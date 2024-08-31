SO MUCH JOY! Kamala Campaign Faith Advisor Claimed Christianity Has Been 'Hijacked' by White Supremacists

Can you feel the unity? Kamala Harris has brought Rev. Jennifer Butler onto her team as 'faith engagement director'.

Butler is a far-Left Evangelical who has some interesting views on Christianity.

Harris campaign brings on liberal activist reverend who in 2022 said Christianity had been "hijacked by white supremacists." https://t.co/W3INBJAXFj — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) August 31, 2024

Feel the joy.

So much unity.

Kamala is truly a president for us all.

Ugh.

More from NEWSMAX:

The activist reverend confirmed the appointment in a post on X on Wednesday, writing, "I am excited about my new role with #HarrisWalz2024!" "With these two on the tickets, I believe we have an opportunity to reclaim faith for justice and end the idolatry of Maga Christianity that threatens all our freedoms," she wrote in a follow-up post. Butler penned an opinion piece in 2022 that warned against the dangers of Christian nationalism and urged more Christians to "step up" and into the fray. "We must do more than just watch the January 6th hearings aghast," she wrote at the time. "We cannot allow our faith to continue to be hijacked by white supremacists covered in religious language. For the sake of our faith and our democracy, we must denounce Christian nationalism and reclaim a faith that values and affirms the human dignity of all people. Including our own."

Pardon us while we roll our eyes.

Why do they always look like that. — Mrs. Mofo (@contemptuousbmf) August 31, 2024

They always look like that.

That’s exactly what a planted communist is supposed to say. — MrPazuzu (@MisterPazuzu) August 31, 2024

And Kamala's campaign is full of them.

Gee, glad you told me she's a liberal because I'd have never guessed from looking at her photo. — Lyn Powell (@vlynpowell) August 31, 2024

Heh.

Yep.

nothing more hilarious/crazy/insane than a middle-aged white person preaching about white supremacy. F**k the hell off. https://t.co/XFbhHbrUK4 — phil XRPL (@StephenPhi12382) August 31, 2024

The irony is so thick you could cut it with a knife.

Here's more about what the good reverend believes:

Kamala harris tapped antisemitic reverend butler to lead her faith outreach



Jen Butler, a longtime supporter of Jew-hater Linda Sarsour and promoter of the false "Jesus was Palestinian" narrative, sends a chilling message to the Jewish community.



Butler has since deleted these… pic.twitter.com/6Wu5bUfhuV — Brian BJ (@iamBrianBJ) August 29, 2024

Jesus was Jewish.

Speaks volumes about what'll happen to Christianity under a Kamala Harris administration, doens't it?