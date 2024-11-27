We ALL Knew: Staffers FINALLY Admit Harris Campaign Internal Polling NEVER Had Her...
JUSTICE SERVED: Climate Activists Who Defaced National Archives Sentenced to Prison

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on November 27, 2024

Back in February, two 'climate activists' (read: terrorists) decided to deface the Constitution display case at the National Archives by dumping red powder on it and themselves. The Archives were evacuated and the two eco-terrorists were later charged with destruction of government property.

Now they are going to prison:

More from Fox News:

A pair of climate activists who vandalized the National Archives Rotunda back in February when they dumped red powder on the encasement protecting the U.S. Constitution have learned their fate. 

Donald Zepeda, 35, of Maryland, and Jackson Green, 27, of Utah, were sentenced to 24 months in prison and 18 months, respectively, in the Feb. 14, 2024, attack on the U.S. Constitution housed at the National Archives in Washington D.C., U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves and FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge David Geist of the Washington Field Office Criminal and Cyber Division announced on Monday.

Zepeda pleaded guilty on Aug. 15 to felony destruction of property for dumping a fine red powder over a display case containing the U.S. Constitution in the Rotunda of the Archives building.

Good. These crimes need harsh punishments.

They were charged in March.

So eight months.

Yeah. 18-24 months doesn't seem long enough.

Hopefully.

We chuckled, but it's not wrong.

We're okay with cleaning duty.

The more you punish this, the less it'll happen.

Never was a good excuse.

