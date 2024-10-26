The Owners of WaPo Just Confirmed They Didn't Endorse Because Kamala Didn't Commie Hard Enough

Cancellation Confusion! Dimwitted Dems Are Lashing Out at Newspaper That Endorsed Kamala H...
justmindy
justmindy  |  5:30 PM on October 26, 2024
ImgFlip

Welp, the owners of WaPo have clearly stated their reasoning for not endorsing Kamala and it's as disappointing as one would expect from far Left commies.

So, because Kamala won't come right out and agree to attack Israel or something, that's not good enough for this family. It's not as if Kamala has been a supporter of Israel. 

Honestly, this should make the 'Free Palestine' contingent love them.

Basically.

They confirmed they are a left wing rag full of hacks.

Apparently, she is running the show.

Megyn Kelly Drops ALL the Mics During Appearance on Bill Maher
Amy Curtis
The family wanted to confirm they hate Israel publicly in case anyone had any questions. 

Some of their Leftist friends aren't buying it and see this as massive cope.

Oh well, the Democrats fighting is always fun to watch. 

Sounds like a plan.

To be partisan, some of the people on the staff would have to be conservatives. The staff is made up of various degrees of Leftists, so it's not actually partisan. 

That still wasn't enough for them. They won't be happy unless Israel is destroyed.

Clearly, they weren't talking about America because that would be false.

Tags: CHINA DNC KAMALA HARRIS WAPO WASHINGTON POST

