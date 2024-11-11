No WONDER Union Workers Backed Trump! Kamala Harris Campaign Fed Union Supporters LITERAL Prison Food

Alleged Political Strategist Rachel Bitecofer Fails to Realize Exactly Why Voters Chose Tr...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  10:30 PM on November 11, 2024
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

One of the most remarkable and despicable things from Kamala Harris' time as a prosecutor in California was her use of inmates -- many of them kept beyond their sentences -- for cheap labor. Tulsi Gabbard absolutely wrecked her over the issue in the 2020 Democratic primary, and rightly so. What an absolute abuse of her prosecutorial power.

But Kamala's values haven't changed. In fact, she's still using prisoners for inexpensive labor. This time for her failed presidential campaign.

This comes from local Wisconsin radio:

Wow. Just wow.

This campaign raised and spent $1 billion, and are $20 million in the red, and they couldn't put on a nicer lunch for union members?

No wonder the Teamsters rank and file broke heavily for Trump.

Absolutely. Someone needs to dig into this and find out how much they spent on union votes versus the $1 million they gave uber-wealthy Oprah.

Would any of us be surprised if they did?

They're above the law.

Just because they spent over $1 billion doesn't mean they shouldn't control the federal purse strings.

But she's the good guy, here.

Exactly on brand.

Same vibes.

Hahahaha.

Excellent reference.

Really tells us how she'd have governed, no?

This writer believes that Kamala wanted the fame that comes with being POTUS but not the work.

This keeps reinforcing it.

Which is why the Teamsters supported Trump by a margin of two to one.

Yup. We totally get it.

Guys and gals, we really dodged a bullet here. This is exactly how she'd have treated us: favors for her rich, famous friends and scraps for the rest of us.

By the way -- remember when her campaign tried (and failed) to dunk on Trump for bringing pizzas to volunteers? Total projection.

