Gloves Dropped: Greg Gutfeld Takes a Flamethrower to the Mainstream Media in an...
President Joe Biden Releases Statement Blaming Republicans for School Shooting
Trump Says He Looks Forward to Meeting With Tim Walz's Relatives Who Will...
Peter Doocy Catches KJP Between a Rock and a Hard Place on Kamala's...
Black Activists Say California's Failure to Pass Reparations Will Harm Kamala Harris's Cam...
As Kamala Runs on Vibes, More Americans Forced to Choose Between Buying Food...
Before Many Details Are Known, KJP Goes to the Gun Ban Talking Points...
WATCH: Kamala Harris Claims Bullhorn-Toting Grandma Traveled to Villages in India to Tout...
Here are 2 of the Questions Harris and Walz BOTH Ran Away From...
Nate Silver's New Election Forecast Helps Explain Why Dems and Media Are Readying...
WATCH: Tulsi Gabbard Warns Kamala Has and Will Engage in Political Retaliation and...
Kamala Is Coming for Your Cars! Campaign's Silence on 2019 EV Mandate Tells...
THERE It Is! CNN Helps Dems Prep Harris/Dem Election Loss Excuses in a...
Elon Musk and Others Have Simple Answers to House GOP's Question About Dems...

The Campaign of JOY: Kamala's Faith Engagement Director Calls America 'Bloodthirsty Imperial Beast'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on September 04, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

A few days ago, we told you about Rev. Jennifer Butler, who was recently hired by the Kamala Harris campaign as 'faith engagement director'. The good Rev. Butler believes Christianity has been 'hijacked' by 'white supremacy', but that's not her worst take:

Advertisement

More from Fox News:

"Today we face fundamental threats to democracy," the Presbyterian minister said in her book "Who Stole My Bible?" in 2020. "The wealthy are overwhelmingly White and those who are systemically economically disadvantaged are people of color."

"The many-headed beasts reveal the corruption of the imperial system around us. The imperial cult of the United States of America, whose stock market booms while unemployment skyrockets, had numbed many of us to our own reality," she wrote.

We bet she's a blast at parties.

It'll be so bad if she gets elected.

So, so bad.

There's no evidence to the contrary.

Recommended

President Joe Biden Releases Statement Blaming Republicans for School Shooting
Brett T.
Advertisement

They'll ignore them. That's how.

They sure will.

So. Much. Joy.

Kamala's campaign hired her because they agree with her. End of story.

Bingo.

Tags: 2024 CAMPAIGN CHRISTIANITY CULT KAMALA HARRIS 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

President Joe Biden Releases Statement Blaming Republicans for School Shooting
Brett T.
WATCH: Tulsi Gabbard Warns Kamala Has and Will Engage in Political Retaliation and Brings the RECEIPTS
Amy Curtis
Peter Doocy Catches KJP Between a Rock and a Hard Place on Kamala's Policy Flip-Flops
Twitchy Video
Trump Says He Looks Forward to Meeting With Tim Walz's Relatives Who Will NOT Be Voting for Harris
Doug P.
Black Activists Say California's Failure to Pass Reparations Will Harm Kamala Harris's Campaign
Amy Curtis
Here are 2 of the Questions Harris and Walz BOTH Ran Away From Today (Roll Tape!)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
President Joe Biden Releases Statement Blaming Republicans for School Shooting Brett T.
Advertisement