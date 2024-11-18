MSNBC Host Says ‘Normalizing Trump Is a Bad Idea’

It sounds like Katie Phang, host of MSNBC's "Katie Phang Show," isn't too happy with her colleagues from "Morning Joe" visiting with President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend to "restart communications." How could they go to the home of the man who Joe Scarborough just said you'd be stupid not to compare to Hitler?

Phang seemingly thinks this helps "normalize" Trump, and normalizing Trump is a bad thing. Period.

Normalizing Trump is a bad idea.



Period. — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) November 18, 2024

It looks like her post didn't go over the way she wanted it to.

The MAGA stupidity is rampant this morning… — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) November 18, 2024

And MSNBC's ratings are way down, too.

Normalizing morons like you is a bad idea. — Louis (@louis3288) November 18, 2024

Think of all the racists and conspiracy theorists MSNBC normalizes by giving them their own shows.

It's not up to you or your corrupt industry to "normalize" or not "normalize" any politician who wins an election fair & square. Americans had their say; Trump will be your president come January whether you "normalize" it or not. I would suggest journos should accept reality. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) November 18, 2024

You should save this kinda thing for your therapist. — Liberal Hivemind (@LiberalHivemind) November 18, 2024

He's been elected President twice.



He was "normalized" years ago ... by the VOTERS.



You folks in the media aren't the arbiters of what's "normal" ... WE are.https://t.co/2F04teocgf — David X. Henry (@imau2fan) November 18, 2024

You’re deluded.



You’re in a dying industry with a tiny and shrinking audience.



You don’t have the power to normalize or not normalize Trump.



Whatever you do doesn’t matter. — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) November 18, 2024

Well said.

Are you going to cry? — The Constitutional Conservative (@TheCCShowcast) November 18, 2024

Push further left, Katie!



Keep resisting!



Thank you!



- MAGA — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) November 18, 2024

Normalizing legacy media is a bad idea.



Period. — Umbrella Security Services (@UmbrellaSecSvcs) November 18, 2024

And fixating on him 24/7/365 is why your network is for sale. — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) November 18, 2024

We won’t take advice on normalizing from a radical leftist where you and normal have not seen each other in a while — Defeat-Commies (@republicdfender) November 18, 2024

Maybe do a bit of self reflection and understand we (Trump and his supporters) are the normal ones. — Kathy Edwards (@KMontanaEdwards) November 18, 2024

According to the hosts on MSNBC, 76 million Americans are Nazis. Meanwhile, MSNBC has spent the last four years trying to normalize everything from Biden's "cheap fakes" to Drag Queen Story Hour.

Just maybe Trump isn't an authoritarian dictator fascist but just a man who has a different vision for the country.

