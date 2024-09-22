Go Woke, Go BROKE: Sony Lost $400M on Garbage Game and This Guy Doesn't Think That's Funny (But It Is)

LYING LIAR WHO LIES: Watch Kamala Harris Spread a Boatload of Misinformation About...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on September 22, 2024
AngieArtist

This story requires some background. Sony recently launched a massively expensive game -- 'Concord' -- that was meant to be a major IP for the platform. Think 'Star Wars' level IP but for gaming.

Advertisement

But there was a problem. The game developers were very, very woke. it started with a culture of 'positive toxicity', which meant there was no room for criticism. Watch:

That prohibition on negative feedback was a mistake. The game needed it. Why?

Well:

The Left always does this, or browbeats corporations into doing this: making woke product with stuff like pronouns, 'body-positive' characters' and other garbage that consumers don't want.

People play video games to escape politics and the real world. They don't want characters who look and act like them. They want characters that are fun, interesting, attractive, and different.

But corporations try to cater to the woke mob -- who aren't their customer base -- and dump on the actual customer base in the process with stuff like this:

So a couple of weeks ago, they launched 'Concord' and it went so poorly Sony pulled the entire game and refunded retailers for hard copies.

The director behind 'Concord' even resigned because of it.

Ooof.

Anyway, Sony got what they deserved. Get woke, go broke.

But one guy doesn't think this is funny.

He's right. It's hilarious.

Precisely.

When businesses do this, they suffer.

Maybe they'll learn eventually.

Makes a nice coster, we suppose.

They sure did.

It is 100% on them.

Richly deserved.

We absolutely should be.

We can only hope so.

We are all laughing at Sony.

