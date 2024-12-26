TSA Failure? Body Found in Wheel Well of United Flight From Chicago to Maui

Back in July, this writer went on vacation to Hawaii. The least spectacular part of the trip was the flight -- long, in coach, with a full plane of vacation-goers. Thankfully, in-flight movies, books, and a travel-sized chess board made it bearable.

One of the things you can do on most planes with the in-seat television systems is check your flight status including altitude, speed, and outside conditions. While at cruising altitude, the outside air temp was well below zero and there's a lack of oxygen.

So this story, while tragic, is not surprising:

Dead body found in wheel well of United plane from Chicago to Maui https://t.co/PCphNNIfxk — The Associated Press (@AP) December 25, 2024

The AP reports:

Maui police are investigating the discovery of a dead body in the wheel well of a United Airlines plane after it landed in Maui, the airline and police department said in statements on Wednesday. The body was found in the wheel well of one of the main landing gears on flight 202, which arrived at Kahului Airport from Chicago on Tuesday, United said in an emailed statement. The airline said the wheel well of the Boeing 787-10 was only accessible from the outside of the aircraft, and that it was unclear how or when the person accessed it.

How did this person get at the aircraft? Where was TSA?

This writer -- like all of you -- can't take her own bottle of water through TSA, but some guy is able to get on the tarmac, get into the wheel well, and ride from Chicago to Maui?

Really?

A 15 year old boy actually survived doing this back in 2014. https://t.co/E1PhD45lnk — Lellius Rose (@Lellius) December 25, 2024

That's a miracle.

Wtf. And they make me take off my shoes before getting on a plane — monticellos child (@otherguy0911) December 25, 2024

Make it make sense.

Six hours in a cold (-20F) wheel well.

No oxygen.

Must have wanted to get to Maui pretty badly. — Bill Taylor (@CalDesertSun) December 25, 2024

Must have, sadly.

I thought this crap only happened in third world countries? I guess Chicago qualifies. — its reallyme (@tweetfourme) December 25, 2024

Chicago is not doing well, that's for sure.

I'd think the @AP should know "dead body" is redundant. "Body" would suffice. Guess the kids are working on the holiday. https://t.co/qTXjj3dZJF — Jeff Ash @jeffash26.bsky.social (@jeffash26) December 25, 2024

It's the AP, so.

Stowaways can face temperatures of between minus 50 degrees and minus 60 degrees Celsius (minus 58 and minus 76 degrees Fahrenheit). They also face the problem of a lack of oxygen when the plane is at altitude. https://t.co/WN9SXosdps — snow stoat 🐾 (@StoatSnow) December 26, 2024

Conditions outside the plane are harsh at altitude.

Here's more from CBS News:

Officials in Hawaii are investigating the mysterious discovery of a dead body found in the wheel well of a United Airlines plane, which flew from Chicago to Maui on Christmas Eve. pic.twitter.com/6nLLwjY53D — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) December 25, 2024

We'll be curious what the investigation uncovers.

Stowaway in wheel well of United flight. Sounds horrible. https://t.co/Z0NI3cI0zM — Leftfielder™ (@DaleMoss2) December 26, 2024

It really does sound horrible.