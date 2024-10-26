The Owners of WaPo Just Confirmed They Didn't Endorse Because Kamala Didn't Commie Hard Enough

Welp, the owners of WaPo have clearly stated their reasoning for not endorsing Kamala and it's as disappointing as one would expect from far Left commies.

NEWS



Nika Soon-Shiong, whose family owns the LA Times, confirms the decision not to endorse a candidate was made by her family due to Kamala Harris’ position on the war in Gaza.



“Our family made the joint decision not to endorse a Presidential candidate. This was the first… pic.twitter.com/9oGn9amlFb — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 26, 2024

So, because Kamala won't come right out and agree to attack Israel or something, that's not good enough for this family. It's not as if Kamala has been a supporter of Israel.

Lefties trying to decide if they’re boycotting the LA times https://t.co/0yeQvN6he1 pic.twitter.com/P8lT6uzDm2 — 🐺 (@LeighWolf) October 26, 2024

Honestly, this should make the 'Free Palestine' contingent love them.

Anti-Israel pro-terror propaganda has infiltrated the highest echelons of liberal American institutions, especially media outlets.



As someone who cherishes civil liberties and liberal values, I don’t mind saying: The Left is a moral rot. https://t.co/4hGwUX0egN — Strxwmxn 📟 (@strxwmxn) October 26, 2024

So ownership decided not to endorse based on insulting Hamas propaganda. https://t.co/GOjrF6bHKq — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 26, 2024

Basically.

So the paper has zero credibility. https://t.co/DwPIytrozn — moses hess (@moseshessstan) October 26, 2024

They confirmed they are a left wing rag full of hacks.

Funny how her father - the actual owner - didn’t say that. https://t.co/RvKuNyOpOx — Adam Loewy (@LoewyLawFirm) October 26, 2024

Apparently, she is running the show.

How is this news?



They told everybody the day it happened. https://t.co/KOoL0IGPGV — RBe (@RBPundit) October 26, 2024

The family wanted to confirm they hate Israel publicly in case anyone had any questions.

So terror sympathizers own the LA Times. Fun. Worth remembering. — Samuel Stern (@RabbiSamStern) October 26, 2024

what a load of bs. A section of the dem’s own base, leftists, gave the elites a moral reason to back out of support for Harris. This decision is all about money, as is everything. When will people realize this? — blue wave incoming 🌊 (@whereami345) October 26, 2024

Some of their Leftist friends aren't buying it and see this as massive cope.

She’s been pushing that bullsh@t all week.



Disagreeing with the editorial is not a reason or justification to nepo baby smash the editorial.



If you disagree with it, and you own the paper, WRITE A COUNTER EDITORIAL and let readers decide if your ARGUMENT is persuasive — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) October 26, 2024

Oh well, the Democrats fighting is always fun to watch.

Sure, so let Trump give the order to blow Gaza to bits.

Makes sense to me. 🤦‍♀️ — Roxane L Gibson #VoteBlue (@RoxaneLGibson1) October 26, 2024

Sounds like a plan.

So they're attempting to out politicize the partisan editorial staff? Hm. — Lily Bart's Manacle (@an_artfuldodger) October 26, 2024

To be partisan, some of the people on the staff would have to be conservatives. The staff is made up of various degrees of Leftists, so it's not actually partisan.

Don't forget that Kamala's administration removed the sanctions on Iran that enriched and enabled Iran to bankroll Hamas, which committed the Oct 7 massacre and started the ongoing bloody war along with Hezbollah, another Iran proxy. — Notabot💎 🎗 (@beachgirlCA) October 26, 2024

That still wasn't enough for them. They won't be happy unless Israel is destroyed.

"As a citizen of a country openly financing genocide" - China? https://t.co/z28YXYAnR0 — Josh Young (@Josh_Young_1) October 26, 2024

Clearly, they weren't talking about America because that would be false.