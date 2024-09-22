Go Woke, Go BROKE: Sony Lost $400M on Garbage Game and This Guy Doesn't Think That's Funny (But It Is)

This story requires some background. Sony recently launched a massively expensive game -- 'Concord' -- that was meant to be a major IP for the platform. Think 'Star Wars' level IP but for gaming.

But there was a problem. The game developers were very, very woke. it started with a culture of 'positive toxicity', which meant there was no room for criticism. Watch:

I spoke extensively with someone who worked on Concord, and it's so much worse than you think.



It was internally referred to as "The Future of PlayStation" with Star Wars-like potential, and a dev culture of "toxic positivity" halted any negative feedback.



Making it cost $400m. pic.twitter.com/F5O0oy4gaQ — Colin Moriarty (@longislandviper) September 20, 2024

That prohibition on negative feedback was a mistake. The game needed it. Why?

Well:

Concord director walks into a room full of investors and says, "We finally know what the audience wants! Live service games, pronouns, diverse, body-positive characters, and aliens. We only need $400M.



Investor: I only know golf, but okay. What's the worst that could happen? 💀 pic.twitter.com/OlBvrDp4no — LearningTheLaw (@Mangalawyer) September 20, 2024

The Left always does this, or browbeats corporations into doing this: making woke product with stuff like pronouns, 'body-positive' characters' and other garbage that consumers don't want.

People play video games to escape politics and the real world. They don't want characters who look and act like them. They want characters that are fun, interesting, attractive, and different.

But corporations try to cater to the woke mob -- who aren't their customer base -- and dump on the actual customer base in the process with stuff like this:

PlayStation losing $400M on Concord is the gift of the decade. Imagine how radically things could have changed if they had succeeded.



I hope they lose another billion until they remember what video games are really about pic.twitter.com/an6V3TPIg0 — LearningTheLaw (@Mangalawyer) September 20, 2024

So a couple of weeks ago, they launched 'Concord' and it went so poorly Sony pulled the entire game and refunded retailers for hard copies.

The director behind 'Concord' even resigned because of it.

Concord Director Steps Down Two Weeks After Game Goes Offlinehttps://t.co/Zj4b1DZ1a7 — Insider Gaming (@InsiderGamingIG) September 19, 2024

Ooof.

Anyway, Sony got what they deserved. Get woke, go broke.

But one guy doesn't think this is funny.

You're laughing? Sony lost $400M on Concord, and you're laughing? pic.twitter.com/MF3I1ko72a — LearningTheLaw (@Mangalawyer) September 20, 2024

He's right. It's hilarious.

Absolutely. Joyously.



The beatings will continue until morale improves — Dan, Human Tetris Wizard and Guy in a Chair (@Libertybibbledy) September 22, 2024

Precisely.

they told us not to buy it, that the game wasnt for us — DaddyRist_WSB (@DominusDomitius) September 20, 2024

When businesses do this, they suffer.

Maybe they'll learn eventually.

It’s an online-only game.



Why bother selling the game discs after the servers were turned off? — T. Alan Horne (@TAlanHorne) September 20, 2024

Makes a nice coster, we suppose.

A game with this much investment shouldn't end up in the clearance bins mere weeks after its release.



Well, it was Sony's money to burn. And they burned it. 🔥 — Brad R. Torgersen (@BradRTorgersen) September 20, 2024

They sure did.

Yes. They decided it was more important to cater to a less than 1% audience instead of the 40 or 50% of audiences this woke stuff annoys enough to not purchase it.



100% on them. — Sky (@evo4g63t) September 20, 2024

It is 100% on them.

Richly deserved.

We absolutely should be.

Laughing? Yes hysterically, any other dev team I’d feel super sorry for but after seeing the hateful comments made by the art team toward their own community I’d be overjoyed if they never touched another game. https://t.co/sGQ2SjqKP7 — 👻 (@RealGhostDev) September 20, 2024

We can only hope so.

We are all laughing at Sony.