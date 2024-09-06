Kamala's 'Climate Engagement Director' Ran Group That Pushed Gas Stove Bans (Does Kamala Still Own One?)

Remember when gas stove bans were a 'Right-wing conspiracy'? And how that quickly evolved into 'Oh, we're coming for your gas stove'? We do.

Those rules don't apply to Kamala Harris, or famous chefs who are also Democrat donors, though.

Just folks like you and us.

Which is why Kamala's latest staff appointment should raise eyebrows:

Kamala Harris's new "climate engagement director" was a top official at the group that pushed to ban gas stoves. story from @ThomasCatenacci https://t.co/kp8IN6OYqM — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) September 6, 2024

More from the Free Beacon:

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris has a new "climate engagement director": Camila Thorndike, a veteran figure in the far-left climate movement who has suggested she will not have children over fear of climate change and most recently worked for a group at the center of efforts to ban gas stoves. Thorndike served for two years in various senior positions at Rewiring America, a climate-focused nonprofit that has advocated for the United States to rapidly electrify its entire economy—from the transportation and manufacturing sectors, to the residential and power sectors—according to her LinkedIn profile. In her role with the Harris campaign, she will be tasked with ginning up support for Harris from climate activists. Thorndike has also promoted the idea that fear of climate change is a good reason to avoid having children. In 2022, for example, she told the Washington Post that she is hesitant to have a child out of "love for my hypothetical child" and because she wants to "protect them from suffering."

These people are dangerous.

She picked an angry Marxist pastor as her campaign's Faith Engagement Director. https://t.co/qLY1zrlv7X — Don Wolt (@tlowdon) September 6, 2024

We told you about her, too. Here and here.

Noticing a pattern? Kamala hires radicals.

But trust Kamala, she has broken with her past! — Sisyphus (@PoliSisyphus) September 6, 2024

And if you believe that, we have a bridge to sell you.

I was told by reliable sources that nobody was coming for my gas stove. — Traylor Swelce (@TSwelce22371) September 6, 2024

They lied.

Sounds about right https://t.co/0asT5ECp3K — William Buckskin (@will_buckskin) September 6, 2024

Kamala will be a dictator. From day one.

As bad as you think the nightmare of a Harris regime would be, it would be worse…and all-encompassing. https://t.co/UAwySgrt8C — (((galaxygrunt))) (@galaxygrunt) September 6, 2024

It will be so much worse.

And infiltrate every aspect of our lives.

HAHAHA Harris STILL owns that gas stove, too! https://t.co/K6YJH7yz5Q — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) September 6, 2024

This writer also bets that Camila Thorndike also has a gas stove in her home.

Every time. But sure, Kamala no longer believes any of the radical enviro stuff she did over the last four years… https://t.co/QL7Jvuix8I — Seth (@dcseth) September 6, 2024

She's only saying that to get elected.

And we all know it.