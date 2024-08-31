Whitesplaining 101: Liberal BECOMES The Meme They're Mocking
SO MUCH JOY! Kamala Campaign Faith Advisor Claimed Christianity Has Been 'Hijacked' by White Supremacists

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on August 31, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Can you feel the unity? Kamala Harris has brought Rev. Jennifer Butler onto her team as 'faith engagement director'.

Butler is a far-Left Evangelical who has some interesting views on Christianity.

Feel the joy.

So much unity.

Kamala is truly a president for us all.

Ugh.

More from NEWSMAX:

The activist reverend confirmed the appointment in a post on X on Wednesday, writing, "I am excited about my new role with #HarrisWalz2024!"

"With these two on the tickets, I believe we have an opportunity to reclaim faith for justice and end the idolatry of Maga Christianity that threatens all our freedoms," she wrote in a follow-up post.

Butler penned an opinion piece in 2022 that warned against the dangers of Christian nationalism and urged more Christians to "step up" and into the fray.

"We must do more than just watch the January 6th hearings aghast," she wrote at the time. "We cannot allow our faith to continue to be hijacked by white supremacists covered in religious language. For the sake of our faith and our democracy, we must denounce Christian nationalism and reclaim a faith that values and affirms the human dignity of all people. Including our own."

Pardon us while we roll our eyes.

They always look like that.

'This Was Worse Than I Thought': Here's a Harris Debate Flashback Showing Why She Wants Open Mics
Doug P.
And Kamala's campaign is full of them.

Heh.

Yep.

The irony is so thick you could cut it with a knife.

Here's more about what the good reverend believes:

Jesus was Jewish.

Speaks volumes about what'll happen to Christianity under a Kamala Harris administration, doens't it?

