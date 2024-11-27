JUSTICE SERVED: Climate Activists Who Defaced National Archives Sentenced to Prison

Back in February, two 'climate activists' (read: terrorists) decided to deface the Constitution display case at the National Archives by dumping red powder on it and themselves. The Archives were evacuated and the two eco-terrorists were later charged with destruction of government property.
Now they are going to prison:
CAUGHT RED-HANDED: Remember the pair of climate activists who defaced the U.S. Constitution back in February? The viral stunt, which caused nearly $60K in cleanup damages, will now land both of them in prison. https://t.co/iC2013wqDX pic.twitter.com/tisfutb4kg— Fox News (@FoxNews) November 26, 2024
A pair of climate activists who vandalized the National Archives Rotunda back in February when they dumped red powder on the encasement protecting the U.S. Constitution have learned their fate.
Donald Zepeda, 35, of Maryland, and Jackson Green, 27, of Utah, were sentenced to 24 months in prison and 18 months, respectively, in the Feb. 14, 2024, attack on the U.S. Constitution housed at the National Archives in Washington D.C., U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves and FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge David Geist of the Washington Field Office Criminal and Cyber Division announced on Monday.
Zepeda pleaded guilty on Aug. 15 to felony destruction of property for dumping a fine red powder over a display case containing the U.S. Constitution in the Rotunda of the Archives building.
Good. These crimes need harsh punishments.
And it took them HOW MANY MONTHS TO DECIDE THIS?!? This country need harsher punishment to lower crime!!!— King John Of Masha (@KingJohnOfMasha) November 26, 2024
They were charged in March.
So eight months.
Recommended
10 years sounds about right. Send a message to these clowns.— Drew Shirley Speaks (@realdrewshirley) November 26, 2024
Yeah. 18-24 months doesn't seem long enough.
They'll find out just how important that Document is when they are sitting in prison...— Daniel Baldwin (@Baldy1987) November 26, 2024
Hopefully.
This is what happens when everyone gets a trophy and timeout instead of a spanking.— Dan Murray (@echobay56) November 26, 2024
We chuckled, but it's not wrong.
GOOD! They not only deserve prison, but on some kind of cleaning duty every day. Disgusting jerks! https://t.co/ASICSZpatW— FLConservativeGal (@FLGal072715W) November 27, 2024
We're okay with cleaning duty.
All city officials. If you want to stop these idiots this is how you do it.— Eddy B (@EasyElton) November 27, 2024
2 years in jail and cleanup cost of 60k. https://t.co/c3lW0osVYR
The more you punish this, the less it'll happen.
Consequences for your actions.— Greg K (@GregK7443) November 26, 2024
Being a moron is no longer acceptable as an excuse. https://t.co/j7T4GwminW
Never was a good excuse.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member