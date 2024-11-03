HOO BOY: The Hill Publishes Two Stories That Show All Is NOT WELL for Kamala and the Democrats

This writer remains firm in her assertion Donald Trump is going to win the election on Tuesday. By how much? She's not sure. Does he get the popular vote, too? Not likely. But if she were a campaign, she'd rather be sitting where Team Trump is right now, and not Team Kamala.

Advertisement

The polls say it's a coin toss, and the Iowa poll from last night had everyone freaking out (here's why you shouldn't be), but if you look beyond the polls this election is eerily reminiscent of 2016. Right down to Kamala skipping an event in Detroit and doing SNL instead.

And one of the other things this writer noticed were these two stories from The Hill, which seem to be laying the groundwork for a Kamala Harris loss.

We'll start with this one, about momentum:

The Hill writes (emphasis added):

Not a single Democrat I speak with believes that Vice President Kamala Harris will win on Tuesday. All hoped for an open convention in August to identify and select the best candidate possible, but they were denied. To that point, this past Thursday, The Hill featured a piece headlined, 'Democrats start to point fingers even as they hope for Harris win.'

Further down the article, they elaborate on the two decisions:

The selection of Walz is the first reason she lost momentum. To be sure, much of the party — and many in the liberal media — wanted Harris to pick the more moderate Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro — first because the Keystone State was certain to be the most pivotal in the election, and second because Shapiro would have added some ideological balance to the ticket. By any honest analysis, Harris is a far-Left liberal. That said, it can be argued that Walz is even further to the Left than she is. Leaving aside the practical reasons Harris should have picked a more moderate running mate is the reality that self-described 'knucklehead' Walz has been a liability from day one.

Something this writer said ages ago -- Walz was a mistake, and actually hurt her in Minnesota.

And the second thing that harmed Kamala? RFK Jr. endorsing Trump.

The day Kennedy dropped out of the race and endorsed Trump, Politico reported that 'Kennedy’s unorthodox views drew support from Democrats and Republicans. Both parties worried that he would be the biggest electoral spoiler in decades. The presidential election remains incredibly close, and if even a fraction of Kennedy’s support moves to Trump, it could be decisive in swing states.' Indeed. But I believe it’s going to be a great deal more than just a 'fraction.' One of the main reasons is the 'mom vote.' Kennedy’s endorsement will potentially bring millions of previously ambivalent female voters to the table for Trump. Why? Because they are moms who are worried about the health and wellbeing of their children and have long believed that Kennedy was one of the few people in public life who would protect those children. This is a much bigger deal than the media realizes or will acknowledge. It is a real game changer.

This is correct.

3. Picking her — Beschuit (@beschuit_p) November 3, 2024

Exactly.

Another unofficial exit poll is here. — Rudhra Nandu (@rudhranandu) November 3, 2024

Advertisement

In this election, look for the dogs that aren't barking to know which way it's going to play out.

The Hill sees the writing on the wall — Lesco Brandon (@redpillchomper) November 3, 2024

Sure seems that way.

And here's the other story:

Democrats start to point fingers even as they hope for Vice President Harris win https://t.co/tsDOYik2wI — The Hill (@thehill) November 1, 2024

Hoo boy (emphasis added):

Vice President Harris could win the presidential election next week. But fingers in Democratic circles are already being pointed behind the scenes, in the event that she falls to former President Trump. While some Democrats say they are increasingly hopeful that Harris will win, others have expressed mounting frustration about a string of factors that have plagued the campaign from the outset. Fingers are being pointed at Harris and her campaign when it comes to disappointment over her messaging, particularly on the economy. But some Democrats have already looked to pin the blame on President Biden, who some think took too long to step aside. 'People are nervous and they’re trying to cover their a** and get a little ahead of Election Day,' one Democratic strategist said of the sniping. 'It’s based on anxiety, stakes and the unique nature of this cycle.'

Advertisement

Things are going to get ugly for Joe after she loses. The guy who was a hero back in July will be the one they all blame.

The panic is real. — Usually Right (@normouspenis) November 1, 2024

It seems to be.

YUP.