Video of the Bulwark Crew Losing All Hope on Election Night Is COMEDY GOLD

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on November 07, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

There have been a lot of epic Leftie meltdowns in the wake of Donald Trump's reelection. Seriously, check them out: we've got the top 20 meltdowns here, the harpies of 'The View' looking positively funereal here, and Stephen Colbert whining about democracy working out.

But this? This writer would hang it in the Louvre if she could. This is a bunch of the Bulwark staff live-streaming election returns. 

We love, love, love how they start out so optimistic and are snapping at one another by the end.

WATCH:

It did not go well for them at all.

Trump should send a busload to his house just to see what he does.

Same with Bill Kristol.

The music is just perfect.

Total mystery as to why these people lost.

Total mystery.

Weird how that worked, huh?

Perfect encapsulation of the bubble dwellers.

They deserve no better.

This writer thinks a lot of voters pulled the lever for Trump as a rejection of these clowns. It's why she did, and she'd do it again. Just to spite the Bulwark crew.

Advertisement

They know it, too.

Totally shocked.

Let them run with this. We'll keep the federal government red for the next twenty years.

Tags: BILL KRISTOL DONALD TRUMP ELECTION KAMALA HARRIS MELTDOWN BULWARK

