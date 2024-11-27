JUSTICE SERVED: Climate Activists Who Defaced National Archives Sentenced to Prison

Back in February, two 'climate activists' (read: terrorists) decided to deface the Constitution display case at the National Archives by dumping red powder on it and themselves. The Archives were evacuated and the two eco-terrorists were later charged with destruction of government property.

Advertisement

Now they are going to prison:

CAUGHT RED-HANDED: Remember the pair of climate activists who defaced the U.S. Constitution back in February? The viral stunt, which caused nearly $60K in cleanup damages, will now land both of them in prison. https://t.co/iC2013wqDX pic.twitter.com/tisfutb4kg — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 26, 2024

More from Fox News:

Good. These crimes need harsh punishments.

And it took them HOW MANY MONTHS TO DECIDE THIS?!? This country need harsher punishment to lower crime!!! — King John Of Masha (@KingJohnOfMasha) November 26, 2024

They were charged in March.

So eight months.

10 years sounds about right. Send a message to these clowns. — Drew Shirley Speaks (@realdrewshirley) November 26, 2024

Yeah. 18-24 months doesn't seem long enough.

They'll find out just how important that Document is when they are sitting in prison... — Daniel Baldwin (@Baldy1987) November 26, 2024

Hopefully.

This is what happens when everyone gets a trophy and timeout instead of a spanking. — Dan Murray (@echobay56) November 26, 2024

We chuckled, but it's not wrong.

GOOD! They not only deserve prison, but on some kind of cleaning duty every day. Disgusting jerks! https://t.co/ASICSZpatW — FLConservativeGal (@FLGal072715W) November 27, 2024

We're okay with cleaning duty.

All city officials. If you want to stop these idiots this is how you do it.

2 years in jail and cleanup cost of 60k. https://t.co/c3lW0osVYR — Eddy B (@EasyElton) November 27, 2024

The more you punish this, the less it'll happen.

Consequences for your actions.

Being a moron is no longer acceptable as an excuse. https://t.co/j7T4GwminW — Greg K (@GregK7443) November 26, 2024

Never was a good excuse.