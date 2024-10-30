No Guns, Few Gamers: Kamala Harris Makes a Foray Into Fortnite, and It's ALL THE CRINGE

A YUGE Win for Pennsylvania Voters as a Judge Rules Early Voting Closed...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on October 30, 2024
Twitter

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz is trying so hard to connect with young voters. But their attempts to do so are, at best, cringe-inducing.

We're not exactly sure who is doing the youth vote outreach for Kamala, but they either a) suck at their job or b) really hate Kamala.

Man, we kinda hope it's the latter:

More from Newsweek:

Guns are unavailable on the Fortnite map released by Kamala Harris' presidential campaign on Monday in a bid to appeal to younger voters, sparking some criticism on social media.

According to the Fortnite GG website, which tracks the popularity of maps for the game, a maximum of 383 players have used Harris' Freedom Town, USA map at any one time over the past 24 hours. This places it well behind established maps such as Ranked Reload, which had a peak of 323,783 players during the same period.

'Guns are unavailable' is a preview of America if she wins the election.

This writer asked her sons -- ages 11, 15, and 17 -- who plays Fortnite anymore. They all said they know a few classmates who do, but that number decreases from middle school to high school. This writer also asked other friends of voting age if they know anyone who plays Fortnite.

Nope.

It sure is.

That would be hilarious.

We liked it better when Tim Walz at least pretended he'd held a gun before.

Maybe it's Kamala that isn't very popular.

We bet a Trump Fortnite would get a bunch of players.

OMG -- Concord was so bad Sony ended up pulling it and refunding stores that purchased the game.

And this did WORSE.

Your son is smart.

This is pretty much peak Harris-Walz.

There's no way they'll do anything other than gut the Second Amendment.

This is important to remember.

LMAO this is perfect.

