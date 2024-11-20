Vile Rag Goes After Trump's Transportation Secretary Pick for Dating in His Twenties...
BREAKING: Laken Riley's Illegal Immigrant Killer Found Guilty on All Ten Charges

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  12:05 PM on November 20, 2024
AP Photo/Mike Stewart

This was a quick trial, in part because the evidence was so damning and so overwhelming. Less than a week ago, we told you about the heartbreaking opening statements made by the prosecution, where they told the court Laken Riley fought, and fought hard, against her attacker for 18 minutes.

They also played the 911 call she managed to make while an illegal immigrant let into the country by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris attacked her.

Now that killer, Jose Ibarra, has been found guilty on all ten charges.

Watch:

Georgia has the death penalty.

Just sayin'.

Can't imagine why.

She'd be alive -- so would many other women and men -- if the Biden-Harris administration had done their jobs.

Yep.

Kamala is vacationing in Hawaii, and Biden is probably napping, so they're not aware of this. We hope they feel guilty for this, but we doubt it.

Yes it was.

And it has to end.

There is nothing wrong with enforcing immigration laws and not letting people cross the border willy-nilly.

It harms people. It killed Laken Riley.

No more.

Never allowed.

He's just one of tens of thousands of criminals.

Yes it is.

