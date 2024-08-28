WATCH: Harris Campaign Staffer Confirms to CNN Kamala HAS NOT Changed Her Mind on Banning Fracking

You like paying more for gas, heat, and groceries, right? You like being dependent on foreign oil that's subject to geopolitical upheaval, don't you?

Cause that's what we'll get with Kamala Harris.

Watch her staffer confirm to CNN that Kamala will ban fracking, despite effort by other aides to walk it back:

🚨 Top Harris campaign intern Michael Tyler CONFIRMS Kamala has not "changed her mind" on a fracking ban — despite attempts by anonymous aides to walk it back. pic.twitter.com/yhZFPiqhkR — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 28, 2024

Once again, this writer would like to remind you all that any policy position Kamala had in 2020 -- but 'walked back' via campaign staff -- is on the table.

She will implement them -- from outlawing private health care to confiscating guns -- if she's elected. We've no reason to believe otherwise.

Kamala’s policy on fracking should lose her Pennslyvania. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) August 28, 2024

It should lose her every state.

Prices will rise again because of it. Just like Biden did. pic.twitter.com/PVlOq78VRt — Van Luken (@luken_van) August 28, 2024

They sure will. Not just at the pump, but at the grocery store and everywhere else.

Harris will say whatever is necessary depending on the audience. Kamala & Obama are the most disingenuous politicians I’ve ever seen, with one major difference, Obama has more brains. — THE INVISIBLE MAN🤔 (@saldon1201) August 28, 2024

She'll run a conservative-ish campaign to get elected, and then go full-bore with the crazy Left-wing communist agenda.

Bank on that.

Kamala Harris surrogates are intentionally speaking out of both sides of their collective mouths to enable people to choose the messaging they align with. This is just one reason she should be accountable for speaking directly to the voters via Public Townhalls & real interviews — Robert & Lori Reid (@LoriReid1) August 28, 2024

She'll never be held accountable. Never.

Attention: voters across the U.S.

And there you have it. Her own campaign aide on camera says she hasn’t changed her mind on banning fracking. This is why you can’t publish articles based solely on a single anonymous quote. https://t.co/6slGjtVXvl — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) August 28, 2024

It's on record now.

Kamala's position on fracking should hand PA to Trump.https://t.co/SnkoApTgi1 — Chris Kleyn@Chris' Li'l Bookstore (@ChrisLilBooksto) August 28, 2024

It really should.

The truth is coming out and conflicting with Kamala’s lies!!!! Kamala is a FRAUD! https://t.co/bXOPnn48Cg — Bella (@bellausa17) August 28, 2024

She really is.