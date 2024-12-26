TSA Failure? Body Found in Wheel Well of United Flight From Chicago to...
While Normal People Celebrated Christmas, Lefties Stormed the Madison Capitol to Protest for Terrorism

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on December 26, 2024
Meme screenshot

On Christmas Eve -- when normal, sane people are spending time with their loved ones and celebrating the holiday -- Leftist in Madison, Wisconsin were doing what Lefties do best: disrupting those celebration.

Madison is a blue, blue city in a blue county, so it doesn't really surprise us that they stormed the Capitol to protest the war in Gaza.

The war Hamas started. The war Hezbollah helped continue. The war Israel is going to fight until they eradicate the terrorists.

WATCH:

Jesus was not a Palestinian.

He was a Jew.

Nobody -- not even the Lefties in Madison -- want these loons at their house.

Solid advice.

Bingo. They want to tear down society. That's all this stunt is.

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Exactly. The authorities need to make it very clear this will not be tolerated.

Of course not.

Who knows?

Any reason to cause trouble.

Heh.

If this were a bunch of MAGA supporters, we're guessing it wouldn't be met with such tolerance.

