Make Popcorn, Ladies & Gents! After Ending Kamala in 2019, Tulsi Gabbard Helping Trump Prep for Debate

Donald Trump came to play hardball. He's got a debate with Kamala Harris set for September 10, guess who is helping him prepare for it?

None other than Tulsi Gabbard.

Before we delve into this latest development, let's take a quick trip down memory lane. This is what happened the last time Gabbard faced Kamala in a debate:

Throwback to when Tulsi Gabbard demolished Kamala Harris 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Q3wh9ZkXwb — Rosy (@rose_k01) August 16, 2024

This exchange likely ended Kamala's campaign in 2019. And now you know why they didn't do a primary after Biden dropped out. Listen to how the audience cheered for Gabbard as she humiliated Kamala.

Anyway, we have to wonder just how mad Kamala is Gabbard is helping Trump. The Biden-Harris administration already put Gabbard on the 'Quiet Skies' watch list (for suspected domestic terrorists) after Gabbard criticized the administration in recent interview.

Perhaps revenge is a dish best served at a debate.

Anyway, on to the news:

🚨Just in: President Trump has brought in Tulsi Gabbard for debate preparation against Kamala Harris. @TulsiGabbard has joined at least one practice session with Trump at Mar-a-Lago.



Via: The New York Times pic.twitter.com/9GSQEWcblM — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) August 16, 2024

Here's more from The New York Times:

Former President Donald J. Trump has begun preparing for his debate with Vice President Kamala Harris and has brought in the former Democratic congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard to help sharpen his attacks in a recent practice session at his private club and home, Mar-a-Lago, according to two people with knowledge of Mr. Trump’s schedule. Ms. Gabbard, who left the Democratic Party after her 2020 presidential run and has rebranded herself as a celebrity among Trump’s base of support, has long been friendly with Mr. Trump and was briefly considered to be his running mate. But her involvement in Mr. Trump’s debate preparation, which has not previously been reported, was partly because of her own performance in a 2019 Democratic presidential primary debate, when Ms. Gabbard eviscerated Ms. Harris in a memorable onstage encounter.

Honestly, this writer would love, love, love to be a fly on the wall at Kamala's campaign headquarters right now.

LFG!!! She dominated Harris in 2020. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 16, 2024

Tulsi rekt Kamala last time lol 😂 — SSGoodGirl (@USSGoodGirl) August 16, 2024

Epic. Tulsi destroyed that witch in 2020. — Unpaid Propagandist (@k_ovfefe2) August 16, 2024

tulsi gets to destroy commiela for a second time and i'm totally here for it — DuhKatzMeow (@DuhKatzMeow) August 16, 2024

She’ll be saying “I’m speaking” over and over😆 — SazzygirlinCali (@RjbRocklin) August 16, 2024

Tulsi unleashed!

Good that Trump has brought her in and that he is prepping for the debate. — Lusi 🏴‍☠️ (@S1CT) August 16, 2024

Oh this is fantastic 🔥 https://t.co/bvaSoEfgOL — Unpaid Propagandist (@k_ovfefe2) August 16, 2024

Brilliant move. Using Tulsi to prep for a debate with Kamala Harris is F’ing BRILLIANT!!!



I can’t wait for this debate. https://t.co/fCiR7QoabJ — Martha Bueno (@BuenoForMiami) August 16, 2024

Not just because Gabbard is good at debating, but because it has to weigh on Kamala psychologically, too. There's no way Kamala forgot what happened at that debate. None.

One of the smartest decisions the Trump campaign has made. Tulsi can instruct him on absolutely destroying Kamala with a laundry list of issues that liberals care about which Kamala has been complete dogs**t on. https://t.co/cGwGkw8280 — TheGay(Pick-Me)Redneck ✝️🇺🇲🇹🇼🇮🇱 (@The_GayRedneck) August 16, 2024

Shocked Trump is doing debate prep to begin with.



He ended Biden's career off the cuff. Some say this means he's taking it more seriously, others say changing his style too much could be a risk.



Regardless, preparing with the woman who derailed Kamala's 2020 run can't go wrong. https://t.co/uKW8BlxOtI — Red Eagle Politics (@RedEaglePatriot) August 16, 2024

In fairness, Biden's performance -- more specifically the Democrats/media realization Biden would lose -- ended Biden's career.

But Trump's goal is to appeal to the wide swath of swing/independent voters. Debate prep is wise. Debate prep with Gabbard is just plain smart.