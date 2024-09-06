Oh? THAT Dick Cheney? People React to Dick Cheney Voting for Harris
Pathetic Toadies at WaPo Erase Negative Headline About Kamala Harris' Horrific Treatment o...
Hamas Sympathizer: Tim Walz Calls for Two-State Solution in Middle East, Applauds Proteste...
She's SO BAD at This: Listen As Kamala LITERALLY READS FROM A SCRIPT...
FACT CHECK: John Fugelsang Gets Nuked From Orbit After Saying Gun Violence Only...
Liz Cheney Announces More Endorsements and ALL This Might End Up in a...
WATCH: CBS Reports on the 'Imaginary' Venezuelan Gangs Taking Over Aurora, CO Apartments
'Up in Flames'! Trump Sentencing Announcement in NY Is Latest Sign the Left's...
LOL, NO: The Guardian Warns 'We Each Have a Nazi in Us' (But...
Surprise! These Venezuelan Gang Members Arrested in CO Had Something Else in Common
Trump Lawyers Debunk Entire Case Against Trump in Less Than Seven Minutes
'Come On!' Dana Perino NOT Buying Harris Spox's BS Spin About Lack of...
Here's the 'Most Telling' Part of the August Jobs Report the Dems Won't...
AP Deleted Their Bogus JD Vance Misquote AFTER It Served a Narrative Purpose...

Kamala's 'Climate Engagement Director' Ran Group That Pushed Gas Stove Bans (Does Kamala Still Own One?)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:10 PM on September 06, 2024

Remember when gas stove bans were a 'Right-wing conspiracy'? And how that quickly evolved into 'Oh, we're coming for your gas stove'? We do.

Those rules don't apply to Kamala Harris, or famous chefs who are also Democrat donors, though.

Advertisement

Just folks like you and us.

Which is why Kamala's latest staff appointment should raise eyebrows:

More from the Free Beacon:

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris has a new "climate engagement director": Camila Thorndike, a veteran figure in the far-left climate movement who has suggested she will not have children over fear of climate change and most recently worked for a group at the center of efforts to ban gas stoves.

Thorndike served for two years in various senior positions at Rewiring America, a climate-focused nonprofit that has advocated for the United States to rapidly electrify its entire economy—from the transportation and manufacturing sectors, to the residential and power sectors—according to her LinkedIn profile. In her role with the Harris campaign, she will be tasked with ginning up support for Harris from climate activists.

Thorndike has also promoted the idea that fear of climate change is a good reason to avoid having children. In 2022, for example, she told the Washington Post that she is hesitant to have a child out of "love for my hypothetical child" and because she wants to "protect them from suffering."

These people are dangerous.

Recommended

Oh? THAT Dick Cheney? People React to Dick Cheney Voting for Harris
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

We told you about her, too. Here and here.

Noticing a pattern? Kamala hires radicals.

And if you believe that, we have a bridge to sell you.

They lied.

Kamala will be a dictator. From day one.

It will be so much worse.

And infiltrate every aspect of our lives.

This writer also bets that Camila Thorndike also has a gas stove in her home.

She's only saying that to get elected.

And we all know it.

Tags: BAN ENVIRONMENTALISM KAMALA HARRIS GAS STOVES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh? THAT Dick Cheney? People React to Dick Cheney Voting for Harris
FuzzyChimp
Pathetic Toadies at WaPo Erase Negative Headline About Kamala Harris' Horrific Treatment of Office Staff
Amy Curtis
She's SO BAD at This: Listen As Kamala LITERALLY READS FROM A SCRIPT During Univision Radio Interview
Amy Curtis
FACT CHECK: John Fugelsang Gets Nuked From Orbit After Saying Gun Violence Only Happens in America
Amy Curtis
WATCH: CBS Reports on the 'Imaginary' Venezuelan Gangs Taking Over Aurora, CO Apartments
Amy Curtis
Hamas Sympathizer: Tim Walz Calls for Two-State Solution in Middle East, Applauds Protesters
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Oh? THAT Dick Cheney? People React to Dick Cheney Voting for Harris FuzzyChimp
Advertisement