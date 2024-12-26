We're SO VERY Back! Oval Office Desk to Undergo Trump-Style Restoration After Biden Leaves

TSA Failure? Body Found in Wheel Well of United Flight From Chicago to...
Doug P.  |  4:15 PM on December 26, 2024
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

When Joe Biden took office, a reminder of his predecessor was removed from the Oval Office desk.

Now that voters have showed Kamala Harris the door (after leading Democrats showed Biden the door), that particular feature can be restored to the Oval Office desk: 

Trump should try and have the button re-installed before Biden even leaves just to see if he even notices since Joe's not going to be spending a whole lot of time there until it's time to move out.

When Donald and Melania Trump enter the White House next year on Inauguration Day, they’ll find it looks just like it did when they left it four years ago – even down to the Diet Coke button on the desk in the Oval Office.

 That’s all thanks to the staff of the White House residence. The nearly 100 employees, who are nonpolitical and stay on from president to president, spend the morning of January 20th moving the departing commander-in-chief out and the incoming one in. 

They have about five hours to get it all done. It’s a well-coordinated process that comes after months of planning. After all, the staff have known since President Joe Biden exited the presidential race in July that a new family was moving in – one way or another.

Frankly it's a little surprising that when Biden took office they didn't keep the button except change it to "pudding" or "ice cream." 

SO VERY back!

We're expecting MSNBC and CNN to feature segments something like "Hitler also had a Diet Coke button on his desk at The Berghof."

LOL.

