Dear Sen. Duckworth: If We Have Bigger Issues Than Bathrooms, the Left Should Stop Trying to Invade Them

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on November 25, 2024
Democratic National Convention via AP

The Left loves to play this little game with their pet cultural and political issues, and it goes something like this:

1. This thing the Right says is happening isn't happening.

2. Okay, it's happening, but not that much.

3. Okay, it's happening and happening a lot and you're a bigot for noticing.

4. Why do you care so much about this issue? We have other problems to deal with!

Over the last couple of weeks, Rep. Nancy Mace as been on a mission to make sure the women's bathrooms on Capitol Hill remain single-sex spaces. Why? Because Representative-Elect Tim ('Sarah') McBride is the first trans member of Congress and he's got a history of going into women's bathrooms where he's not allowed:

The Left chose to make this an issue. And the Right responded, as they should.

But here's Sen. Tammy Duckworth living out Stage 4 of the process:

Right. So the Left should stop trying to force women to accept men in their safe spaces.

Problem solved.

'Republicans pounce!' and all that.

Remember when the Left said 'no means no'? Good times.

Exactly.

Bingo. It's all on them.

Wash, rinse, repeat.

But democracy! Or something.

But it's just like Nazism if you stop a man from peeing in front of women.

As we said.

