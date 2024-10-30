No Guns, Few Gamers: Kamala Harris Makes a Foray Into Fortnite, and It's ALL THE CRINGE

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz is trying so hard to connect with young voters. But their attempts to do so are, at best, cringe-inducing.

We're not exactly sure who is doing the youth vote outreach for Kamala, but they either a) suck at their job or b) really hate Kamala.

Man, we kinda hope it's the latter:

Kamala Harris' 'Fortnite' map bans guns, has less than 400 people playing https://t.co/qXmqRtCxJC — Newsweek (@Newsweek) October 29, 2024

More from Newsweek:

Guns are unavailable on the Fortnite map released by Kamala Harris' presidential campaign on Monday in a bid to appeal to younger voters, sparking some criticism on social media. According to the Fortnite GG website, which tracks the popularity of maps for the game, a maximum of 383 players have used Harris' Freedom Town, USA map at any one time over the past 24 hours. This places it well behind established maps such as Ranked Reload, which had a peak of 323,783 players during the same period.

'Guns are unavailable' is a preview of America if she wins the election.

This writer asked her sons -- ages 11, 15, and 17 -- who plays Fortnite anymore. They all said they know a few classmates who do, but that number decreases from middle school to high school. This writer also asked other friends of voting age if they know anyone who plays Fortnite.

Nope.

This campaign has been a fascinating case study in how to blow $1 billion of laundered campaign funds in just over three months. — The Hanford Institute 🐶 (@ThiccInstitute) October 29, 2024

It sure is.

someone should hack it and add horses — Frankly Frank (@CastiglioneFrnk) October 29, 2024

That would be hilarious.

“We want to appeal to young men but we can’t be having any of that nasty pretend gunplay they like so much associated with our campaign” this is going great guys — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 29, 2024

We liked it better when Tim Walz at least pretended he'd held a gun before.

"Custom map in shooting game bans guns. Isn't very popular."



Gee, I wonder why... — Sean Rowland (@rowlands_laws) October 29, 2024

Maybe it's Kamala that isn't very popular.

We bet a Trump Fortnite would get a bunch of players.

HOLY CRAP



EVEN CONCORD HAD MORE PLAYERS pic.twitter.com/cj5yvHU3HS — TweeterTrash (@TweeterTrash) October 29, 2024

OMG -- Concord was so bad Sony ended up pulling it and refunding stores that purchased the game.

And this did WORSE.

My son, who loves Fortnite.



"That looks stupid". — Sherwin Amiran (@DeadSpaceMonkey) October 29, 2024

Your son is smart.

*Alexa, tell me the most “Harris-Walz” thing you’ve ever read*



Alexa: https://t.co/mVMWDI6pAR — Wealth Watchman (@WealthWatchman) October 29, 2024

This is pretty much peak Harris-Walz.

This is at the same time that the Harris/Walz campaign seems to actually, unbelievably, be trying to claim that they'll protect Second Amendment rights better than Trump would.



Incredible stupidity and tone-deafness. https://t.co/nZKZnE4YwO — Eric S. Raymond (@esrtweet) October 29, 2024

There's no way they'll do anything other than gut the Second Amendment.

To reiterate, Kamala won’t even let you have virtual guns in a game featuring guns https://t.co/dWYS02x9Nr — Sunny (@sunnyright) October 29, 2024

This is important to remember.

Load up on manbuns, bring your friends

It’s fun to lose, and to pretend

She’s over-bored, and self-assured

Oh no, I spoke a gamer word



–Smells like Team Harris https://t.co/a2MPvvMAE1 — Benjamin🪤Boyce (@BenjaminABoyce) October 29, 2024

LMAO this is perfect.