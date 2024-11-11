No WONDER Union Workers Backed Trump! Kamala Harris Campaign Fed Union Supporters LITERAL Prison Food

One of the most remarkable and despicable things from Kamala Harris' time as a prosecutor in California was her use of inmates -- many of them kept beyond their sentences -- for cheap labor. Tulsi Gabbard absolutely wrecked her over the issue in the 2020 Democratic primary, and rightly so. What an absolute abuse of her prosecutorial power.

But Kamala's values haven't changed. In fact, she's still using prisoners for inexpensive labor. This time for her failed presidential campaign.

This comes from local Wisconsin radio:

This is just incredible: The Kamala Harris campaign tried to win over more than a thousand union workers on one of the biggest construction projects in Wisconsin by getting them a free lunch...a literal brown bag prison lunch. pic.twitter.com/bLEeUuvCYV — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) November 11, 2024

Wow. Just wow.

This campaign raised and spent $1 billion, and are $20 million in the red, and they couldn't put on a nicer lunch for union members?

No wonder the Teamsters rank and file broke heavily for Trump.

I would think getting Subway to cater it would have been more fun and a lot cheaper.



OTOH, the Harris campaign probably had their own grift-vendors. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) November 11, 2024

Absolutely. Someone needs to dig into this and find out how much they spent on union votes versus the $1 million they gave uber-wealthy Oprah.

If they actually used the prisoners to make the bags that’s a big no-no. — Rosie Memos (@almostjingo) November 11, 2024

Would any of us be surprised if they did?

They're above the law.

Dan, Dan, Dan



Just because they ran an incompetent campaign doesn't mean they're unqualified to run our lives — Jon Munce (@jonmunce) November 11, 2024

Just because they spent over $1 billion doesn't mean they shouldn't control the federal purse strings.

The prison thing makes me laugh. I had pointed out that after Kamala kept prisoners after their sentences were actually over to do labor for the state of California I think that technically makes her the only legal slave-holder the state of California has ever had. — Spock The Ripper (More Equal Animals) (@CrimsonPKing) November 11, 2024

But she's the good guy, here.

100k spent on a podcast set that would be used once so she didn’t have to travel to the real set, prison food for the union laborers.



This is exactly on brand. — Evan (@MyOwnMartyr) November 11, 2024

Exactly on brand.

Same vibes.

ONE BILLION DOLLARS https://t.co/DE7X6AXoP2 pic.twitter.com/YPFFRDB7ad — Lord Woodstone (Toss all MAPS out the airlock) (@EricMertz_KC) November 11, 2024

Hahahaha.

Excellent reference.

It's so emblematic of the Harris campaign that they blew six digits on this, but gave actual voters a brown paper bag. https://t.co/rGWkH5yKqz pic.twitter.com/fH3i9mD3Uu — Eli Steinberg (@HaMeturgeman) November 11, 2024

Really tells us how she'd have governed, no?

This writer believes that Kamala wanted the fame that comes with being POTUS but not the work.

This keeps reinforcing it.

Not surprised. @dccc and @WisDems have been taking the Union vote for granted for decades.



We worked really hard to EARN the Union vote and will continue to.



I got no beef with anyone that wants to get up every day and work to support their families, Union or not. @NABTU… https://t.co/zSEAvvvnXn — Derrick Van Orden (@derrickvanorden) November 11, 2024

Which is why the Teamsters supported Trump by a margin of two to one.

"My mood went from confused to insulted," the guy writes, and you can see why. https://t.co/KC1Qho37GK — Patrick McIlheran (@PaddyMacMke) November 11, 2024

Yup. We totally get it.

She paid celebrities millions for endorsements and gave working class people prison food. https://t.co/HMse7fBGXw — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) November 11, 2024

Guys and gals, we really dodged a bullet here. This is exactly how she'd have treated us: favors for her rich, famous friends and scraps for the rest of us.

By the way -- remember when her campaign tried (and failed) to dunk on Trump for bringing pizzas to volunteers? Total projection.