Climate Change Protesters at National Archives Actually Charged With Crimes

Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on March 03, 2024

Back on Valentine's Day, we told you about the two climate activists loons who dumped red powder all over themselves and the Constitution display at the National Archives.

At the time, we were skeptical they'd be charged, because that's just how things work these days. Lefties can get away with almost anything and maybe get a slap on the wrist. Right-wingers get the book thrown at them, usually in their face.

So we were pleasantly surprised to hear they were charged:

Good.

More from The New York Times:

Two climate activists who dumped red powder over the display case that contains the U.S. Constitution at the National Archives Museum last month were charged on Thursday with destruction of government property, prosecutors said.

The activists, Donald Zepeda, 35, of Maryland, and Jackson Green, 27, of Utah, poured the powder over the display case in the rotunda of the building on Feb. 14 as part of a “stunt, which was intended to draw attention to climate change,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said in a statement on Friday.

During the episode, which officials said was captured on video by supporters of Mr. Green, the two men also poured red powder over themselves and then stood before the Constitution as they called for solutions to climate change.

Recommended

Yeah, NO: Twitter Unloads on Just Stop Oil's Roger Hallam Telling Everyone to Stop Eating Meat
Grateful Calvin
A lot of people will say they don't understand how defacing priceless artifacts or works of art will persuade people to your cause. Persuasion is not the point. The destruction and bullying, however, are.

Harsh, but we're willing to entertain suggestions.

Imagine being somewhere when two people start dumping a red, powdery substance everywhere. Turns out it was cornstarch and pigment, but people had no way of knowing that. We're surprised they didn't get a terrorism enhancer. Right-wing protesters probably would have, let's be honest.

There's ample evidence of this. The climate change Left is a religious movement.

They're showing they'll stop at nothing for their agenda.

That's about the length and depth of logic that went into this decision.

But -- as we said above -- this isn't about destruction (that's just a bonus), but about the bullying and intimidation.

We'll be curious to see what they're actually sentenced to, and we'll keep you updated when that happens.

***

