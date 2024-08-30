'Juxtaposition of the Day': Dana Bash Was a LITTLE More Combative With JD...
All They Do IS LIE: Kamala Says Trump Will Have Federal 'Anti-Abortion Coordinator'...
To Deflect From the Failures of Biden-Harris, The Hill Hopes Democrats Continue Arlington...
Gold Star Mom Reality Checks Journo Trying to Get Her to Slam Trump's...
Associated Press Shamelessly Sets the Narrative Bar for Spinning CNN's Harris-Walz Intervi...
Yup, She Went There: THIS Was Kamala's WORST Moment During CNN Interview and...
FATALITY! Megyn Kelly CURB-STOMPS CNN's Kamala Harris (Tim Walz) Interview Lie-By-BLATANT-...
Did You WATCH It?! CNN Taking Victory Lap Over Kamala's 'Clearest Yet' Interview...
Ex School Teacher Tim Walz Made a GREAT Ad for School Vouchers and...
Roseanne 'The Only Thing Missing in This Meme Is Me'
Chinese Dissident Ends Tim Walz's Stupid ‘Grammar’ Excuse for Stolen Valor ... in...
Dana Loesch Has Simple Response to The Hill Beginning to Bang Lockdown Drums...
Kamala Chooses Joy (With a Little Help from AI)
The Hill: Summer COVID Surge Threatens Return to 2020 Measures

You KNOW It's Bad for Harris When Even CNN's Fact-Checker Nuked Her Fracking BS

Doug P.  |  2:15 PM on August 30, 2024

Another Democrat has made a claim that's such a whopper that it falls into the "when you've lost CNN" category. The Dem in question this time is of course Kamala Harris.

Advertisement

At issue is the fact that in 2019, Harris said this about fracking:

When asked about her recent claims that she doesn't support fracking and won't until Pennsylvanians cast all their ballots, Harris had an answer at the ready. It wasn't a believable answer, but an answer nonetheless: 

CNN's fact-checker Daniel Dale couldn't find a way to salvage Harris' claim. Watch: 

Here's the full transcript via @kylenabecker: 

CNN's fact checker Daniel Dale ripped apart Kamala Harris' interview response on fracking. 

"I went over the transcript of that debate tonight. Nowhere in there does she make clear that she had abandoned her previous support for a fracking ban. Rather, she repeated that Joe Biden, the head of the Democratic ticket at the time, would himself not ban fracking. Listen to what she actually said in a 2020.” 

At the 2020 vice presidential debate, Harris said, “Joe Biden will not ban fracking, he has been very clear about that I will repeat and the American people now that Joe Biden will not ban fracking.” 

Dale added, “So it makes perfect sense that at the time she was speaking on behalf of Biden, the president, not the vice president, sets administration policy, but maybe other people feel differently. I certainly did not hear anywhere in there Kamala Harris saying she personally had abandoned her 2019 view rather she was speaking for Joe Biden.” 😳 

This will NOT play well in Pennsylvania! 

Recommended

All They Do IS LIE: Kamala Says Trump Will Have Federal 'Anti-Abortion Coordinator' Track Miscarriages
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Harris is trying to reel back in what she really believes to try and avoid Hillary Clinton's slip-up by saying the quiet part out loud about putting coal companies out of business.

Can you imagine how bad the cutting room floor material is?

The Harris campaign's desperation to pretend the Dem nominee said what she said about fracking is simple:

Put Harris saying "ban fracking" on a loop and air it constantly in Pennsylvania.

Advertisement

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

All They Do IS LIE: Kamala Says Trump Will Have Federal 'Anti-Abortion Coordinator' Track Miscarriages
Amy Curtis
FATALITY! Megyn Kelly CURB-STOMPS CNN's Kamala Harris (Tim Walz) Interview Lie-By-BLATANT-Lie
Sam J.
Gold Star Mom Reality Checks Journo Trying to Get Her to Slam Trump's Arlington Cemetery Visit
Doug P.
Yup, She Went There: THIS Was Kamala's WORST Moment During CNN Interview and Folks, It's a DOOZY (WATCH)
Sam J.
Chinese Dissident Ends Tim Walz's Stupid ‘Grammar’ Excuse for Stolen Valor ... in Two Sentences
Aaron Walker
To Deflect From the Failures of Biden-Harris, The Hill Hopes Democrats Continue Arlington Attack on Trump
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
All They Do IS LIE: Kamala Says Trump Will Have Federal 'Anti-Abortion Coordinator' Track Miscarriages Amy Curtis
Advertisement