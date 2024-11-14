Don't Let the Door Hit Ya! Eva Longoria Has Moved Family Out of...
AP, Decision Desk HQ Call PA Senate Race, but Dems Are Still Trying...
CNN Panel Left Speechless After Scott Jennings Defends 'American Hero' Pete Hegseth
Make Enforcing Laws Great Again! Seattle (Yes, SEATTLE) Starts Jailing Shoplifters, Other...
Dem Rep. Dan Goldman Took the Bait After Trump Joked About Running Again...
VIP
Yes. I'm Embarrassed That YOU'RE an American, Frothy-Mouthed Leftist. Does That COUNT?
Nature Is Healing: X Users Notice AOC Has Removed Pronouns From Her Bio
JD Vance Has Our Betters Clutching All SORTS of Pearls With BRUTAL Merrick...
Trump Wages War on the Deep State! Sends Shockwave Through DC!
HEROES: Female Athletes File First Amendment, Title IX Suit Against Conference Over Trans...
WHOA! Can It Be?! What Is Dan Bongino TRYING to Tell Us With...
Let's Freakin' GOOO! Sen. Rand Paul Set to Go NUCLEAR on Dr. 'The...
'What an Endorsement'! Andrew McCabe Warns Matt Gaetz Would 'Tear Things Up' at...
THE HORROR! Lefty Scholar All but WETS Himself After Discovering Pete Hegseth Is...

Florida AG Ashely Moody Is Going to Make Sure FEMA Answers for Discriminating Against Trump Supporters

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on November 14, 2024
Sarah D.

Twitchy told you about FEMA openly discriminating against Donald Trump supporters in the wake of Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The supervisor who was fired over it spilled all the tea and said it was an organizational directive.

Advertisement

Think about that: the Biden-Harris administration's disaster relief agency was engaged in discrimination against American citizens based on their political ideology.

It is not only intolerable, it's illegal.

After the news broke, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ordered his AG to investigate, and investigate she is:

More from AG Moody:

Attorney General Ashley Moody is taking legal action against current and former Federal Emergency Management Agency officials for conspiracy to discriminate against Florida hurricane victims who support President-elect Donald Trump. According to whistleblower reports, FEMA workers in Lake Placid were directed to ignore storm victims in households that displayed Trump signs or flags. 

In an interview following these damning revelations, fired FEMA supervisor Marn’i Washington claimed political discrimination by FEMA is not an isolated event and occurred across the country. To hold the agency accountable for violating the civil rights of Floridians, Attorney General Moody is taking legal action against Washington and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, and seeking punitive damages in their individual capacities – as a tropical system develops south of Florida.

Recommended

WHOA! Can It Be?! What Is Dan Bongino TRYING to Tell Us With These 4 STRAIGHT-FIRE Words All IN CAPS
Sam J.
Advertisement

We cannot wait for the results. Or will the Biden-Harris administration try to block this like they did Florida's investigation of the second Trump assassination attempt?

It is so awesome.

People belong in prison for this.

Don't forget this.

Make an example of them so no bureaucracy tries this ever again.

No, you don't.

Absolutely inexcusable.

Advertisement

And here's more from Ron DeSantis, who won't let this matter get swept under the rug:

The entire post reads:

I’m supportive of this legal action by the Attorney General’s Office, and I have instructed state agencies to likewise take any action necessary to investigate and ensure those who engaged in this behavior are held accountable.

Accountability is needed and long overdue.

Tags: ATTORNEY GENERAL DONALD TRUMP FEMA FLORIDA HURRICANE AG

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WHOA! Can It Be?! What Is Dan Bongino TRYING to Tell Us With These 4 STRAIGHT-FIRE Words All IN CAPS
Sam J.
JD Vance Has Our Betters Clutching All SORTS of Pearls With BRUTAL Merrick Garland Takedown and Hell YEAH
Sam J.
Don't Let the Door Hit Ya! Eva Longoria Has Moved Family Out of 'Dystopian' U.S. and No One Will Miss Her
Amy Curtis
AP, Decision Desk HQ Call PA Senate Race, but Dems Are Still Trying to Steal It
Brett T.
Let's Freakin' GOOO! Sen. Rand Paul Set to Go NUCLEAR on Dr. 'The Science' Fauci and EVERY COVID Cover-Up
Sam J.
Dem Rep. Dan Goldman Took the Bait After Trump Joked About Running Again in 2028
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WHOA! Can It Be?! What Is Dan Bongino TRYING to Tell Us With These 4 STRAIGHT-FIRE Words All IN CAPS Sam J.
Advertisement