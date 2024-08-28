Is This the Best Anti-Kamala Harris Ad Donald Trump Has Ever Made?
The Hill Reports Trump's 'Trying to' Link Kamala Harris to Biden's Disastrous Afghanistan...
Harris Campaign's Process for Selecting Interviewer More Planned Out Than a Moon Shot
Politico's Spin That JD Vance 'Tried' to Tie Harris to Biden Earned the...
Glenn Beck Has A Dire Warning Regarding Kamala Harris' Campaign
Rolling Stone Says Even John Cena Follows White Nationalists on X
House Dems Want to Censor AI Image Generator Before Election
Gov. Gavin Newsom Considering $150,000 State-Supported Home Loans for Illegals
James Carville Says a More Humane Country Would Put RFK in a Rubber...
America's Dad With the Folksy Demeanor Talks About Gutter Maintenance
Breaking: David French Shows No Self-Awareness at All
No, Trump Did Not Use Arlington As a 'Campaign Prop', You Media Clowns
Hundreds of Former GOP Staffers Call Another Trump Term ‘Untenable’
Politico Is Greatly Offended by J.D. Vance Pointing Out Kamala Harris Is Joe...

WATCH: Harris Campaign Staffer Confirms to CNN Kamala HAS NOT Changed Her Mind on Banning Fracking

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  1:00 PM on August 28, 2024
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

You like paying more for gas, heat, and groceries, right? You like being dependent on foreign oil that's subject to geopolitical upheaval, don't you?

Cause that's what we'll get with Kamala Harris.

Advertisement

Watch her staffer confirm to CNN that Kamala will ban fracking, despite effort by other aides to walk it back:

Once again, this writer would like to remind you all that any policy position Kamala had in 2020 -- but 'walked back' via campaign staff -- is on the table.

She will implement them -- from outlawing private health care to confiscating guns -- if she's elected. We've no reason to believe otherwise.

It should lose her every state.

They sure will. Not just at the pump, but at the grocery store and everywhere else.

She'll run a conservative-ish campaign to get elected, and then go full-bore with the crazy Left-wing communist agenda.

Recommended

The Hill Reports Trump's 'Trying to' Link Kamala Harris to Biden's Disastrous Afghanistan Withdrawal
Doug P.
Advertisement

Bank on that.

She'll never be held accountable. Never.

Attention: voters across the U.S.

It's on record now.

It really should.

She really is.

Tags: 2024 BAN ENERGY FRACKING GREEN ENERGY KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Hill Reports Trump's 'Trying to' Link Kamala Harris to Biden's Disastrous Afghanistan Withdrawal
Doug P.
Politico's Spin That JD Vance 'Tried' to Tie Harris to Biden Earned the MOTHER of All Community Notes
Doug P.
Glenn Beck Has A Dire Warning Regarding Kamala Harris' Campaign
RickRobinson
Is This the Best Anti-Kamala Harris Ad Donald Trump Has Ever Made?
Twitchy Video
ALL THEY DO IS LIE: Drew Holden Fact Checks the DNC With Epic Thread of ALL Biden's Blatant Lies
Amy Curtis
Harris Campaign's Process for Selecting Interviewer More Planned Out Than a Moon Shot
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Hill Reports Trump's 'Trying to' Link Kamala Harris to Biden's Disastrous Afghanistan Withdrawal Doug P.
Advertisement