The WINS Keep Coming: LA Times Replaces ENTIRE Editorial Board, Owner Says ALL Voices Will Be Heard

Maybe there's a glimmer of hope for some media outlets. Maybe they have taken the week since the election and re-thought their purpose and mission and realized their Left-wing bias was serving no one, save their egos.

Advertisement

The Los Angeles Times refused to endorse Kamala Harris, at the direction of owner Dr. Pat Soon-Shiong. It was because she wasn't commie enough, so clearly there are some lessons left to learn. But we'll take the baby steps.

And here's a baby step in the right direction (no pun intended):

LA Times fires entire editorial board, will replace with Conservatives 🤯https://t.co/bsppWDvZ6Q — Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (@profstonge) November 13, 2024

More from Deadline:

It’s starting to sound very Roger Ailes over at the Los Angeles Times. Weeks after the paper’s owner Patrick Soon-Shiong scuttled a planned and penned endorsement of Kamala Harris for president, the billionaire Abraxane creator is now putting a whole new editorial board in place. Pulling out Fox News’ old 'Fair and Balanced' motto, Dr. Soon-Shiong took to social media over the weekend to praise a reader’s letter slamming LAT columnist LZ Granderson over reasons for Donald Trump‘s election win and then dropped the news of the new editorial board 'coming soon.' He also noted in Sunday’s posting: 'I will work towards making our paper and media fair and balanced so that all voices are heard and we can respectfully exchange every American’s view … from left to right to the center. Coming soon. A new Editorial Board. Trust in media is critical for a strong democracy.'

Here's the post from Soon-Shiong:

Proud that we posted this letter from one of our readers on X. When the President has won the vote of the majority of Americans then ALL voices must be heard. Opinions are just that. I will work towards making our paper and media fair and balanced so that all voices are heard… — Dr. Pat Soon-Shiong (@DrPatSoonShiong) November 11, 2024

And this is the letter he's referring to (we think):

Letters to the Editor: Stop the divisive shaming of white women for Trump's victory (via @latimesopinion ) https://t.co/v7EIKtqCBs — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) November 10, 2024

It's worth a read.

Soon-Shiong is not going to sport a MAGA hat any time soon, but at least he's realizing there are people -- decent, reasonable, hard-working people -- who have political views and opinions that differ from the LA Times editorial board. And that those people need to be given a voice in publications like the LA Times, rather than dismissed and demonized.

Other outlets would do well to follow his lead. Looking at you, Guardian.

What is happening? Why is there so much winning on the conservative side so suddenly? I'm not tired of winning yet though; keep it coming! — TheModernFederalist (@ModernFed) November 13, 2024

Advertisement

Not gonna lie, all this winning feels good.

We don’t want the pendulum to swing the other way, we just want honest journalism. — Moozer (@MoozerTheBlob) November 13, 2024

All we ask is fair, balanced, and honest media.

Editorial of LA times isn't the issue. It's actual news section — Rick Yang (@LRickyyang) November 13, 2024

Like we said: baby steps.

It's a bloodbath in progressive media. https://t.co/SVAqWHagDW — Carl Benjamin (@Sargon_of_Akkad) November 13, 2024

Kinda is.

No end in sight to the Trump winning streak.

. https://t.co/Si0Bj2ZFBS — Paul Villarreal (AKA Vince Manfeld) (@AureliusStoic1) November 13, 2024

Nope. It's all going great so far.

Here are some of the replies to Soon-Shiong himself:

I truly hope you will follow through on being fair and balanced. A credible, trusted press is a cornerstone of democracy and while I have great respect for many who have worked at @latimes, the paper as a whole has become completely unrecognizable.

The biased journalism often… — Christina Pascucci (@Pascucci2024) November 12, 2024

Every word of this.

"When the President has won the vote of the majority of Americans then ALL voices must be heard."



but not the rest of the time?



TL:DR



where ya been? — Cecil Charles (@thececilcharles) November 13, 2024

Advertisement

The time to do this was years ago, but we'll take it.

Wow!



The owner of the LA Times (one of the most progressive newspapers in the country) acknowledges the paper’s bias, fires the entire editorial board, and promises change.



The tides in CA continue to shift https://t.co/2LgpdCuBzW — Chris Tourtellotte (@CTourtellotte) November 13, 2024

And shift it must.

LA Times owner says after election results, the entire LA Times Editorial Board will be replaced - signaling they were out of touch with voters. Some of their recent opinion pieces include:



- We should publicly mock the deaths of the unvaccinated during COVID.

- Larry Elder is… https://t.co/U90WqDpGCZ — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 13, 2024

Don't forget what they did, and hold them accountable to this promise.