPCORN TIME! Rumors Swirl That Nancy Pelosi Is Trying to Spike AOC's Bid for Top House Oversight Spot
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

That's putting it mildly.

It'll be fun to watch Johnson try to defy Homan.

Right. Because they're not concerned about crime or fiscal impact. 

The Left just thinks it's racism.

(It's not racism).

They deserve answers.

Make Chicago Great Again.

Yep.

Chicago needs to vote them all out and elect better people.

Tags: CHICAGO ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION ILLINOIS MAYOR SPENDING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

POPCORN TIME! Rumors Swirl That Nancy Pelosi Is Trying to Spike AOC's Bid for Top House Oversight Spot
Amy Curtis
ProPublica's Secret Talks Reveal Hegseth Fake News Was Deliberately Manufactured
justmindy
BOMBSHELL: Investigation Reveals How Biden's DOE Spent BILLIONS on Left-Wing Indoctrination in Schools
Amy Curtis
Is She Serious?! Watch AOC Justify CEO Murder Because Denied Insurance Claims Are 'Act of Violence'
Amy Curtis
No WONDER Wray Resigned! FBI's J6 Connection Even MORE Damning Reading THIS Little Nugget in IG Report
Sam J.
'Shouldn't You Be Making Money?' Watch Donald Trump and J.D. Vance Have FUN on NYSE Trading Floor
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
POPCORN TIME! Rumors Swirl That Nancy Pelosi Is Trying to Spike AOC's Bid for Top House Oversight Spot Amy Curtis
Advertisement