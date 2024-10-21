FLIP FLOP Again! Campaign Staffer Walks Back Kamala's Fracking Support (What DOES She Actually Believe?!)

Harvard-Trained Law Professor Has the Sads That Sinwar Will Never Stand Trial
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on October 21, 2024
ImgFlip

Kamala Harris has used her support of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) as proof she's pro-fracking. Despite being on-record as supporting a fracking ban, her campaign has flip-flopped on the issue multiple times.

Here they are, in July, saying she supports fracking.

Then here's campaign staffer Michael Tyler saying she hasn't changed her mind and would ban it, a month after staffers said she wouldn't.

Even CNN nuked her position(s) on fracking.

Now we're back to Kamala supporting a ban, despite saying otherwise on the campaign trail.

More from Politico (emphasis added):

The Harris campaign’s climate engagement director said the destruction across the Southeast from two powerful hurricanes in recent weeks has driven a “real uptick” in voter interest in the issue of climate change as the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Camila Thorndike, who joined Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign just last month, has sought to draw a sharp contrast between the Democratic nominee’s long support for action to combat climate change with that of Republican nominee Donald Trump, who has dismissed climate science and pledged to slash the Biden administration’s signature climate legislation, the Inflation Reduction Act.

First, there isn't a 'real uptick' in voter interest in the issue of climate.

In fact, in this recent Gallup poll, published October 9 (after Hurricane Helene hit and the day Hurricane Milton made landfall) climate change ranks second to last in issues important to voters.

Second, it's nice to see they admit the Inflation Reduction Act was not meant to address inflation, but a stealth version of the green new deal. Weird how passing the IRA didn't stop Hurricanes Helene and Milton, tho.

Anyway, what does Kamala believe? On fracking or any other issue? And when will she state -- on the record and unequivocally -- what she supports? 

They do. They just don't want to be honest with voters.

Because we won't like it.

Ding! Ding! Ding!

This is exactly it.

Heh.

Not a single one.

And no one should trust her.

He sure would.

YUP.

They can't and won't.

This writer's theory is that they campaign is trying to shore up votes with the environmentalist Left portion of their base.

Which is bad, bad news for Kamala.

And this is because the media refuse to give her any real, critical coverage or do deep dives into her policy positions.

Like a fish out of water.

A very bad place to be.

Every single far-Left policy she supported in 2019 will be enacted if she takes office. Fracking bans, gun confiscation, outlawing private health insurance. All of it.

We have zero -- ZERO -- reason to believe otherwise.

Vote accordingly.

Tags: FRACKING KAMALA HARRIS PENNSYLVANIA POLICY 2024 ELECTION

