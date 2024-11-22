ABSOLUTELY NOT! Democratic Senator Peter Welch Wants to Restore Funding for Terror-Loving UNRWA

A few months ago, this writer told you how the UNRWA -- a corrupt, feckless arm of the even more corrupt and feckless United Nations -- was caught stealing and selling humanitarian aid meant for Gaza. They called Hamas a 'political movement' (it's designated a terror group by several nations) and somehow got nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize (as if that award could get any less meaningless).

The UNRWA was up to its elbows in the October 7, 2023 terror attack. So much so even the Biden administration couldn't ignore its involvement and cut off funding.

Now Senator Peter Welch, Democrat from Vermont, wants to give the UNRWA funding again:

Today, I'm introduced legislation today with my colleagues to restore funding to UNRWA.



Given the intensifying humanitarian crisis in Gaza, we must give the most effective aid organization in the region the resources they need to save civilian lives. pic.twitter.com/Zx0GQ13Bs7 — Senator Peter Welch (@SenPeterWelch) November 21, 2024

Absolutely not.

You are literally f**king defending and funding terrorists — marilyn maupin (@marilynmaupin) November 22, 2024

Yes they are.

Nope. You’re supporting terrorists, dummy. — The Panic (@ThePanic16) November 22, 2024

He's not too bright.

The pronouns in the bio were a clue, we guess.

You support the murder of Jewshttps://t.co/UC6JVQoygi — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 22, 2024

Not only the murder of Jews, but the stealing of aid meant for Gaza.

UNRWA is a subsidiary of Hamas, a designated terrorist organization. Under 18 U.S. Code § 2339B, it's a felony to provide resources to such an organization.https://t.co/dgxjLRMz6G — Area Man (@lheal) November 22, 2024

We hope the next AG will charge him with a crime if they fund this.

What do you mean by "Most effective", Senator?https://t.co/bEEFE3R6Xx — Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) November 22, 2024

Most effective way to give money to terrorists.

UNWRA is a paper-thin veneer over full support for terrorists and terrorism. You're either blitheringly stupid for believing it or wholly complicit in supporting their goals of killing Jews.



Which are you? — BlimpCo Omniversal (@Blimp_Co2) November 22, 2024

You tell us, Senator.

Hell no



Cut all finding. https://t.co/hHcgCosLBl — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) November 22, 2024

If this writer ever ran for POTUS, she would include defunding the UN and expelling it from the property in lower Manhattan.

Not a chance in hell.

THIS.

Welch introduces a resolution for an arms embargo on Israel.



Welch introduces a resolution to fund Hamas fighters. https://t.co/MRJ2ecvLxD pic.twitter.com/rqvYpkRbM1 — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) November 22, 2024

One could draw the logical conclusion that Welch hates Jews.

Is there something in the water in Vermont that they keep electing crackpots to the Senate? Serious question. https://t.co/Ff9Ggii4TI — Boris Ryvkin (@BRyvkin) November 22, 2024

We should look into that, because damn, Vermont.

The day after there’s a trove of evidence demonstrating UNRWA support and complicity with Hamas, senators decide we need more of that? 🤦‍♂️https://t.co/3XewR98ipE https://t.co/yK4WSDlZUo — Scott Bernstein (@xsandman00) November 22, 2024

Make it make sense.