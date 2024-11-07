Video of the Bulwark Crew Losing All Hope on Election Night Is COMEDY GOLD

There have been a lot of epic Leftie meltdowns in the wake of Donald Trump's reelection. Seriously, check them out: we've got the top 20 meltdowns here, the harpies of 'The View' looking positively funereal here, and Stephen Colbert whining about democracy working out.

Advertisement

But this? This writer would hang it in the Louvre if she could. This is a bunch of the Bulwark staff live-streaming election returns.

We love, love, love how they start out so optimistic and are snapping at one another by the end.

WATCH:

We watched the Never Trumper election night stream so you don't have to.



Spoiler: It didn't go well for them. pic.twitter.com/pD7XRKD1Ml — America 2100 (@America_2100) November 7, 2024

It did not go well for them at all.

“I‘m prepared to put undocumented people in my attic.” — bona fide sola fide joe🦬 (@solaverbo) November 7, 2024

Trump should send a busload to his house just to see what he does.

I'm so old I remember when Mona Charen was not a rabid leftist lunatic. — Mixy Pisa (@MixyPisa) November 7, 2024

Same with Bill Kristol.

Beautiful. I tuned in occasionally last night but was hoping for a highlight reel like this. The music sells it. — Cicada meth orgy fungus (@RogueWPA) November 7, 2024

The music is just perfect.

“voters are too stupid to exist in the world” - jvl — bona fide sola fide joe🦬 (@solaverbo) November 7, 2024

Total mystery as to why these people lost.

Total mystery.

All of a sudden democracy is a terrible idea — Jacob Smith (@XrealJacobSmith) November 7, 2024

Weird how that worked, huh?

This will get bookmarked along with TYT election night 2016 for when I need a pick me up. Their increasingly crestfallen reactions as the night goes on? Priceless.



Oh, and JVL's "voters are too stupid to know what's going on" comment? Perfectly encapsulates the bubble dweller… https://t.co/I08Yo6rbvl — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) November 7, 2024

Perfect encapsulation of the bubble dwellers.

If I had a time machine, I'd go back to 2003 to have a conversation with myself. I'd say "So, you know the Frum/Nichols/Kristol/Wilson set? They're somehow even more petulant, stupid, and dishonest than you realize. You need to drag them even harder." https://t.co/ka3sX5xBnE — Dead Squirrel Labs (@DeadSqrlLabs) November 7, 2024

They deserve no better.

My whole political journey since the George W. Bush era has been a rejection of these people 😆 https://t.co/LbwSlNisf3 — Hunter Wallace (@LutherEnjoyer) November 7, 2024

This writer thinks a lot of voters pulled the lever for Trump as a rejection of these clowns. It's why she did, and she'd do it again. Just to spite the Bulwark crew.

Advertisement

Pure, delicious, electrolyte-rich SCHADENFREUDE!



For once that superior, unctuous, smug expression comes off Bill Kristol's boozy face, and he says:

"Trump will have tremendous momentum from such a comeback."



Yes @BillKristol --you Neocons are finished. https://t.co/XqIUkt1mS0 — BrowningMachine, Garbage Nazi! (@BrowningMachine) November 7, 2024

They know it, too.

Real quote: “Voters are too stupid to even, like, exist in the world. Because they’re just morons who can’t understand anything.”



I’m shocked this kind of messaging didn’t win the election! https://t.co/BsM0p00z0o — Nate Hochman (@njhochman) November 7, 2024

Totally shocked.

Let them run with this. We'll keep the federal government red for the next twenty years.