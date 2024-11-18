Ex-Agent Tells The Hill Kash Patel Would Do ‘Massive Damage’ to the FBI
MSNBC Host Says ‘Normalizing Trump Is a Bad Idea’

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on November 18, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

It sounds like Katie Phang, host of MSNBC's "Katie Phang Show," isn't too happy with her colleagues from "Morning Joe" visiting with President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend to "restart communications." How could they go to the home of the man who Joe Scarborough just said you'd be stupid not to compare to Hitler?

Phang seemingly thinks this helps "normalize" Trump, and normalizing Trump is a bad thing. Period.

It looks like her post didn't go over the way she wanted it to.

And MSNBC's ratings are way down, too.

Think of all the racists and conspiracy theorists MSNBC normalizes by giving them their own shows.

Well said.

According to the hosts on MSNBC, 76 million Americans are Nazis. Meanwhile, MSNBC has spent the last four years trying to normalize everything from Biden's "cheap fakes" to Drag Queen Story Hour.

Just maybe Trump isn't an authoritarian dictator fascist but just a man who has a different vision for the country.

***

