Miscarriage of Justice: Soros-Funded DA WON'T Seek Death Penalty for Laken Riley's Murderer

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  12:50 PM on November 20, 2024
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File

Earlier, we told you about the guilty verdict in the Laken Riley murder trial. Her killer -- illegal immigrant Jose Ibarra -- was found guilty of all ten charges.

But the Soros-funded DA won't seek the death penalty in a case where it's clearly warranted. Why?

Well:

That is a steaming pile of bull dung.

'Collateral consequences to undocumented defendants' is a fancy way of saying she'll defend illegals who kill Americans.

All politics is local and the focus needs to be on state Attorney General and local district attorney races. Flip those seats back to sanity.

This writer is LIVID.

Yep. This guy gets three square meals a day, a place to sleep, health care, and it's all on the taxpayer dime. After he murdered a young woman. 

Maddening.

We don't know; that's a question for lawyers and this writer is a humble English/nursing major.

But we hope so.

VOTE. THEM. OUT.

Because a Soros-funded DA puts illegal immigrants before justice for their American victims.

