While Normal People Celebrated Christmas, Lefties Stormed the Madison Capitol to Protest for Terrorism

On Christmas Eve -- when normal, sane people are spending time with their loved ones and celebrating the holiday -- Leftist in Madison, Wisconsin were doing what Lefties do best: disrupting those celebration.

Madison is a blue, blue city in a blue county, so it doesn't really surprise us that they stormed the Capitol to protest the war in Gaza.

The war Hamas started. The war Hezbollah helped continue. The war Israel is going to fight until they eradicate the terrorists.

BREAKING: Hamas supporters took over the Wisconsin State Capitol last night on Christmas Eve.



Why do these extremists continue to take over government buildings and no one calls it an insurrection? pic.twitter.com/KUleZxpvGr — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) December 26, 2024

Jesus was not a Palestinian.

He was a Jew.

Because no one invites them over.



Be neighborly, Madison.



These lost people need belonging. pic.twitter.com/R6poFPVkJE — Cupcake Schotzie (@schotziejlk) December 26, 2024

Nobody -- not even the Lefties in Madison -- want these loons at their house.

never trust people who will rewrite history for gain — Peter Ingemi (@DaTechGuyblog) December 26, 2024

Solid advice.

I don’t think they are winning many hearts and minds with those type of stunts.



But I don’t think accomplishing anything meaningful was really what they cared about anyway - really what they wanted was to tear down society. — Petra Meyer 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇦✝️🎗️ (@petrameyerx) December 26, 2024

Bingo. They want to tear down society. That's all this stunt is.

Looks pretty insurrectiony to me. — Daniel (@VoteLewko) December 26, 2024

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

This is the price all of you are paying for the lack of achivements of the "demonstrations". Now they are making your life even more miserable. This will not stop unless the authorites put an end. — Pepe Martinez (@PepeKarispe) December 26, 2024

Exactly. The authorities need to make it very clear this will not be tolerated.

Laws don't apply to the Vanguard of the Revolution. https://t.co/GTPYQ41anG — Sam Alexander (@TiredOldManinAL) December 26, 2024

Of course not.

Madison and UW is a hot bed of anti-Semitism.



Or maybe they're just protesting Act 10 again... https://t.co/MpLPauJMMX — Dean in Waukesha ✝🇺🇸🇵🇬🇮🇱🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@deaninwaukesha) December 26, 2024

Who knows?

Any reason to cause trouble.

Heh.

this is definitely an insurrection,and they need to be arrested on site. has to be an inside job too, or else this wouldnt be allowed like this https://t.co/x6rX3Tna6U — Gadsden.rights (@CSAgadsden) December 26, 2024

If this were a bunch of MAGA supporters, we're guessing it wouldn't be met with such tolerance.