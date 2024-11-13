The WINS Keep Coming: LA Times Replaces ENTIRE Editorial Board, Owner Says ALL Voices Will Be Heard

Fireplace Chat: 'Heated' Meeting Between Trump and Biden Sparks Burning Questions
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on November 13, 2024
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

Maybe there's a glimmer of hope for some media outlets. Maybe they have taken the week since the election and re-thought their purpose and mission and realized their Left-wing bias was serving no one, save their egos.

The Los Angeles Times refused to endorse Kamala Harris, at the direction of owner Dr. Pat Soon-Shiong. It was because she wasn't commie enough, so clearly there are some lessons left to learn. But we'll take the baby steps.

And here's a baby step in the right direction (no pun intended):

More from Deadline:

It’s starting to sound very Roger Ailes over at the Los Angeles Times.

Weeks after the paper’s owner Patrick Soon-Shiong scuttled a planned and penned endorsement of Kamala Harris for president, the billionaire Abraxane creator is now putting a whole new editorial board in place.

Pulling out Fox News’ old 'Fair and Balanced' motto, Dr. Soon-Shiong took to social media over the weekend to praise a reader’s letter slamming LAT columnist LZ Granderson over reasons for Donald Trump‘s election win and then dropped the news of the new editorial board 'coming soon.'

He also noted in Sunday’s posting: 'I will work towards making our paper and media fair and balanced so that all voices are heard and we can respectfully exchange every American’s view … from left to right to the center. Coming soon. A new Editorial Board. Trust in media is critical for a strong democracy.'

Here's the post from Soon-Shiong:

And this is the letter he's referring to (we think):

It's worth a read.

Soon-Shiong is not going to sport a MAGA hat any time soon, but at least he's realizing there are people -- decent, reasonable, hard-working people -- who have political views and opinions that differ from the LA Times editorial board. And that those people need to be given a voice in publications like the LA Times, rather than dismissed and demonized.

Other outlets would do well to follow his lead. Looking at you, Guardian.

Not gonna lie, all this winning feels good.

All we ask is fair, balanced, and honest media.

Like we said: baby steps.

Kinda is.

Nope. It's all going great so far.

Here are some of the replies to Soon-Shiong himself:

Every word of this.

The time to do this was years ago, but we'll take it.

And shift it must.

Don't forget what they did, and hold them accountable to this promise.

