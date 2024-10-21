FLIP FLOP Again! Campaign Staffer Walks Back Kamala's Fracking Support (What DOES She Actually Believe?!)

Kamala Harris has used her support of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) as proof she's pro-fracking. Despite being on-record as supporting a fracking ban, her campaign has flip-flopped on the issue multiple times.

Here they are, in July, saying she supports fracking.

Then here's campaign staffer Michael Tyler saying she hasn't changed her mind and would ban it, a month after staffers said she wouldn't.

Even CNN nuked her position(s) on fracking.

Now we're back to Kamala supporting a ban, despite saying otherwise on the campaign trail.

Harris campaign aide seems to be walking back her support for fracking on campaign trail - a top climate campaign staffer told PoliticoPro notes she's not promoting expanding it and said she didn't promote increased leases for fracking in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).



But… pic.twitter.com/EqFKgNg0nR — Andy Kaczynski (@KFILE) October 21, 2024

More from Politico (emphasis added):

The Harris campaign’s climate engagement director said the destruction across the Southeast from two powerful hurricanes in recent weeks has driven a “real uptick” in voter interest in the issue of climate change as the presidential race enters its final stretch. Camila Thorndike, who joined Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign just last month, has sought to draw a sharp contrast between the Democratic nominee’s long support for action to combat climate change with that of Republican nominee Donald Trump, who has dismissed climate science and pledged to slash the Biden administration’s signature climate legislation, the Inflation Reduction Act.

First, there isn't a 'real uptick' in voter interest in the issue of climate.

In fact, in this recent Gallup poll, published October 9 (after Hurricane Helene hit and the day Hurricane Milton made landfall) climate change ranks second to last in issues important to voters.

Second, it's nice to see they admit the Inflation Reduction Act was not meant to address inflation, but a stealth version of the green new deal. Weird how passing the IRA didn't stop Hurricanes Helene and Milton, tho.

Anyway, what does Kamala believe? On fracking or any other issue? And when will she state -- on the record and unequivocally -- what she supports?

What a mess. They dont even know what they believe. — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) October 21, 2024

They do. They just don't want to be honest with voters.

Because we won't like it.

Theyre trying to have their Pennsylvania cake and eat it too with the enviro lobby.



Thank you foe pointing out this obvious contradicts itself. — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) October 21, 2024

Ding! Ding! Ding!

This is exactly it.

cracks opening under high pressure is implicitly supporting fracking — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) October 21, 2024

Heh.

She has no "bonafides" on anything. — JWF (@JammieWF) October 21, 2024

Not a single one.

she is going to lose PA in a landslide then



Her campaign is basically saying : Kamala is a fickle b**ch on fracking — Andrew Fisher (@acpandy) October 21, 2024

And no one should trust her.

Flip-flopping on fracking: a classic political two-step. Harris’s team is learning it's a fine art—keep the activists happy while not scaring off the voters. Orwell would have had a field day with this doublethink. — Stop Socialist Tyranny (@endlibtyranny) October 21, 2024

He sure would.

When you spend your time pandering to a fringe in your party, this is the outcome. — Reason and analytics in Dallas (@DallasAnalytics) October 21, 2024

YUP.

Can a Harris supporter please explain what she means by this, then:



“There is no question I am in favor of banning fracking,” Harris said during an all-night CNN town hall event focused on climate change.



Harris suggested she would start by taking executive action on “day one”… — Old Weird Dave (@0ldWeirdDave) October 21, 2024

They can't and won't.

Guess they forgot you go back on moderation promises AFTER you win the election… https://t.co/v9AKCvVqeF — André Béliveau (@TheRealBeliveau) October 21, 2024

This writer's theory is that they campaign is trying to shore up votes with the environmentalist Left portion of their base.

Which is bad, bad news for Kamala.

To repeat @charlescwcooke, the funniest thing about the Harris coverage is how it all reads as if she's a long-extinct civilization and that all we have left to understand her are a few odd bits of scribble and decrepit artifacts. https://t.co/spWlOCdRgJ — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) October 21, 2024

And this is because the media refuse to give her any real, critical coverage or do deep dives into her policy positions.

Like a fish out of water.

15 days before an election and Harris and her campaign still can't say what Harris' actual position on fracking is. https://t.co/KAPOlgqxPu — Dan K. Eberhart (@DanKEberhart) October 21, 2024

A very bad place to be.

Everything she reversed herself on in the last 8 weeks will be reversed again about 48 hours after she takes office (if elected). https://t.co/rk93p9RJ4k — mallen2024 (@mallen20243) October 21, 2024

Every single far-Left policy she supported in 2019 will be enacted if she takes office. Fracking bans, gun confiscation, outlawing private health insurance. All of it.

We have zero -- ZERO -- reason to believe otherwise.

Vote accordingly.