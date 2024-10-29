U.S. Oil & Gas Association Issues Warning: Radical Environmentalists Are Fueling Kamala's Energy Policy

We here at Twitchy recently told you about Kamala Harris' flip-flop-flip on fracking. We all know it's a cynical ploy to play to two different voting blocs: voters in PA, who rely on fracking for their jobs and economy and the radical environmentalist Left, who will stop at nothing to enact their agenda.

Kamala's own engagement director pushed for a gas stove ban, and Kamala supports banning gasoline powered cars in favor of a 100% electric vehicle mandate. by 2035 (even though the campaign walked that back, too).

The U.S. Oil & Gas Association is sounding the alarm that Kamala actually has her own Project 2025 when it comes to energy policy, and it's being written by environmentalists:

"Environmental activists are drafting blueprints for Harris to take a more aggressive stance clamping down on fossil fuels. But in a shift from their approach to Biden four years ago, they’ve largely held their fire in public and haven’t pushed Harris to… pic.twitter.com/uqPX63iIP7 — US Oil & Gas Association (@US_OGA) October 28, 2024

Environmental activists are drafting blueprints for Harris to take a more aggressive stance clamping down on fossil fuels. But in a shift from their approach to Biden four years ago, they’ve largely held their fire in public and haven’t pushed Harris to commit to policy positions that could alienate undecided voters in key battleground states. Blueprints include using executive power on Day 1 to: 1. Limit liquefied natural gas exports 2. Shutting down Energy Transfer LP’s Dakota Access Pipeline, which carries oil from North Dakota to Illinois 3. Push for a swift end to oil and gas production using special emergency authority to bar crude exports 4. Curb US public investment in foreign fossil fuel projects. 5. A federal investigation of the oil and gas industry’s approach to the climate crisis.

This means your energy prices will go up, up, up.

This is one issue both sides can agree on: Kamala is not the "centrist" on energy that she pretends to be. She would harass oil and gas producers every day of her presidency, and the American people would suffer from this. — Dave Rogers (@iahphx) October 28, 2024

They sure would.

This really spells trouble. The plan for Harris to aggressively clamp down on fossil fuels would be disastrous for the US and even worse for Europe. We’re talking about shutting down pipelines, cutting off nat gas exports, and trying to end oil and gas production altogether. And… — GrayGhost (@GrayGhost) October 28, 2024

It will cost people jobs and make everything more expensive for American consumers.

Yes of course Harris will take action against oil & gas.



And then raise taxes to fund expensive "green" energy. — Kamala Talk (@kamalatalk) October 28, 2024

And blame oil and gas for 'price gouging' when her policies make things expensive.

Want a laugh? Read the Harvard study that says wind turbines cause global warming. That's without mentioning the millions of birds, dolphins, and whales they kill. pic.twitter.com/6qJj7vaFr1 — We the People | Populism is Democracy 🇺🇸 (@Jude_62) October 29, 2024

The goal was never green energy, it was control.

So Americans -and- Europeans both should freeze? @VP — Alex Joffe (@DrAlexJoffe) October 28, 2024

We are the carbon they want to reduce.

“Environmental activists” don’t understand that “the economy is energy transformed”, to quote L. Gave. Killing FF’s will kill people reliant on 24/7 energy. Will destroy our economy. The loudest EA’s are the biggest hypocrites: Gore, DeCaprio, Obama. Pvt planes and beach homes. https://t.co/juOiVGsaas — Jim Edsel (@EdselJim) October 29, 2024

They want the rest of us to live in hovels and eat the bugs.

They get to keep their private jets and meat.

We're paying over $5 a gallon for gas in California. Don't allow the USA to become California. https://t.co/zpiu90UtSM — NorCal (@NorCalispurple) October 28, 2024

We can't afford to.

If I were a foreign adversary, I would fund environmental activists to craft policies like this and push American politicians to support undermining American energy independence https://t.co/xJDl1YMTF5 — Josh Peterson (@jdpeterson) October 29, 2024

Bingo.

so you’re saying they have a climate justice project for 2025? https://t.co/O2pxGt82HU — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) October 28, 2024

There sure is.