ABSOLUTELY NOT! Democratic Senator Peter Welch Wants to Restore Funding for Terror-Loving UNRWA

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on November 22, 2024
AP Photo/Hussein Malla

A few months ago, this writer told you how the UNRWA -- a corrupt, feckless arm of the even more corrupt and feckless United Nations -- was caught stealing and selling humanitarian aid meant for Gaza. They called Hamas a 'political movement' (it's designated a terror group by several nations) and somehow got nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize (as if that award could get any less meaningless).

The UNRWA was up to its elbows in the October 7, 2023 terror attack. So much so even the Biden administration couldn't ignore its involvement and cut off funding.

Now Senator Peter Welch, Democrat from Vermont, wants to give the UNRWA funding again:

Absolutely not.

Yes they are.

He's not too bright.

The pronouns in the bio were a clue, we guess.

Not only the murder of Jews, but the stealing of aid meant for Gaza.

We hope the next AG will charge him with a crime if they fund this.

Most effective way to give money to terrorists.

You tell us, Senator.

If this writer ever ran for POTUS, she would include defunding the UN and expelling it from the property in lower Manhattan.

Not a chance in hell.

THIS.

One could draw the logical conclusion that Welch hates Jews.

We should look into that, because damn, Vermont.

Make it make sense.

