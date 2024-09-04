The Campaign of JOY: Kamala's Faith Engagement Director Calls America 'Bloodthirsty Imperial Beast'

A few days ago, we told you about Rev. Jennifer Butler, who was recently hired by the Kamala Harris campaign as 'faith engagement director'. The good Rev. Butler believes Christianity has been 'hijacked' by 'white supremacy', but that's not her worst take:

Advertisement

Kamala Harris new campaign hire attacks America as a 'cult,' 'bloodthirsty imperial beast' https://t.co/K5KsBSQrO7 — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 4, 2024

More from Fox News:

"Today we face fundamental threats to democracy," the Presbyterian minister said in her book "Who Stole My Bible?" in 2020. "The wealthy are overwhelmingly White and those who are systemically economically disadvantaged are people of color." "The many-headed beasts reveal the corruption of the imperial system around us. The imperial cult of the United States of America, whose stock market booms while unemployment skyrockets, had numbed many of us to our own reality," she wrote.

We bet she's a blast at parties.

Another Marxist in the Harris campaign ready to abolish the U.S. Constitution once she gets re-elected as President. This is our final change. God help us. — Joaquin Martinez (@JoaquinMar67151) September 4, 2024

It'll be so bad if she gets elected.

So, so bad.

These people hate America and want to destroy it from the inside out. Accept that and everything makes sense! — Down South Patriot (@kneis816) September 4, 2024

There's no evidence to the contrary.

That’s a bold choice for a campaign hire. It’ll be interesting to see how they navigate the fallout from those kinds of statements. The contrast between rhetoric and the role of a public figure can be quite striking! — Malhun Sohail (@MalhunSohail) September 4, 2024

They'll ignore them. That's how.

The real colors of this anti American Marxist candidate and many in her close circle will come out - but MSM will provide air cover for them. — Jeffrey (@TechLawExpert) September 4, 2024

They sure will.

*Laughs in Oprah singing Jooooooyyyy!!!* https://t.co/g2E4dL95bT — Rick “No One” Robinson 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@RowdyRick73) September 4, 2024

So. Much. Joy.

Kamala hired a self proclaimed COMMUNIST, anti American, anti Christian, anti free market nut job. JUST what we all needed.

Yes, she said all these things in her book and more. https://t.co/Epza3VOojf — Adrianne Curry (@AdrianneCurry) September 4, 2024

Kamala's campaign hired her because they agree with her. End of story.

The people Kamala hires for her campaign is representative of who she will hire for her administration if she wins. https://t.co/S3WFPpDDXz — Lilly Wilson (@RealLillyWilson) September 4, 2024

Bingo.