Here's Your Periodic Reminder Lefties Are STUPID: Check Out Their 'Plan' If Civil War Breaks Out

Lefties -- unable to cope with electoral defeat and different opinions -- are leaving X and going over to Bluesky, an alternative social media platform that is really just an echo chamber for some of the most unhinged Leftists we've ever seen. Dissent and diversity of thought are labeled 'intolerance' and stating the biological fact there are only two genders gets you banned within seconds.

But sometimes, it's just downright pathetically funny.

Like this:

New line uploaded to the NPCs. pic.twitter.com/sQNK4fVdX0 — Libs of Bluesky (@Libsofbluesky) November 21, 2024

Good Lord.

There are a few things to parse here, so let's get to it:

For starters, the fact they're all reposting the exact same thing shows how incapable of independent thought they really are. It's like the talking points memo goes out and they all repeat it ad nauseam without thinking because Donald Trump lives rent-free in their heads.

And, of course, there's the snobbery: 'Har har! Those stupid MAGA morons don't know where the library is! We're so smart!'

But are they really? Nope.

Their bug out plan for literal CIVIL WAR -- where resources are limited, food and water will be scarce, and things will get violent and ugly really quick -- is to go to the library. Where there's no food, no weapons, and other limited resources.

Look, this writer loves the library. She takes her son once a month for a few books so he can read (she's been told that's privileged and racist). It's a great place.

It's not where she'd go if there was a civil war. She'd stockpile food, bottled water, and ammo. Then again, these are the same people who tried to 'farm' in the Seattle CHAZ by throwing some dirt on cardboard. Survival skills are not their forte, clearly.

So we're not gonna tell the Lefties what to do. If they want to go into battle by hurling copies of The Communist Manifesto at their opponents, be our guest.

We suppose you can burn the books for heat so you stay warm while you starve to death.

Hee hee...one of the things that undid them is the skeeters unshakeable belief (despite contradictory evidence) that they are smart. They don't even rise to the level of mediocrity - but don't burst their bubble. Let them keep doing our work for us. — Charlie Johnston (@JohnstonPilgrim) November 22, 2024

We agree.

In advance, I want to say I appreciate the enemy all gathering in one place.



Bonus: Their battle with the bums who live inside the libraries will weaken their ranks. — Vin Tanner (@VinTanner417682) November 22, 2024

That and the starvation.

The library is down by the big crossroads. It's where early voting happened this year. All of us "they" types know where it is. — Mr. F. J. Gumby (@f_j_gumby) November 22, 2024

Look, we're not exactly dealing with Albert Einstein here.

Well the library is half a block away, & I live “on the high ground”…. — Explaining to you young folk is tiring (@gc_harrell1) November 22, 2024

You win.

Sounds like they got the echo chamber up and running in record time…

How long before they get bored and begin to eat each other? — Chyck Justice 🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Chyck_Justice) November 22, 2024

They already are.

I know where all the libraries are. I was one of those racist parents that read to her children to give them an “unfair head start” in school. https://t.co/v4mZNBOl20 — kelly ⚜️ (@nerfherder73) November 22, 2024

Girl, same.

If Civil War breaks out, meet me at the library to point and laugh. https://t.co/go7lb1bPZ2 — John Ringo SF Author (@Jringo1508) November 22, 2024

It's a date.

If civil war breaks out, you can find all the soft, unarmed idiots at the library telling each other what their pronouns are. https://t.co/Z8P3JSDkN1 — ☘️𝕃𝕦𝕔𝕜𝕪 Ƒʉͫcͧкͭιͪηͣ 𝕄𝕔𝔾𝕖𝕖‎ (@LuckyMcGee) November 22, 2024

Where they're sitting ducks.

This is rich because I've never seen a lefty discuss anything more complex than a marvel movie while 4chan will regular have nuanced debate of obscure medieval texts. https://t.co/08MeQPq3Dt — Alpatendorf (@Alpatendorf) November 22, 2024

They think they're so smart.

They're not.