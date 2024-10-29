U.S. Oil & Gas Association Issues Warning: Radical Environmentalists Are Fueling Kamala's Energy Policy

VIP
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on October 29, 2024
AP Photo/Morry Gash

We here at Twitchy recently told you about Kamala Harris' flip-flop-flip on fracking. We all know it's a cynical ploy to play to two different voting blocs: voters in PA, who rely on fracking for their jobs and economy and the radical environmentalist Left, who will stop at nothing to enact their agenda.

Kamala's own engagement director pushed for a gas stove ban, and Kamala supports banning gasoline powered cars in favor of a 100% electric vehicle mandate. by 2035 (even though the campaign walked that back, too).

The U.S. Oil & Gas Association is sounding the alarm that Kamala actually has her own Project 2025 when it comes to energy policy, and it's being written by environmentalists:

The entire post reads:

From Bloomberg this am:

Environmental activists are drafting blueprints for Harris to take a more aggressive stance clamping down on fossil fuels. But in a shift from their approach to Biden four years ago, they’ve largely held their fire in public and haven’t pushed Harris to commit to policy positions that could alienate undecided voters in key battleground states.

Blueprints include using executive power on Day 1 to: 

1. Limit liquefied natural gas exports

2. Shutting down Energy Transfer LP’s Dakota Access Pipeline, which carries oil from North Dakota to Illinois

3. Push for a swift end to oil and gas production using special emergency authority to bar crude exports

4. Curb US public investment in foreign fossil fuel projects. 

5. A federal investigation of the oil and gas industry’s approach to the climate crisis.

This means your energy prices will go up, up, up.

They sure would.

It will cost people jobs and make everything more expensive for American consumers.

And blame oil and gas for 'price gouging' when her policies make things expensive.

The goal was never green energy, it was control.

We are the carbon they want to reduce.

They want the rest of us to live in hovels and eat the bugs.

They get to keep their private jets and meat.

We can't afford to.

Bingo.

There sure is.

