Florida AG Moody Sues Merrick Garland for Blocking Florida Investigation into Attempt on Trump's Life

The second assassination attempt on President Trump took place in Florida. Immediately, Florida police officers and detectives began to investigate and Ron DeSantis assured America, unlike the first assassination attempt, this one would be investigated thoroughly and the results shared with the public. As it should be, by the way. Today, we learned Merrick Garland is trying to block the Florida investigation. Why would he do that?
🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨— AG Ashley Moody (@AGAshleyMoody) October 24, 2024
FL v DOJ pic.twitter.com/bo77SIES0c
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody sued U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday, arguing that the Department of Justice is blocking the state from fully investigating the second assassination attempt of former President Trump in Palm Beach.@JustTheNews— TheTexasOne (@TexasRepublic71) October 24, 2024
If there is nothing to hide, why can't Florida complete their investigation?
'We don't believe the law supports that.'@AGAshleyMoody sues feds over thwarted @RealDonaldTrump assassination attempt probe.— Florida Politics (@Fla_Pol) October 24, 2024
Reporting by @AGGancarskihttps://t.co/u1tmPakhIo#FlaPol pic.twitter.com/DoTpQsXork
Take back States' rights!— Paleo Life (@PaleoGina) October 24, 2024
Florida has no jurisdiction in the attack on a former US president. #grandstanding— BarnDoor 🇺🇲 🌎 (@BarnDoor942) October 24, 2024
Why doesn't it? Trump is a Florida citizen and it happened in Florida.
Yes Ma'am. Go get 'um.— Rick Squirrel (@DidntYouWatchT3) October 24, 2024
It's called the Free State Of FL for a reason.
It didn't seem like the FBI was too interested in investigating the OTHER attempted shooting of Trump. Americans have never received any answers about that man's motive or how he funded all his guns. Why don't they just let Florida handle this one?
Evidence of the Harris administration’s involvement in ass@sinating Trump;— MemesOfTruth 🇺🇸 (@TheMemesOfTruth) October 24, 2024
1. Denial of extra security measures with a known threat
2. Assignment of untrained agents (only 2hrs online class)
3. Refusal to allow SS to work cooperatively with local law enforcement
4. Refusal…
This is why Florida must be allowed to run its own investigation.
Imagine that.— Hoagie (@1776coldbeers) October 24, 2024
Garland has some explaining to do! pic.twitter.com/YPbSJ2w9yl— Mr. 2A 🇺🇸 (@Mister_2A) October 24, 2024
something fishy here— Cobyfarmer (@cobyfarmerz) October 24, 2024
Something is really fishy and it is isn't the excellent fresh Florida seafood.
Truth will prevail. It’s time Americans stand up for our rights.— Gigs (@GigiHSVARK) October 24, 2024
Bring out all the 🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀
Thankfully, that is just what Moody is doing.
Hmm… That’s curious…— Miami PD Scanner (@MiamiPDScanner) October 24, 2024
Why would the Justice Department block the State of Florida from investigating this?
Inquiring minds want to know.
States have the police power under the Constitution.— William Mitchelson (@WRMitchelson) October 24, 2024
Why in the world would an investigation into an attempted assassination be blocked exactly?— JvilleGirl 🌴☀️🐊🇺🇸 (@GirlJville) October 24, 2024
The more Garland tries to block the state of Florida, the worse he looks.
