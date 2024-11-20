BREAKING: Laken Riley's Illegal Immigrant Killer Found Guilty on All Ten Charges

This was a quick trial, in part because the evidence was so damning and so overwhelming. Less than a week ago, we told you about the heartbreaking opening statements made by the prosecution, where they told the court Laken Riley fought, and fought hard, against her attacker for 18 minutes.

They also played the 911 call she managed to make while an illegal immigrant let into the country by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris attacked her.

Now that killer, Jose Ibarra, has been found guilty on all ten charges.

Watch:

🚨 BREAKING: The illegal alien monster who killed Laken Riley has been found GUILTY on all 10 charges.



Laken Riley should be alive.

This animal never should have been in our country.



On January 20th, this madness will end once and for all. pic.twitter.com/Dge99Yh196 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 20, 2024

Georgia has the death penalty.

Just sayin'.

Google trend on searches for "De4th penalty Georgia" pic.twitter.com/OBDFr7xYKP — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) November 20, 2024

Can't imagine why.

Laken Riley deserves to be alive. The policies of Biden/Harris murdered her.



But a guilty verdict is at least justice for her and her family! — Justin van Sant (@justinvansant) November 20, 2024

She'd be alive -- so would many other women and men -- if the Biden-Harris administration had done their jobs.

Yep.

Kamala is vacationing in Hawaii, and Biden is probably napping, so they're not aware of this. We hope they feel guilty for this, but we doubt it.

Justice for Laken. This must never happen again. Letting this monster in the country was a deliberate choice. https://t.co/gQHia3vONo — Oregon Leader (@marioncogop) November 20, 2024

Yes it was.

And it has to end.

A guilty verdict doesn’t bring Laken back



This never should have happened



Strong borders save lives, and this madness ends the moment real leadership returns#January20th https://t.co/Pq9COV0kEg — Gideon Davis (@ChristainG37) November 20, 2024

There is nothing wrong with enforcing immigration laws and not letting people cross the border willy-nilly.

It harms people. It killed Laken Riley.

No more.

Never allowed.

He's just one of tens of thousands of criminals.

Yes it is.