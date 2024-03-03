Climate Change Protesters at National Archives Actually Charged With Crimes

Back on Valentine's Day, we told you about the two climate activists loons who dumped red powder all over themselves and the Constitution display at the National Archives.

At the time, we were skeptical they'd be charged, because that's just how things work these days. Lefties can get away with almost anything and maybe get a slap on the wrist. Right-wingers get the book thrown at them, usually in their face.

So we were pleasantly surprised to hear they were charged:

Two climate activists who dumped red powder over the display case that contains the U.S. Constitution at the National Archives Museum last month were charged on Thursday with destruction of government property, prosecutors said. https://t.co/UMfNjYE6bL — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 2, 2024

Good.

More from The New York Times:

A lot of people will say they don't understand how defacing priceless artifacts or works of art will persuade people to your cause. Persuasion is not the point. The destruction and bullying, however, are.

Over 1.3 million US soldiers have given their lives in defense of that document and what it stands for.



Those people need 20-life in Leavenworth — Sara-Squadront Leader (@sara_doesnt) March 2, 2024

Harsh, but we're willing to entertain suggestions.

Imagine being somewhere when two people start dumping a red, powdery substance everywhere. Turns out it was cornstarch and pigment, but people had no way of knowing that. We're surprised they didn't get a terrorism enhancer. Right-wing protesters probably would have, let's be honest.

More evidence the left is no longer a political movement but a cult. — Bob Lansing (@bobbyLans22) March 2, 2024

There's ample evidence of this. The climate change Left is a religious movement.

How do they think these stupid acts will help their cause? — Cathy Simonson 🇺🇦 (@CathySimo8) March 2, 2024

They're showing they'll stop at nothing for their agenda.

“Dude. I’m pissed off about fake climate change. What should I do?”



”Totally pour red powder on the Constitution’s display case.”



”Totally.” https://t.co/ki0p59Qvsa — Just Matt🇺🇸 (@_matt501_) March 2, 2024

That's about the length and depth of logic that went into this decision.

But -- as we said above -- this isn't about destruction (that's just a bonus), but about the bullying and intimidation.

“If convicted, the men could face a fine of up to $250,000, 10 years in prison, or both.” https://t.co/0i7kqw9h5D — Helder Gil (@hgil) March 2, 2024

We'll be curious to see what they're actually sentenced to, and we'll keep you updated when that happens.

***

