Florida AG Moody Sues Merrick Garland for Blocking Florida Investigation into Attempt on Trump's Life

The second assassination attempt on President Trump took place in Florida. Immediately, Florida police officers and detectives began to investigate and Ron DeSantis assured America, unlike the first assassination attempt, this one would be investigated thoroughly and the results shared with the public. As it should be, by the way. Today, we learned Merrick Garland is trying to block the Florida investigation. Why would he do that?

🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨



FL v DOJ pic.twitter.com/bo77SIES0c — AG Ashley Moody (@AGAshleyMoody) October 24, 2024

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody sued U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday, arguing that the Department of Justice is blocking the state from fully investigating the second assassination attempt of former President Trump in Palm Beach.@JustTheNews — TheTexasOne (@TexasRepublic71) October 24, 2024

If there is nothing to hide, why can't Florida complete their investigation?

Take back States' rights! — Paleo Life (@PaleoGina) October 24, 2024

Florida has no jurisdiction in the attack on a former US president. #grandstanding — BarnDoor 🇺🇲 🌎 (@BarnDoor942) October 24, 2024

Why doesn't it? Trump is a Florida citizen and it happened in Florida.

Yes Ma'am. Go get 'um.

It's called the Free State Of FL for a reason. — Rick Squirrel (@DidntYouWatchT3) October 24, 2024

It didn't seem like the FBI was too interested in investigating the OTHER attempted shooting of Trump. Americans have never received any answers about that man's motive or how he funded all his guns. Why don't they just let Florida handle this one?

Evidence of the Harris administration’s involvement in ass@sinating Trump;



1. Denial of extra security measures with a known threat



2. Assignment of untrained agents (only 2hrs online class)



3. Refusal to allow SS to work cooperatively with local law enforcement



4. Refusal… — MemesOfTruth 🇺🇸 (@TheMemesOfTruth) October 24, 2024

This is why Florida must be allowed to run its own investigation.

Imagine that. — Hoagie (@1776coldbeers) October 24, 2024

Garland has some explaining to do! pic.twitter.com/YPbSJ2w9yl — Mr. 2A 🇺🇸 (@Mister_2A) October 24, 2024

something fishy here — Cobyfarmer (@cobyfarmerz) October 24, 2024

Something is really fishy and it is isn't the excellent fresh Florida seafood.

Truth will prevail. It’s time Americans stand up for our rights.



Bring out all the 🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀 — Gigs (@GigiHSVARK) October 24, 2024

Thankfully, that is just what Moody is doing.

Hmm… That’s curious…



Why would the Justice Department block the State of Florida from investigating this? — Miami PD Scanner (@MiamiPDScanner) October 24, 2024

Inquiring minds want to know.

States have the police power under the Constitution. — William Mitchelson (@WRMitchelson) October 24, 2024

Why in the world would an investigation into an attempted assassination be blocked exactly? — JvilleGirl 🌴☀️🐊🇺🇸 (@GirlJville) October 24, 2024

The more Garland tries to block the state of Florida, the worse he looks.