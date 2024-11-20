Miscarriage of Justice: Soros-Funded DA WON'T Seek Death Penalty for Laken Riley's Murderer

Earlier, we told you about the guilty verdict in the Laken Riley murder trial. Her killer -- illegal immigrant Jose Ibarra -- was found guilty of all ten charges.

But the Soros-funded DA won't seek the death penalty in a case where it's clearly warranted. Why?

Well:

🚨 UPDATE: Soros DA Deborah Gonzalez says she will NOT be seeking the dėath penalty against Laken Riley’s kıller, as she’s worried about “collateral consequences to undocumented defendants.”



INFURIATING.



Democrats care more about murdėrous illegals than the Americans they kıll.… https://t.co/AKA1DGoCOg pic.twitter.com/OIX1zD1nVJ — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 20, 2024

That is a steaming pile of bull dung.

'Collateral consequences to undocumented defendants' is a fancy way of saying she'll defend illegals who kill Americans.

DA’s have so much power and Republicans have done little to nothing to win these races. This is the best way to take back our cities and reinstate law and order in this country. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) November 20, 2024

All politics is local and the focus needs to be on state Attorney General and local district attorney races. Flip those seats back to sanity.

Motherf**ker

That makes me exceptionally angry in ways I cannot express here

All Soros DAs must be removed! — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) November 20, 2024

This writer is LIVID.

So… we’re going to spend extra money to take care of an illegal immigrant … that murdered an American citizen?



I’m pretty sure the collateral consequences won’t be what they think they will be. Americans will only tolerate so much bulls**t and that limit is quickly approaching — definitely not advice (@stillnotadvice) November 20, 2024

Yep. This guy gets three square meals a day, a place to sleep, health care, and it's all on the taxpayer dime. After he murdered a young woman.

Maddening.

There’s a word for this: ignorance (or idiocy, take your pick)



I believe the judge can still impose the death penalty, even if she does not request it. Is that correct?



This is an easy one to call. It’s not vengeance, but common sense. — M.D. House (@Real_HouseMD) November 20, 2024

We don't know; that's a question for lawyers and this writer is a humble English/nursing major.

But we hope so.

No death penalty for Laken Riley’s killer?!?!



Guess who’s in charge? A Soros district attorney named Deborah Gonzalez.



We need to vote out Soros district attorneys next race.



Compile a list of the Soros 70 and let’s vote them out just like we voted Trump in.



They are… https://t.co/EOjM6jPUZn — Petey B (@realpeteyb123) November 20, 2024

VOTE. THEM. OUT.

There will be no justice for Laken Riley. https://t.co/P5yZgF9C8I — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 20, 2024

Because a Soros-funded DA puts illegal immigrants before justice for their American victims.