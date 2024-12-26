TSA Failure? Body Found in Wheel Well of United Flight From Chicago to Maui

LEGEND: J.K. Rowling Handles Pro-Trans Troll As Only She Can by Laughing at...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on December 26, 2024
AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File

Back in July, this writer went on vacation to Hawaii. The least spectacular part of the trip was the flight -- long, in coach, with a full plane of vacation-goers. Thankfully, in-flight movies, books, and a travel-sized chess board made it bearable.

One of the things you can do on most planes with the in-seat television systems is check your flight status including altitude, speed, and outside conditions. While at cruising altitude, the outside air temp was well below zero and there's a lack of oxygen.

So this story, while tragic, is not surprising:

The AP reports:

Maui police are investigating the discovery of a dead body in the wheel well of a United Airlines plane after it landed in Maui, the airline and police department said in statements on Wednesday.

The body was found in the wheel well of one of the main landing gears on flight 202, which arrived at Kahului Airport from Chicago on Tuesday, United said in an emailed statement. The airline said the wheel well of the Boeing 787-10 was only accessible from the outside of the aircraft, and that it was unclear how or when the person accessed it.

How did this person get at the aircraft? Where was TSA? 

This writer -- like all of you -- can't take her own bottle of water through TSA, but some guy is able to get on the tarmac, get into the wheel well, and ride from Chicago to Maui?

Really?

That's a miracle.

Make it make sense.

Must have, sadly.

Chicago is not doing well, that's for sure.

It's the AP, so.

Conditions outside the plane are harsh at altitude.

Here's more from CBS News:

We'll be curious what the investigation uncovers.

It really does sound horrible.

