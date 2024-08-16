THIS Is Why Kamala Won't Give Interviews: Listen to Kamala's Rambling Answer on...
Make Popcorn, Ladies & Gents! After Ending Kamala in 2019, Tulsi Gabbard Helping Trump Prep for Debate

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on August 16, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Donald Trump came to play hardball. He's got a debate with Kamala Harris set for September 10, guess who is helping him prepare for it?

None other than Tulsi Gabbard.

Advertisement

Before we delve into this latest development, let's take a quick trip down memory lane. This is what happened the last time Gabbard faced Kamala in a debate:

Direct it directly into our veins. 

This exchange likely ended Kamala's campaign in 2019. And now you know why they didn't do a primary after Biden dropped out. Listen to how the audience cheered for Gabbard as she humiliated Kamala.

Anyway, we have to wonder just how mad Kamala is Gabbard is helping Trump. The Biden-Harris administration already put Gabbard on the 'Quiet Skies' watch list (for suspected domestic terrorists) after Gabbard criticized the administration in recent interview.

Perhaps revenge is a dish best served at a debate.

Anyway, on to the news:

Here's more from The New York Times:

Former President Donald J. Trump has begun preparing for his debate with Vice President Kamala Harris and has brought in the former Democratic congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard to help sharpen his attacks in a recent practice session at his private club and home, Mar-a-Lago, according to two people with knowledge of Mr. Trump’s schedule.

Ms. Gabbard, who left the Democratic Party after her 2020 presidential run and has rebranded herself as a celebrity among Trump’s base of support, has long been friendly with Mr. Trump and was briefly considered to be his running mate. But her involvement in Mr. Trump’s debate preparation, which has not previously been reported, was partly because of her own performance in a 2019 Democratic presidential primary debate, when Ms. Gabbard eviscerated Ms. Harris in a memorable onstage encounter.

Honestly, this writer would love, love, love to be a fly on the wall at Kamala's campaign headquarters right now.

She did.

She sure did.

Like Dorothy with the bucket of water.

So are we.

Probably.

It's a smart move.

It really is.

It really is.

Not just because Gabbard is good at debating, but because it has to weigh on Kamala psychologically, too. There's no way Kamala forgot what happened at that debate. None.

She sure can.

In fairness, Biden's performance -- more specifically the Democrats/media realization Biden would lose -- ended Biden's career.

But Trump's goal is to appeal to the wide swath of swing/independent voters. Debate prep is wise. Debate prep with Gabbard is just plain smart.

Tags: 2024 DEBATE DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS TULSI GABBARD 2024 ELECTION

