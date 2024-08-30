You KNOW It's Bad for Harris When Even CNN's Fact-Checker Nuked Her Fracking BS

Another Democrat has made a claim that's such a whopper that it falls into the "when you've lost CNN" category. The Dem in question this time is of course Kamala Harris.

At issue is the fact that in 2019, Harris said this about fracking:

In 2019, Kamala Harris said MULTIPLE TIMES that she would ban fracking.



In 2019, Kamala Harris said MULTIPLE TIMES that she would ban fracking.

When asked about her recent claims that she doesn't support fracking and won't until Pennsylvanians cast all their ballots, Harris had an answer at the ready. It wasn't a believable answer, but an answer nonetheless:

CNN's Dana Bash presses Harris on why she flip-flopped on fracking:

CNN's fact-checker Daniel Dale couldn't find a way to salvage Harris' claim. Watch:

CNN's Fact Checker Wrecks Kamala Harris on Fracking



CNN's fact checker Daniel Dale ripped apart Kamala Harris' interview response on fracking.



CNN's fact checker Daniel Dale ripped apart Kamala Harris' interview response on fracking.

CNN's fact checker Daniel Dale ripped apart Kamala Harris' interview response on fracking. "I went over the transcript of that debate tonight. Nowhere in there does she make clear that she had abandoned her previous support for a fracking ban. Rather, she repeated that Joe Biden, the head of the Democratic ticket at the time, would himself not ban fracking. Listen to what she actually said in a 2020.” At the 2020 vice presidential debate, Harris said, “Joe Biden will not ban fracking, he has been very clear about that I will repeat and the American people now that Joe Biden will not ban fracking.” Dale added, “So it makes perfect sense that at the time she was speaking on behalf of Biden, the president, not the vice president, sets administration policy, but maybe other people feel differently. I certainly did not hear anywhere in there Kamala Harris saying she personally had abandoned her 2019 view rather she was speaking for Joe Biden.” 😳 This will NOT play well in Pennsylvania!

Harris is trying to reel back in what she really believes to try and avoid Hillary Clinton's slip-up by saying the quiet part out loud about putting coal companies out of business.

In addition, she was the deciding vote on the legislation which will end fossil fuels…that is on her and her alone!

The biased DEMOCRAT MEDIA won't tell us the rest of the 45 minute interview. Only 18 minutes is shown to the American people.

Can you imagine how bad the cutting room floor material is?

The Harris campaign's desperation to pretend the Dem nominee said what she said about fracking is simple:

#Latest @NateSilver538 forecast (chance of winning)



🟥 Trump: 53.1%

🟦 Harris: 46.6%

——

Swing States: chance of winning



Pennsylvania - 🔴 Trump 52-48%

Nevada - 🔴 Trump 53-47%

Arizona - 🔴 Trump 62-38%

Georgia - 🔴 Trump 64-36%

North Carolina - 🔴 Trump 66-34%

Wisconsin - 🔵…

Put Harris saying "ban fracking" on a loop and air it constantly in Pennsylvania.