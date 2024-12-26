The New Yorker Argues Hoover's FBI Was 'Nonpartisan', Trips Over Community Note With THEIR OWN Reporting

WATCH: Biden Pardon Attorney Says They Take 'Racial Disparity' Into Consideration for Pard...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on December 26, 2024
meme

We only have a few days left in 2024, and in the competition for dumbest post of 2024 The New Yorker submits this piece for consideration and it just might be the winner:

They're serious.

Which makes it even funnier.

Here's their argument:

Hoover, for all his many faults and abuses of power, was nevertheless an institution builder; he believed in the F.B.I.’s nonpartisan independence. Born and raised in Washington, D.C., he grew up imbued with the idea that career-long government service was one of life’s noblest aspirations. As a D.C. resident, Hoover could not vote, and though he was a staunch conservative, he never joined a political party. Patel’s chief goal, by contrast, is to weaponize the F.B.I. as a partisan force to protect Trump and wreak vengeance on his Administration’s enemies. If such naked politicization happens to undermine public faith in the F.B.I., so much the better. In Patel’s book 'Government Gangsters,' published last year, he describes the Bureau’s top officials—along with other 'Deep State' executives—as a group of 'spiteful mandarins' hell-bent on destroying the country in service of their 'uniformly left wing' desires. He warns, 'Democrats and the Deep State are on the same team.'

The idea that people who work at the F.B.I. are closet leftists conspiring to bring down the Republic has to be one of the more bizarre takes in a political moment with no shortage of them. But such is the state of our politics, in which self-proclaimed protectors of “law and order” attack the national-security establishment, while reluctant liberals defend its professionalism and autonomy. Hoover would agree with Patel that what happens at the F.B.I. matters. However, the similarities mostly end there. Hoover used to describe the Bureau as the 'one bulwark' against a hidden left-wing conspiracy that penetrated all corners of American life. In Patel’s world, the F.B.I. is the conspiracy.

Everything the FBI has done in recent years gives Patel's argument weight. We've all seen it, and Byron York took critics of Patel's nomination to task, pointing out the ways the FBI engaged in partisan persecution

But what's really the *chef's kiss* in all this is the Community Note. 

Which uses The New Yorker's own reporting to contradict this article:

The New Yorker magazine has reported extensively on Hoover's ideological agenda and how "Hoover’s dirty-tricks campaign was designed to neutralize almost all forms of political dissent," even comparing him to Torquemada.

https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2014/01/20/opened-files
https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2022/11/21/j-edgar-hoover-public-enemy-no-1
https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2012/02/06/learning-from-hoover

Frame it and hang it in the Louvre.

Lots of help.

It's real and it's glorious in its ignorance of history.

He sure did.

Just imagine.

Ouch.

But true.

Heck of a slogan.

Absolutely amazing.

And they did it with a straight face.

Oh, we wouldn't be surprised.

It was as pure as the driven snow, really.

Thank goodness for Community Notes.

