Windy City WHOA: Take a Gander at How Much Chicago Spends on Illegal Immigrants

We've told you about the issues with the City of Chicago. Residents are fed up, Mayor Brandon Johnson's poll numbers are in the toilet, and even the city council rejected Brandon's $300M tax hike by unanimous vote.

This news about how much the Windy City spends on illegal immigrants isn't going to help things:

Residents of Chicago blasted city leaders for their handling of the illegals in their city, with over $512 million of tax dollars being spent on illegals since May of last year. pic.twitter.com/aua1YrUKHh — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 12, 2024

$512M -- and that's probably a lowball estimate, honestly.

The residents have every right to be mad! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 12, 2024

They need to vote everyone who allows this out of office.

I still don't trust that residents of Chicago are tired enough until their voting patterns change. They don't have to vote in Republicans, per se, but they definitely have to vote in people who are very strict on dealing with crime, education, and illegal immigration for a start. — Jude-Law Obi (@TheJude_Law) December 12, 2024

The GOP needs to put someone on the ballot in these cities, and start acting like they can flip them. Trump showed it's possible.

Chicago residents need to legally oust @ChicagosMayor Brandon Johnson immediately.



He’s absolutely awful. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 12, 2024

Remember when we thought Lori Lightfoot was bad?

Whoops.

Spending over $500 million on non-citizens raises serious questions about budgeting priorities—how can a city balance compassion with fiscal responsibility?" — California Frenchies (@Calipupslink) December 12, 2024

It is not the job of a city to be compassionate.

That's putting it mildly.

Tom Homan's response was basically: Chicago, hold my beer. I got this. https://t.co/LG3l0XjdMa — Liberty Nerd (@Nerds4Liberty) December 12, 2024

It'll be fun to watch Johnson try to defy Homan.

AnTi iMMiGrATiOn RaCiSt BiGgOtS https://t.co/G7Cdnuqef2 — Clownworld Chronicles (@ClownworldChron) December 12, 2024

Right. Because they're not concerned about crime or fiscal impact.

The Left just thinks it's racism.

(It's not racism).

Put some thought behind it.



Biden and Congress allocated reimbursements for cities who house illegals at $600 million dollars. The City of Chicago spent $512 million.



The people in Chicago need to find out where that full $600 million is but more importantly, they need to… https://t.co/XUaZzhSm4n — Wendy Patterson (@wendyp4545) December 12, 2024

They deserve answers.

Such a shame. Chicago used to be a great city. https://t.co/uhiieM8VG8 — Scott Roberts (@ScottyPWY) December 12, 2024

Make Chicago Great Again.

That is what it take for change to happen. The people must call them out and fire them https://t.co/6LjRMTvnWT — Thats a you problem (@Davii3nz) December 12, 2024

Yep.

Chicago needs to vote them all out and elect better people.