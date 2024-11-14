Florida AG Ashely Moody Is Going to Make Sure FEMA Answers for Discriminating Against Trump Supporters

Twitchy told you about FEMA openly discriminating against Donald Trump supporters in the wake of Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The supervisor who was fired over it spilled all the tea and said it was an organizational directive.

Advertisement

Think about that: the Biden-Harris administration's disaster relief agency was engaged in discrimination against American citizens based on their political ideology.

It is not only intolerable, it's illegal.

After the news broke, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ordered his AG to investigate, and investigate she is:

Hurricane season is not over, and the federal agency in charge of emergency response is embroiled in scandal – withholding aid from storm victims in Florida who support @realDonaldTrump.



I am taking swift legal action to find out how far FEMA’s political discrimination reaches… pic.twitter.com/D7fr0gXlNm — AG Ashley Moody (@AGAshleyMoody) November 14, 2024

More from AG Moody:

Attorney General Ashley Moody is taking legal action against current and former Federal Emergency Management Agency officials for conspiracy to discriminate against Florida hurricane victims who support President-elect Donald Trump. According to whistleblower reports, FEMA workers in Lake Placid were directed to ignore storm victims in households that displayed Trump signs or flags. In an interview following these damning revelations, fired FEMA supervisor Marn’i Washington claimed political discrimination by FEMA is not an isolated event and occurred across the country. To hold the agency accountable for violating the civil rights of Floridians, Attorney General Moody is taking legal action against Washington and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, and seeking punitive damages in their individual capacities – as a tropical system develops south of Florida.

We cannot wait for the results. Or will the Biden-Harris administration try to block this like they did Florida's investigation of the second Trump assassination attempt?

This is awesome and much needed. Thank you! — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) November 14, 2024

It is so awesome.

People belong in prison for this.

Reminder. FEMA is ultimately run by Alejandro Mayorkas, the current Secretary of Homeland Security. From our extremely dangerous open borders, to the incompetence of hurricane relief from FEMA, there is no end to the amount of destruction this depraved man has brought upon the… pic.twitter.com/hhBaVWU7SN — Mike Lunn (@rmlunn) November 14, 2024

Don't forget this.

If you don't lock them up they'll do it again! — Chris Noblett (@ChrisNoblett) November 14, 2024

Make an example of them so no bureaucracy tries this ever again.

You don't ever want her mad at you. https://t.co/wbrBQ63Gr1 — Frog Capital (@FrogNews) November 14, 2024

No, you don't.

Good! This needs to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. People were overlooked during the hardest time of their lives because of the petty political biases of federal employees. That is inexcusable. https://t.co/tp27SPjupe — Matthew Cason (@MTCason) November 14, 2024

Absolutely inexcusable.

Advertisement

And here's more from Ron DeSantis, who won't let this matter get swept under the rug:

It’s unacceptable for the federal government to discriminate against Floridians who voted for Trump, and especially egregious in the aftermath of a hurricane. I’m supportive of this legal action by the Attorney General’s Office, and I have instructed state agencies to likewise… https://t.co/yyhskNAuIi — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) November 14, 2024

The entire post reads:

I’m supportive of this legal action by the Attorney General’s Office, and I have instructed state agencies to likewise take any action necessary to investigate and ensure those who engaged in this behavior are held accountable.

Accountability is needed and long overdue.