Here's Your Periodic Reminder Lefties Are STUPID: Check Out Their 'Plan' If Civil War Breaks Out

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:30 PM on November 22, 2024
Twitter

Lefties -- unable to cope with electoral defeat and different opinions -- are leaving X and going over to Bluesky, an alternative social media platform that is really just an echo chamber for some of the most unhinged Leftists we've ever seen. Dissent and diversity of thought are labeled 'intolerance' and stating the biological fact there are only two genders gets you banned within seconds.

But sometimes, it's just downright pathetically funny.

Like this:

Good Lord.

There are a few things to parse here, so let's get to it:

For starters, the fact they're all reposting the exact same thing shows how incapable of independent thought they really are. It's like the talking points memo goes out and they all repeat it ad nauseam without thinking because Donald Trump lives rent-free in their heads.

And, of course, there's the snobbery: 'Har har! Those stupid MAGA morons don't know where the library is! We're so smart!'

But are they really? Nope.

Their bug out plan for literal CIVIL WAR -- where resources are limited, food and water will be scarce, and things will get violent and ugly really quick -- is to go to the library. Where there's no food, no weapons, and other limited resources.

Look, this writer loves the library. She takes her son once a month for a few books so he can read (she's been told that's privileged and racist). It's a great place.

It's not where she'd go if there was a civil war. She'd stockpile food, bottled water, and ammo. Then again, these are the same people who tried to 'farm' in the Seattle CHAZ by throwing some dirt on cardboard. Survival skills are not their forte, clearly.

So we're not gonna tell the Lefties what to do. If they want to go into battle by hurling copies of The Communist Manifesto at their opponents, be our guest.

We suppose you can burn the books for heat so you stay warm while you starve to death.

We agree.

That and the starvation.

Look, we're not exactly dealing with Albert Einstein here.

You win.

They already are.

Girl, same.

It's a date.

Where they're sitting ducks.

They think they're so smart.

They're not.

