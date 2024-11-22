Outlaw President: Judge Merchan Opens the Door to Total Dismissal in Trump’s ‘Hush...
You Don't Despise the Media Enough! MSNBC Edits AWFUL Laken Riley Trial Headline After Getting Dragged

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  1:00 PM on November 22, 2024
Journalism meme

In a just, sane world with an objective media, stories like the Laken Riley murder trial would be the focus of every nightly news broadcast until the government removed illegal immigrants from the country.

But, being the good little Leftists they are, the media side with the violent criminals who flout not only our immigration laws, but criminal law as well.

We've covered Laken Riley's murder trial and the fact the damning testimony is not only an indictment of her murderer, Jose Ibarra, but of the Biden-Harris administration as well. Ibarra was found guilty on all ten charges after some heartbreaking evidence from the prosecution. Unfortunately, the Soros-funded DA didn't pursue the death penalty and Ibarra is now a guest of American taxpayers as he spends the rest of his life behind bars.

But MSNBC -- who hasn't seen an illegal immigrant they didn't feel sorry for -- tried to minimize the trial with this absolutely hideous headline:

My God.

We don't despise the media enough.

Laken fought. For 18 minutes. She fought to stop Ibarra from raping her and fought as he hit her head with a rock.

She didn't stand a chance.

Wait. No, she did. If the Biden-Harris administration had done its job and barred Ibarra from entering the country or deported him, she'd be alive.

This writer is actually, viscerally mad about this.

Border czar Kamala Harris signed Laken's death warrant by flying Ibarra to Georgia on the taxpayers' dime.

Ibarra is a monster. Full stop.

May it go out of business.

But if you thought that was bad, just you wait.

MSNBC realized what a garbage headline this was and EDITED it.

Shame on them.

'Never in doubt'? We've seen this administration, the mayors of blue cities and the governors of blue states let illegal immigrants walk free after committing heinous crimes.

Pretending there wasn't a chance Ibarra didn't walk is insulting.

But it's what the media do: lie and insult and run cover for the Democratic Party.

The good news is their time is coming to an end.

