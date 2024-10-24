Suffolk Young Democrats Chair Hilariously Claims Women Have to Hide their Votes From...
Florida AG Moody Sues Merrick Garland for Blocking Florida Investigation into Attempt on Trump's Life

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:10 PM on October 24, 2024
AP Photo/Stephany Matat

The second assassination attempt on President Trump took place in Florida. Immediately, Florida police officers and detectives began to investigate and Ron DeSantis assured America, unlike the first assassination attempt, this one would be investigated thoroughly and the results shared with the public. As it should be, by the way. Today, we learned Merrick Garland is trying to block the Florida investigation. Why would he do that?

If there is nothing to hide, why can't Florida complete their investigation?

Why doesn't it? Trump is a Florida citizen and it happened in Florida.

It didn't seem like the FBI was too interested in investigating the OTHER attempted shooting of Trump. Americans have never received any answers about that man's motive or how he funded all his guns. Why don't they just let Florida handle this one?

This is why Florida must be allowed to run its own investigation.

Something is really fishy and it is isn't the excellent fresh Florida seafood.

Thankfully, that is just what Moody is doing.

Inquiring minds want to know.

The more Garland tries to block the state of Florida, the worse he looks.

Tags: ASSASSINATION ATTORNEY GENERAL FLORIDA TRUMP MERRICK GARLAND

